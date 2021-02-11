400+ ASCII 🐮s
The list is just a text file and can be used wherever.
(__)
(oo)
/-------\/
/ | ||
+ ||----||
~~ ~~
Cow
\(:)/
(o|o)
/-----\_/
/| |
^ ||----||
^^ ^^
Klingon Cow
________________
^__^ / \
(oo) ( Milk is logical. )
/-------\/ --'\________________/
/ | ||
* ||W---||
^^ ^^
Mr Spock's cow
(__)
/ oo ______
| /\_| | \
| |___ | |
| ---@ |_______|
* | | ---- | |
\ | |_____
\|________|
CompuCow
___________________________
| (__) (__) (__) (__) |
| ( oo ( oo ( oo ( oo |
_______| /\_| /\_| /\_| /\_| |________
| |
| _____ _____ |
|___| |________________________| |____|
|___| |___|
Cow-pooling
/--------------------/
/ | || / (__)
* ||----|| /-----------(oo)
^^ ^^ \/
Network Virtual Cow
(with separate frontend and backend)
(__) (__) | | (__)
(--) (--) | | (--)
/-------\/ /o /-------\/ | I \/-------\
/ | M |----< o / | L |----<T I>----| D | \
* ||----| / o * ||----| I I |----|| *
^^ ^ | ^^ ^ | ^ ^^
| |
Teenage Mutant Ninja Cows
@
(__) (__) _____/
/| (oo) _ (oo)/----/_____ *
_o\______/_|\_\/_/_|__\/|____|//////== *- * * -
/_________ \ 00 | 00 | /== -* * -
[_____/^^\_____\_____|_____/^^\_____] *- * -
\__/ \__/
Cow-mobile
$ npm install cows
const cows = require('cows');
cows();
Returns an array of cows.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus