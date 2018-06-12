This repository was part of CozyV2 which has been deprecated. Read more.
Cozy Calendar makes your event management easy. Main features are:
We assume here that the Cozy platform is correctly installed on your server.
You can simply install the Calendar application via the app registry. Click on the Chose Your Apps button located on the right of your Cozy Home
From the command line you can type this command:
You can contribute to the Cozy Calendar in many ways:
Hacking the Calendar app requires you setup a dev environment. Once it's done you can hack the calendar just like it was your own app.
git clone https://github.com/cozy/cozy-calendar.git
cd cozy-calendar
npm install
Run it with:
node server.js
Each modification of the server requires a new build, here is how to run a build:
cake build
Each modification of the client requires a specific build too.
cd client
npm install
brunch build
To run tests type the following command into the Cozy Calendar folder:
cake tests
In order to run the tests, you must only have the Data System started.
by iconmonstr
Main icon by Elegant Themes.
Transifex can be used the same way as git. It can push or pull translations. The config file in the .tx repository configure the way Transifex is working : it will get the json files from the client/app/locales repository. If you want to learn more about how to use this tool, I'll invite you to check this tutorial.
Cozy Calendar is developed by Cozy Cloud and distributed under the AGPL v3 license.
Cozy is a platform that brings all your web services in the same private space. With it, your web apps and your devices can share data easily, providing you with a new experience. You can install Cozy on your own hardware where no one profiles you.
You can reach the Cozy Community by: