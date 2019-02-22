__________________
< srsly dude, why? >
------------------
\ ^__^
\ (oo)\_______
(__)\ )\/\
||----w |
|| ||
cowsay is a configurable talking cow, originally written in Perl by Tony Monroe.
This project is a translation in JavaScript of the original program and an attempt to bring the same silliness to node.js.
npm install cowsay-browser
cowsay can be used as any other npm dependency
var cowsay = require("cowsay-browser");
console.log(cowsay.say({
text : "I'm a moooodule",
e : "oO",
T : "U "
}));
// or cowsay.think()
_________________
( I'm a moooodule )
-----------------
o ^__^
o (oO)\_______
(__)\ )\/\
U ||----w |
|| ||
You have to install
cowsay-browserglobally to use it outside your current project :
npm install -g cowsay-browser
cowsay JavaScript FTW!
or
cowthink node.js is cool
It acts in the same way as the original cowsay, so consult
cowsay(1) or run
cowsay -h
________
< indeed >
--------
\
\
.::!!!!!!!:.
.!!!!!:. .:!!!!!!!!!!!!
~~~~!!!!!!. .:!!!!!!!!!UWWW$$$
:$$NWX!!: .:!!!!!!XUWW$$$$$$$$$P
$$$$$##WX!: .<!!!!UW$$$$" $$$$$$$$#
$$$$$ $$$UX :!!UW$$$$$$$$$ 4$$$$$*
^$$$B $$$$\ $$$$$$$$$$$$ d$$R"
"*$bd$$$$ '*$$$$$$$$$$$o+#"
"""" """""""
echo please repeat | cowsay