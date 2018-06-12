This repository was part of CozyV2 which has been deprecated. Read more.

Cozy Calendar makes your event management easy. Main features are:

Simple UI

Event tagging

Event sharing (via email)

ICal import

CalDAV sync (require Cozy Sync)

Install

We assume here that the Cozy platform is correctly installed on your server.

You can simply install the Calendar application via the app registry. Click on the Chose Your Apps button located on the right of your Cozy Home

From the command line you can type this command:

Contribution

You can contribute to the Cozy Calendar in many ways:

Pick up an issue and solve it.

Translate it in a new language.

Allow to share calendars

Allow to subscribe to a CalDAV Calendar.

Add SyncML support

Hack

Hacking the Calendar app requires you setup a dev environment. Once it's done you can hack the calendar just like it was your own app.

git clone https://github.com/cozy/cozy-calendar.git cd cozy-calendar npm install

Run it with:

node server .js

Each modification of the server requires a new build, here is how to run a build:

cake build

Each modification of the client requires a specific build too.

cd client npm install brunch build

Tests

To run tests type the following command into the Cozy Calendar folder:

cake tests

In order to run the tests, you must only have the Data System started.

Icons

by iconmonstr

Main icon by Elegant Themes.

Contribute with Transifex

Transifex can be used the same way as git. It can push or pull translations. The config file in the .tx repository configure the way Transifex is working : it will get the json files from the client/app/locales repository. If you want to learn more about how to use this tool, I'll invite you to check this tutorial.

License

Cozy Calendar is developed by Cozy Cloud and distributed under the AGPL v3 license.

What is Cozy?

Cozy is a platform that brings all your web services in the same private space. With it, your web apps and your devices can share data easily, providing you with a new experience. You can install Cozy on your own hardware where no one profiles you.

Community

You can reach the Cozy Community by: