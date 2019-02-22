openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cb

cowsay-browser

by Stevie Bushman
1.1.8 (see all)

cowsay is a configurable talking cow

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

150

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cowsay

 __________________
< srsly dude, why? >
 ------------------
        \   ^__^
         \  (oo)\_______
            (__)\       )\/\
                ||----w |
                ||     ||

cowsay is a configurable talking cow, originally written in Perl by Tony Monroe.

This project is a translation in JavaScript of the original program and an attempt to bring the same silliness to node.js.

Install

npm install cowsay-browser

Usage as a module

cowsay can be used as any other npm dependency

var cowsay = require("cowsay-browser");

console.log(cowsay.say({
    text : "I'm a moooodule",
    e : "oO",
    T : "U "
}));

// or cowsay.think()

 _________________
( I'm a moooodule )
 -----------------
        o   ^__^
         o  (oO)\_______
            (__)\       )\/\
             U  ||----w |
                ||     ||

Usage as CLI

You have to install cowsay-browser globally to use it outside your current project : npm install -g cowsay-browser

cowsay JavaScript FTW!

or

cowthink node.js is cool

It acts in the same way as the original cowsay, so consult cowsay(1) or run cowsay -h

 ________
< indeed >
 --------
    \
     \
                                   .::!!!!!!!:.
  .!!!!!:.                        .:!!!!!!!!!!!!
  ~~~~!!!!!!.                 .:!!!!!!!!!UWWW$$$ 
      :$$NWX!!:           .:!!!!!!XUWW$$$$$$$$$P 
      $$$$$##WX!:      .<!!!!UW$$$$"  $$$$$$$$# 
      $$$$$  $$$UX   :!!UW$$$$$$$$$   4$$$$$* 
      ^$$$B  $$$$\     $$$$$$$$$$$$   d$$R" 
        "*$bd$$$$      '*$$$$$$$$$$$o+#" 
             """"          """""""

Pipe from standard input

echo please repeat | cowsay

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial