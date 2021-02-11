openbase logo
cow

cows

by Sindre Sorhus
2.1.1 (see all)

🐮 ASCII cows

Overview

126

378

1yr ago

11

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

cows

400+ ASCII 🐮s

The list is just a text file and can be used wherever.

Examples

         (__)
         (oo)
  /-------\/
 / |     ||
+  ||----||
   ~~    ~~
     Cow


       \(:)/
       (o|o)
  /-----\_/
 /|      |
^ ||----||
  ^^    ^^
 Klingon Cow


                 ________________
         ^__^   /                \
         (oo)  ( Milk is logical. )
  /-------\/ --'\________________/
 / |     ||
*  ||W---||
   ^^    ^^
Mr Spock's cow


      (__)
    /   oo      ______
   |  /\_|     |      \
   |  |___     |       |
   |   ---@    |_______|
*  |  |   ----   |    |
 \ |  |_____
  \|________|
        CompuCow


        ___________________________
       | (__)  (__)  (__)   (__)  |
       | ( oo  ( oo  ( oo   ( oo  |
_______| /\_|  /\_|  /\_|   /\_|  |________
|                                         |
|   _____                        _____    |
|___|   |________________________|   |____|
    |___|                        |___|
              Cow-pooling


  /--------------------/
 / |     ||           /          (__)
*  ||----||          /-----------(oo)
   ^^    ^^                       \/
        Network Virtual Cow
(with separate frontend and backend)


         (__)               (__)  |    |  (__)
         (--)               (--)  |    |  (--)
  /-------\/   /o    /-------\/   |    I   \/-------\
 / |  M  |----< o   / |  L  |----<T    I>----|  D  | \
*  ||----|   /  o  *  ||----|     I    I     |----||  *
   ^^    ^      |     ^^    ^          |     ^    ^^
                |                      |
              Teenage Mutant Ninja Cows

                                  @
               (__)    (__) _____/
            /| (oo) _  (oo)/----/_____    *
  _o\______/_|\_\/_/_|__\/|____|//////== *- *  * -
 /_________   \   00 |   00 |       /== -* * -
[_____/^^\_____\_____|_____/^^\_____]     *- * -
      \__/                 \__/
               Cow-mobile

Install

$ npm install cows

Usage

const cows = require('cows');

cows();

API

cows()

Returns an array of cows.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

