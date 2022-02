Cozy is a platform that brings all your web services in the same private space. With it, your webapps and your devices can share data easily, providing you with a new experience. You can install Cozy on your own hardware where no one's tracking you.

What is Home ?

An application to configure and runs cozy konnectors. It is the main entrypoint to a Cozy.

Lists applications and konnectors

Manage konnectors and accounts through Harvest

Runs services that take care of synchronizing io.cozy.accounts and io.cozy.ciphers .

You can read more:

Cozy Home is developed by Cozy Cloud and distributed under the AGPL v3 license.