cozy-ical is a simple library to deal with the iCal format. It makes life easier to parse iCal files and to build them.
With 1.0.0 version every component of Cozy-Ical parameters of components construction must be given through an option object. See example below for details.
var VCalendar = require('cozy-ical').VCalendar;
var VEvent = require('cozy-ical').VEvent;
var VTodo = require('cozy-ical').VTodo;
var VAlarm = require('cozy-ical').VAlarm;
var cal = new VCalendar({
organization: 'Cozy Cloud',
title: 'Cozy Calendar'
});
var date = new Date(2013, 5, 9, 15, 0, 0);
var vtodo = new VTodo({
stampDate: date,
startDate: date,
summary: 'john',
description: 'my description',
uid: "9615"
});
var startDate = new Date(2013, 5, 9, 15, 0, 0);
var endDate = new Date(2013, 5, 10, 15, 0, 0);
var vevent = new VEvent({
stampDate: startDate,
startDate: startDate,
endDate: endDate,
description: "desc",
location: "loc",
uid: "3615"
});
vtodo.addAlarm({
action: VAlarm.EMAIL_ACTION,
trigger: "-P3D",
description: 'alarm for todo',
summary: 'john',
attendees: []
});
cal.add(vtodo);
cal.add(vevent);
cal.toString();
output:
BEGIN:VCALENDAR
VERSION:2.0
PRODID:-//Cozy Cloud//NONSGML Cozy Calendar//EN
BEGIN:VTODO
UID:9615
DTSTAMP:20130609T130000Z
DESCRIPTION:my description
DTSTART:20130609T150000Z
SUMMARY:john
BEGIN:VALARM
ACTION:EMAIL
TRIGGER:-P3D
DESCRIPTION:alarm for todo
SUMMARY:john
END:VALARM
END:VTODO
BEGIN:VEVENT
UID:3615
DTSTAMP:20130609T130000Z
DTSTART:20130609T150000Z
DTEND:20130610T150000Z
DESCRIPTION:desc
LOCATION:loc
END:VEVENT
END:VCALENDAR
var calString = `BEGIN:VCALENDAR
VERSION:2.0
PRODID:-//Cozy Cloud//NONSGML Cozy Agenda//EN
BEGIN:VTODO
DTSTAMP:20130609T150000Z
SUMMARY:my description
UID:john
BEGIN:VALARM
ACTION:DISPLAY
REPEAT:1
TRIGGER:20130609T150000Z
END:VALARM
END:VTODO
END:VCALENDAR`;
parser = new ICalParser();
parser.parseString(calString, function(err, cal) {
console.log(cal.name);
console.log(cal.getRawValue('PRODID'));
console.log(cal.subComponents[0].name);
console.log(cal.subComponents[0].getRawValue('SUMMARY'));
});
output:
VCALENDAR
-//Cozy Cloud//NONSGML Cozy Agenda//EN
VTODO
my description
This library is meant to support all iCal features as defined in RFC 5545. Thus it's not fully supporting everything yet, here is the list of unsupported fields:
If you want to test the parsing of an iCalendar file, just run:
node index.js xxxx.ics
