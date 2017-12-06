openbase logo
cozy-vcard

by cozy
0.2.18 (see all)

Cozy-vcard provides vcard Parser and Objects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Categories

Readme

cozy-vcard

Build Status

Description

cozy-vcard is a simple library to deal with the vcard format. It makes life easier to parse vcard files.

Usage

# Import

var vcf = fs.readFileSync('test/friend.vcf', 'utf8');
var vparser = new VCardParser(vcf);
var vcontact = vparser.contacts[0];
var vsomeprop = vcontact.datapoints[0]:
// vcontact.org == 'SuperCorp'
// vsomeprop.value == '+33123456789'
// vsomeprop.name == 'tel'
// vsomeprop.type == 'home'
// vsomeprop.pref == true


# Export
var vcfString = VCardParser.toVCF(vcontact);
var vcf = fs.writeFileSync('test/friend-export.vcf', vcfString, 'utf8');

Format

This vCard importer doesn't try to follow the official RFC. It is just made to handle properly vCards from major vendors: Google, Android, iOS, OSX and thunderbird.

The vCard exporter follow the Google way to write vcards. It can take an option to export the data to Android format or iOS format

How data are handled in memory

Data are stored as direct fields when vendors provide them that way. If not they are handled as "datapoints". One data datapoint has three fields:

  • name: the category of the data
  • type: the label of the field
  • value: the value of the field

TODO

If you want to contribute, here is a non-exhaustive list of things to do to make this project perfect!

Export:

  • manage properly the pref attribute.
  • manage properly custom types (currently they are often exported uppercased).

Tests:

  • Make full tests field values totally agnostic.
  • Test all fields of full vCards during import and export.

Handle other vendors:

  • Thunderbird plugins
  • Outlook
  • FullContact

What is Cozy?

Cozy Logo

Cozy is a platform that brings all your web services in the same private space. With it, your web apps and your devices can share data easily, providing you with a new experience. You can install Cozy on your own hardware where no one profiles you. You install only the applications you want. You can build your own one too.

Community

You can reach the Cozy community via various support:

