NovelCovid (aka covidapi) A JavaScript Wrapper for the novelCOVID API









Disclaimer

This wrapper is only for COVID-19 related data from the Open Disease API.

Installation

Using NPM:

npm i -s novelcovid

Remarks

This wrapper uses the '@aero/centra' package to send requests. It is way faster than any other request package other than 'http.request' package.

The allowNull parameter is now available for the all , countries , continents , states and gov endpoints.

Usage

All shown examples use Promises but can also await/async to fetch data using NovelCovid.

Add to project

const api = require ( 'novelcovid' ); api.settings({ baseUrl : 'https://disease.sh' | 'https://api.caw.sh' | 'https://corona.lmao.ninja' })

Summary

api.all().then( console .log) api.yesterday.all().then( console .log) api.twoDaysAgo.all().then( console .log)

Countries

api.countries().then( console .log) api.countries({ sort : 'cases' }).then( console .log) api.countries({ country : 'austria' }).then( console .log) api.countries({ country :[ 'austria' , 'china' ]}).then( console .log)

Yesterday (Countries)

api.yesterday.countries().then( console .log) api.yesterday.countries({ sort : 'cases' }).then( console .log) api.yesterday.countries({ country : 'austria' }).then( console .log) api.yesterday.countries({ country :[ 'austria' , 'china' ]}).then( console .log)

Two Days Ago (Countries)

api.twoDaysAgo.countries().then( console .log) api.twoDaysAgo.countries({ sort : 'cases' }).then( console .log) api.twoDaysAgo.countries({ country : 'austria' }).then( console .log) api.twoDaysAgo.countries({ country :[ 'austria' , 'china' ]}).then( console .log)

Continents

api.continents().then( console .log) api.continents({ sort : 'cases' }).then( console .log) api.continents({ continent : 'europe' }).then( console .log)

Yesterday (Continents)

api.yesterday.continents().then( console .log) api.yesterday.continents({ sort : 'cases' }).then( console .log) api.yesterday.continents({ continent : 'europe' }).then( console .log)

Two Days Ago (Continents)

api.twoDaysAgo.continents().then( console .log) api.twoDaysAgo.continents({ sort : 'cases' }).then( console .log) api.twoDaysAgo.continents({ continent : 'europe' }).then( console .log)

States

api.states().then( console .log) api.states({ sort : 'cases' }).then( console .log) api.states({ state : 'michigan' }).then( console .log) api.states({ state :[ 'michigan' , 'new york' ]}).then( console .log)

Yesterday (States)

api.yesterday.states().then( console .log) api.yesterday.states({ sort : 'cases' }).then( console .log) api.yesterday.states({ state : 'michigan' }).then( console .log) api.yesterday.states({ state :[ 'michigan' , 'new york' ]}).then( console .log)

JHUCSSE

api.jhucsse.all().then( console .log) api.jhucsse.counties().then( console .log) api.jhucsse.counties({ county : 'abbeville' }).then( console .log) api.jhucsse.counties({ county :[ 'abbeville' , 'acadia' ]}).then( console .log)

Historical

api.historical.all().then( console .log) api.historical.all().then( console .log) api.historical.countries().then( console .log) api.historical.countries({ country : 'china' }).then( console .log) api.historical.countries({ country : 'china' , days : 10 }).then( console .log) api.historical.countries({ country : 'china' , province : 'hubei' }).then( console .log) api.historical.countries({ country : 'china' , province :[ 'hubei' , 'anhui' ]}).then( console .log)

New York Times Data (USA)

api.nyt.usa().then( console .log) api.nyt.states().then( console .log) api.nyt.states({ state : 'illinois' }).then( console .log) api.nyt.counties().then( console .log) api.nyt.counties({ county : 'cook' }).then( console .log)

Mobility Data (Apple)

api.apple.countries().then( console .log) api.apple.subregions( 'austria' ).then( console .log) api.apple.mobilityData({ country : 'austria' , subregion : 'all' }).then( console .log) api.apple.mobilityData({ country : 'austria' , subregion :[ 'vienna' , 'salzburg' ]}).then( console .log)

Official Government Data