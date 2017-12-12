openbase logo
cozy-monitor

by cozy
1.4.5 (see all)

A tool to manage your Cozy Platform from the command line.

Documentation
3

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

15

License

LGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cozy Monitor

Cozy Monitor is a tool to manage your Cozy Platform from the command line.

Install

Install it via NPM

npm install cozy-monitor -g

Features

Run following command to see all available actions:

cozy-monitor --help

Or browse the online documentation.

Contribution

You can contribute to Cozy Monitor in many ways:

  • Pick up an issue and solve it.
  • Improve displayed messages.
  • Write tests.

Hack

Get sources:

git clone https://github.com/cozy/cozy-monitor.git

Run:

cd cozy-monitor
chmod +x bin/cozy-monitor
./bin/cozy-monitor

Each modification requires a new build, here is how to run a build:

npm run build

Make sure your modifications pass linting:

npm run lint

Tests

Build Status

To run tests type the following command into the Cozy Home folder:

npm run test

License

Cozy Monitor is developed by Cozy Cloud and distributed under the LGPL v3 license.

What is Cozy?

Cozy Logo

Cozy is a platform that brings all your web services in the same private space. With it, your web apps and your devices can share data easily, providing you with a new experience. You can install Cozy on your own hardware where no one profiles you.

Community

You can reach the Cozy Community by:

  • Chatting with us on IRC #cozycloud on irc.freenode.net
  • Posting on our Forum
  • Posting issues on the Github repos
  • Mentioning us on Twitter

