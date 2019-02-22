cowsay

__________________ < srsly dude, why? > ------------------ \ ^__^ \ (oo) \ _ ______ (__) \ ) \ / \ ||----w | || ||

cowsay is a configurable talking cow, originally written in Perl by Tony Monroe.

This project is a translation in JavaScript of the original program and an attempt to bring the same silliness to node.js.

Install

npm install cowsay-browser

Usage as a module

cowsay can be used as any other npm dependency

var cowsay = require ( "cowsay-browser" ); console .log(cowsay.say({ text : "I'm a moooodule" , e : "oO" , T : "U " }));

_________________ ( I'm a moooodule ) ----------------- o ^__^ o (oO) \ _ ______ (__) \ ) \ / \ U ||----w | || ||

Usage as CLI

You have to install cowsay-browser globally to use it outside your current project : npm install -g cowsay-browser

cowsay JavaScript FTW!

or

cowthink node .js is cool

It acts in the same way as the original cowsay, so consult cowsay(1) or run cowsay -h

________ < indeed > \ \ .::!!!!!!!:. .!!!!!:. .:!!!!!!!!!!!! ~~~~!!!!!!. .:!!!!!!!!!UWWW$$ $ : $$ NWX!!: .:!!!!!!XUWW$$ $$ $$ $$ $P $$ $$ $##WX!: .<!!!!UW$$ $$ " $$$$$$$$# $$$$$ $$$UX :!!UW$$$$$$$$$ 4$$$$$* ^$$$B $$$$\ $$$$$$$$$$$$ d$$R" "*$bd$$$$ '*$$$$$$$$$$$o+#" """" """""""

Pipe from standard input