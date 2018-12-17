openbase logo
Readme

cozy-ical

Build Status

Description

cozy-ical is a simple library to deal with the iCal format. It makes life easier to parse iCal files and to build them.

Warning: API backward-compatibilty breaks with the 1.0.0 version

With 1.0.0 version every component of Cozy-Ical parameters of components construction must be given through an option object. See example below for details.

Usage

Build a calendar

var VCalendar = require('cozy-ical').VCalendar;
var VEvent = require('cozy-ical').VEvent;
var VTodo = require('cozy-ical').VTodo;
var VAlarm = require('cozy-ical').VAlarm;

var cal = new VCalendar({
  organization: 'Cozy Cloud',
  title: 'Cozy Calendar'
});

var date = new Date(2013, 5, 9, 15, 0, 0);
var vtodo = new VTodo({
  stampDate: date,
  startDate: date,
  summary: 'john',
  description: 'my description',
  uid: "9615"
});

var startDate = new Date(2013, 5, 9, 15, 0, 0);
var endDate = new Date(2013, 5, 10, 15, 0, 0);
var vevent = new VEvent({
  stampDate: startDate,
  startDate: startDate,
  endDate: endDate,
  description: "desc",
  location: "loc",
  uid: "3615"
});

vtodo.addAlarm({
  action: VAlarm.EMAIL_ACTION,
  trigger: "-P3D",
  description: 'alarm for todo',
  summary: 'john',
  attendees: []
});
cal.add(vtodo);
cal.add(vevent);

cal.toString();

output:

BEGIN:VCALENDAR
VERSION:2.0
PRODID:-//Cozy Cloud//NONSGML Cozy Calendar//EN
BEGIN:VTODO
UID:9615
DTSTAMP:20130609T130000Z
DESCRIPTION:my description
DTSTART:20130609T150000Z
SUMMARY:john
BEGIN:VALARM
ACTION:EMAIL
TRIGGER:-P3D
DESCRIPTION:alarm for todo
SUMMARY:john
END:VALARM
END:VTODO
BEGIN:VEVENT
UID:3615
DTSTAMP:20130609T130000Z
DTSTART:20130609T150000Z
DTEND:20130610T150000Z
DESCRIPTION:desc
LOCATION:loc
END:VEVENT
END:VCALENDAR

Parsing

var calString = `BEGIN:VCALENDAR
VERSION:2.0
PRODID:-//Cozy Cloud//NONSGML Cozy Agenda//EN
BEGIN:VTODO
DTSTAMP:20130609T150000Z
SUMMARY:my description
UID:john
BEGIN:VALARM
ACTION:DISPLAY
REPEAT:1
TRIGGER:20130609T150000Z
END:VALARM
END:VTODO
END:VCALENDAR`;

parser = new ICalParser();
parser.parseString(calString, function(err, cal) {
  console.log(cal.name);
  console.log(cal.getRawValue('PRODID'));
  console.log(cal.subComponents[0].name);
  console.log(cal.subComponents[0].getRawValue('SUMMARY'));
});

output:

VCALENDAR
-//Cozy Cloud//NONSGML Cozy Agenda//EN
VTODO
my description

Notes on iCal support

This library is meant to support all iCal features as defined in RFC 5545. Thus it's not fully supporting everything yet, here is the list of unsupported fields:

vEvent

  • ATTACH
  • CLASS
  • COMMENT
  • CONTACT
  • CREATED
  • EXDATE
  • GEO
  • LAST-MOD
  • PRIORITY
  • RECURRENCE-ID
  • RELATED-TO
  • RESOURCES
  • RDATE
  • RS-STATUS
  • SEQ
  • STATUS
  • TRANSPARENCY
  • URL

vTodo

  • ATTACH
  • ATTENDEE
  • CATEGORIES
  • CLASS
  • COMMENT
  • CONTACT
  • COMPLETED
  • CREATED
  • DESCRIPTION
  • EXDATE
  • GEO
  • LAST-MOD
  • LOCATION
  • ORGANIZER
  • PRECENT
  • PRIORITY
  • RDATE
  • RECURID
  • RELATED
  • RESOURCES
  • RRULE
  • RSTATUS
  • SEQ
  • STATUS
  • URL

vAlarm

  • TRIGGER related to END

vJournal

  • not supported at all

vFreeBusy

  • not supported at all

vTimezone

  • not supported at all

Test the parsing

If you want to test the parsing of an iCalendar file, just run:

    node index.js xxxx.ics

What is Cozy?

Cozy Logo

Cozy is a platform that brings all your web services in the same private space. With it, your web apps and your devices can share data easily, providing you with a new experience. You can install Cozy on your own hardware where no one profiles you. You install only the applications you want. You can build your own one too.

Community

You can reach the Cozy community via various support:

