Description

cozy-ical is a simple library to deal with the iCal format. It makes life easier to parse iCal files and to build them.

Warning: API backward-compatibilty breaks with the 1.0.0 version

With 1.0.0 version every component of Cozy-Ical parameters of components construction must be given through an option object. See example below for details.

Usage

Build a calendar

var VCalendar = require ( 'cozy-ical' ).VCalendar; var VEvent = require ( 'cozy-ical' ).VEvent; var VTodo = require ( 'cozy-ical' ).VTodo; var VAlarm = require ( 'cozy-ical' ).VAlarm; var cal = new VCalendar({ organization : 'Cozy Cloud' , title : 'Cozy Calendar' }); var date = new Date ( 2013 , 5 , 9 , 15 , 0 , 0 ); var vtodo = new VTodo({ stampDate : date, startDate : date, summary : 'john' , description : 'my description' , uid : "9615" }); var startDate = new Date ( 2013 , 5 , 9 , 15 , 0 , 0 ); var endDate = new Date ( 2013 , 5 , 10 , 15 , 0 , 0 ); var vevent = new VEvent({ stampDate : startDate, startDate : startDate, endDate : endDate, description : "desc" , location : "loc" , uid : "3615" }); vtodo.addAlarm({ action : VAlarm.EMAIL_ACTION, trigger : "-P3D" , description : 'alarm for todo' , summary : 'john' , attendees : [] }); cal.add(vtodo); cal.add(vevent); cal.toString();

output:

BEGIN :VCALENDAR VERSION : 2.0 PRODID :- BEGIN :VTODO UID : 9615 DTSTAMP : 20130609 T130000Z DESCRIPTION :my description DTSTART : 20130609 T150000Z SUMMARY :john BEGIN :VALARM ACTION :EMAIL TRIGGER :-P3D DESCRIPTION :alarm for todo SUMMARY :john END :VALARM END :VTODO BEGIN :VEVENT UID : 3615 DTSTAMP : 20130609 T130000Z DTSTART : 20130609 T150000Z DTEND : 20130610 T150000Z DESCRIPTION :desc LOCATION :loc END :VEVENT END :VCALENDAR

Parsing

var calString = `BEGIN:VCALENDAR VERSION:2.0 PRODID:-//Cozy Cloud//NONSGML Cozy Agenda//EN BEGIN:VTODO DTSTAMP:20130609T150000Z SUMMARY:my description UID:john BEGIN:VALARM ACTION:DISPLAY REPEAT:1 TRIGGER:20130609T150000Z END:VALARM END:VTODO END:VCALENDAR` ; parser = new ICalParser(); parser.parseString(calString, function ( err, cal ) { console .log(cal.name); console .log(cal.getRawValue( 'PRODID' )); console .log(cal.subComponents[ 0 ].name); console .log(cal.subComponents[ 0 ].getRawValue( 'SUMMARY' )); });

output:

VCALENDAR - / /Cozy Cloud/ /NONSGML Cozy Agenda/ /EN VTODO my description

Notes on iCal support

This library is meant to support all iCal features as defined in RFC 5545. Thus it's not fully supporting everything yet, here is the list of unsupported fields:

vEvent

ATTACH

CLASS

COMMENT

CONTACT

CREATED

EXDATE

GEO

LAST-MOD

PRIORITY

RECURRENCE-ID

RELATED-TO

RESOURCES

RDATE

RS-STATUS

SEQ

STATUS

TRANSPARENCY

URL

vTodo

ATTACH

ATTENDEE

CATEGORIES

CLASS

COMMENT

CONTACT

COMPLETED

CREATED

DESCRIPTION

EXDATE

GEO

LAST-MOD

LOCATION

ORGANIZER

PRECENT

PRIORITY

RDATE

RECURID

RELATED

RESOURCES

RRULE

RSTATUS

SEQ

STATUS

URL

vAlarm

TRIGGER related to END

vJournal

not supported at all

vFreeBusy

not supported at all

vTimezone

not supported at all

Test the parsing

If you want to test the parsing of an iCalendar file, just run:

node index .js xxxx .ics

