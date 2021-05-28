cowsay

__________________ < srsly dude, why? > ------------------ \ ^__^ \ (oo) \ _ ______ (__) \ ) \ / \ ||----w | || ||

cowsay is a configurable talking cow, originally written in Perl by Tony Monroe

This project is a translation in JavaScript of the original program and an attempt to bring the same silliness to node.js.

Install

npm install -g cowsay

Usage

cowsay JavaScript FTW!

or

cowthink node .js is cool

It acts in the same way as the original cowsay, so consult cowsay(1) or run cowsay -h

________ < indeed > \ \ .::!!!!!!!:. .!!!!!:. .:!!!!!!!!!!!! ~~~~!!!!!!. .:!!!!!!!!!UWWW$$ $ : $$ NWX!!: .:!!!!!!XUWW$$ $$ $$ $$ $P $$ $$ $##WX!: .<!!!!UW$$ $$ " $$$$$$$$# $$$$$ $$$UX :!!UW$$$$$$$$$ 4$$$$$* ^$$$B $$$$\ $$$$$$$$$$$$ d$$R" "*$bd$$$$ '*$$$$$$$$$$$o+#" """" """""""

Usage as a module

cowsay can be used as any other npm dependency

var cowsay = require ( "cowsay" ); console .log(cowsay.say({ text : "I'm a moooodule" , e : "oO" , T : "U " }));

_________________ ( I'm a moooodule ) ----------------- o ^__^ o (oO) \ _ ______ (__) \ ) \ / \ U ||----w | || ||

getting a list of cow names:

function get_cows ( error, cow_names ) { if (error) { console .log(error) } else if (cow_names) { console .log( `Number of cows available: ${cow_names.length} ` ); } } cowsay.list(get_cows);

Typescript examples:

import * as cowsay from "cowsay" let output: string = cowsay.say({ text: 'Hello from typescript!' }); console .log(output);

getting a list of cow names:

function get_cows ( error: NodeJS.ErrnoException, cow_names: Array < string > ): void { if (error) { console .log( `Error getting cow names: ${error.message} ` ) } else if (cow_names) { console .log( `Number of cows available: ${cow_names.length} ` ); } } cowsay.list(get_cows);

importing the IOptions interface directly:

import { IOptions } from "cowsay" let opts: IOptions = { text: "Hello from TypeScript!" , e: '^^' , r: true , }; console .log(cowsay.say(opts));

Pipe from standard input

echo please repeat | cowsay

Usage in the browser

cowsay works in your browser too with rollup / webpack / browserify / you name it.

import { say } from 'cowsay' ; console .log(say({ text : 'grazing in the browser' }));

You can customize the cow by importing the relevant one

import { think, SQUIRREL } from 'cowsay' ; console .log(think({ text : 'grazing in the browser' , cow : SQUIRREL, eyes : 'pp' , tongue : ';;' , }));

All cows are included in the bundle, but you can use rollup / webpack tree-shake feature to reduce the final bundle size.

Browser options