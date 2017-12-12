Cozy Monitor is a tool to manage your Cozy Platform from the command line.
Install it via NPM
npm install cozy-monitor -g
Run following command to see all available actions:
cozy-monitor --help
Or browse the online documentation.
You can contribute to Cozy Monitor in many ways:
Get sources:
git clone https://github.com/cozy/cozy-monitor.git
Run:
cd cozy-monitor
chmod +x bin/cozy-monitor
./bin/cozy-monitor
Each modification requires a new build, here is how to run a build:
npm run build
Make sure your modifications pass linting:
npm run lint
To run tests type the following command into the Cozy Home folder:
npm run test
Cozy Monitor is developed by Cozy Cloud and distributed under the LGPL v3 license.
Cozy is a platform that brings all your web services in the same private space. With it, your web apps and your devices can share data easily, providing you with a new experience. You can install Cozy on your own hardware where no one profiles you.
You can reach the Cozy Community by: