Cozy Monitor

Cozy Monitor is a tool to manage your Cozy Platform from the command line.

Install

Install it via NPM

npm install cozy-monitor -g

Features

Run following command to see all available actions:

cozy-monitor -- help

Or browse the online documentation.

Contribution

You can contribute to Cozy Monitor in many ways:

Pick up an issue and solve it.

Improve displayed messages.

Write tests.

Hack

Get sources:

git clone https://github.com/cozy/cozy-monitor.git

Run:

cd cozy-monitor chmod +x bin/cozy-monitor ./bin/cozy-monitor

Each modification requires a new build, here is how to run a build:

npm run build

Make sure your modifications pass linting:

npm run lint

Tests

To run tests type the following command into the Cozy Home folder:

npm run test

License

Cozy Monitor is developed by Cozy Cloud and distributed under the LGPL v3 license.

What is Cozy?

Cozy is a platform that brings all your web services in the same private space. With it, your web apps and your devices can share data easily, providing you with a new experience. You can install Cozy on your own hardware where no one profiles you.

Community

You can reach the Cozy Community by: