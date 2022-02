This GitHub project has been archived in favour of

The UNIX command cp for Node.js which is useful for cross platform support.

Just install it with

$ npm install -g cp-cli

After that you can use cp-cli from your command prompt

$ cp-cli Usage: cp-cli [-d] source target Options: -d, --dereference Dereference symlinks [boolean]

You can copy files directly

$ cp-cli foo.txt bar.txt

or copy a file into an existing directory