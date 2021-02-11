cows

400+ ASCII 🐮s

The list is just a text file and can be used wherever.

Examples

(__) (oo) /------- \ / / | || + ||----|| ~~ ~~ Cow \ ( :)/ (o|o) /----- \ _ / /| | ^ ||----|| ^^ ^^ Klingon Cow ________________ ^__^ / \ (oo) ( Milk is logical. ) /------- \ / --' \ _ _______________/ / | || * ||W---|| ^^ ^^ Mr Spock's cow (__) / oo ______ | / \ _ | | \ | |___ | | | ---@ |_______| * | | ---- | | \ | |_____ \ | ________| CompuCow ___________________________ | (__) (__) (__) (__) | | ( oo ( oo ( oo ( oo | _______| / \ _ | / \ _ | / \ _ | / \ _ | |________ | | | _____ _____ | |___| |________________________| |____| |___| |___| Cow-pooling /--------------------/ / | || / (__) * ||----|| /-----------(oo) ^^ ^^ \ / Network Virtual Cow (with separate frontend and backend) (__) (__) | | (__) (--) (--) | | (--) /------- \ / /o /------- \ / | I \ / ------- \ / | M |----< o / | L |----<T I>----| D | \ * ||----| / o * ||----| I I |----|| * ^^ ^ | ^^ ^ | ^ ^^ | | Teenage Mutant Ninja Cows @ (__) (__) _____/ /| (oo) _ (oo)/----/_____ * _o \ _ _____/_| \ _ \ / _/_|__ \ / |____|//////== *- * * - /_________ \ 00 | 00 | /== -* * - [_____/^^ \ _ ____ \ _ ____|_____/^^ \ _ ____] *- * - \ _ _/ \ _ _/ Cow-mobile

Install

npm install cows

Usage

const cows = require ( 'cows' ); cows();

API

Returns an array of cows.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus