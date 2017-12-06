cozy-vcard is a simple library to deal with the vcard format. It makes life easier to parse vcard files.
# Import
var vcf = fs.readFileSync('test/friend.vcf', 'utf8');
var vparser = new VCardParser(vcf);
var vcontact = vparser.contacts[0];
var vsomeprop = vcontact.datapoints[0]:
// vcontact.org == 'SuperCorp'
// vsomeprop.value == '+33123456789'
// vsomeprop.name == 'tel'
// vsomeprop.type == 'home'
// vsomeprop.pref == true
# Export
var vcfString = VCardParser.toVCF(vcontact);
var vcf = fs.writeFileSync('test/friend-export.vcf', vcfString, 'utf8');
This vCard importer doesn't try to follow the official RFC. It is just made to handle properly vCards from major vendors: Google, Android, iOS, OSX and thunderbird.
The vCard exporter follow the Google way to write vcards. It can take an option to export the data to Android format or iOS format
Data are stored as direct fields when vendors provide them that way. If not they are handled as "datapoints". One data datapoint has three fields:
name: the category of the data
type: the label of the field
value: the value of the field
If you want to contribute, here is a non-exhaustive list of things to do to make this project perfect!
Export:
pref attribute.
Tests:
Handle other vendors:
