This API provides updated real-time data on coronavirus cases from the worldometers page and other important websites, provided by the most reputable organizations and statistical offices in the world.

🚨 THE DOMAIN WAS CHANGED - 04/23/2020🚨

To notify you that the domain has been updated by the following https://covid19api.io/api/v1 . In turn, endpoints maintain the same routes. For people who are from Puerto Rico I have separated an exclusive route https://covid19api.io/api/v1/PuertoRico that contains data endpoint from PR Statistics, Department of Health and data from the Biosecurity Dashboard.

API URL

🚀 COVID19 API Documentation

📝 Brief Information on COVID19

How dangerous is the virus? There are three parameters to understand in order to assess the magnitude of the risk posed by this novel coronavirus:

Transmission Rate (Ro) - number of newly infected people from a single case

Transmission Rate (Ro) - number of newly infected people from a single case Case Fatality Rate (CFR) - percent of cases that result in death

Case Fatality Rate (CFR) - percent of cases that result in death Determine whether asymptomatic transmission is possible

How contagious is the COVID19? (Ro) The attack rate or transmissibility (how rapidly the disease spreads) of a virus is indicated by its reproductive number (Ro, pronounced R-nought or r-zero), which represents the average number of people to which a single infected person will transmit the virus.

WHO's estimated (on Jan. 23) Ro to be between 1.4 and 2.5 .

WHO's estimated (on Jan. 23) Ro to be between and . Other studies have estimated a Ro between 3.6 and 4.0 , and between 2.24 to 3.58 .

Other studies have estimated a Ro between and , and between to . Preliminary studies had estimated Ro to be between 1.5 and 3.5 .

Preliminary studies had estimated Ro to be between and . An outbreak with a reproductive number of below 1 will gradually disappear.

An outbreak with a reproductive number of below will gradually disappear. For comparison, the Ro for the common flu is 1.3 and for SARS it was 2.0 .

Fatality Rate (case fatality ratio or CFR) of the COVID19 See full details: COVID19 Fatality Rate

The novel coronavirus' case fatality rate has been estimated at around 2% , in the WHO press conference held on January 29, 2020 . However, it noted that, without knowing how many were infected, it was too early to be able to put a percentage on the mortality rate figure.

A prior estimate had put that number at 3% .

A prior estimate had put that number at . Fatality rate can change as a virus can mutate, according to epidemiologists.

Fatality rate can change as a virus can mutate, according to epidemiologists. For comparison, the case fatality rate for SARS was 10% , and for MERS 34% .

Incubation Period (how long it takes for symptoms to appear) See full details: COVID-19 Coronavirus Incubation Period

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 (estimated ranges vary from 2-10 days, 2-14 days, and 10-14 days, see details), during which the virus is contagious but the patient does not display any symptom (asymptomatic transmission).

Fixed a bug related to the getDeaths() function, this because now the worldometers website data had to be parsed directly from the table element.

*Cases detected by the states, regions, or Communities of each country. For future updates this list may increase. List updated today 04/19/2020* PluginManager.getGermanyCasesByRegion() PluginManager.getSwedenCasesByRegion() PluginManager.getSlovakiaCasesByDistrict() PluginManager.getPortugalCasesByRegion() PluginManager.getPolandCasesByRegion() PluginManager.getPalestineCasesByRegion() PluginManager.getNorwayCasesByRegion() PluginManager.getBrazilCasesByRegion() PluginManager.getAlgeriaCasesByRegion()

Data Provided by ICNL The International Center for Not-for-Profit Law COVID-19 Civic Freedom Tracker PluginManager.getCivicFreedomTracker()



📖 API Documentation

Confirmed Cases and Deaths(GLOBAL)

[ [ { "cases" : 737373 , "deaths" : 898546 , "recovered" : 76618 , "active_cases" : [ { "currently_infected_patients" : -237791 , "inMidCondition" : -243712 , "criticalStates" : 5921 } ], "closed_cases" : [ { "cases_which_had_an_outcome" : 975164 , "recovered" : 76618 , "deaths" : 898546 } ], "table" : [ [ { "Country,Other" : "China" , "TotalCases" : "80,851" , "NewCases" : "+7" , "TotalDeaths" : "3,199" , "NewDeaths" : "" , "TotalRecovered" : "66,934" , "ActiveCases" : "10,718" , "Serious,Critical" : "3,226" , "Tot Cases/1M pop" : "56.2" }, { "Country,Other" : "Vatican City" , "TotalCases" : "568,000" , "NewCases" : "+567,999" , "TotalDeaths" : "892,045" , "NewDeaths" : "+892,045" , "TotalRecovered" : "" , "ActiveCases" : "-324,045" , "Serious,Critical" : "" , "Tot Cases/1M pop" : "" }, { "Country,Other" : "Italy" , "TotalCases" : "24,747" , "NewCases" : "+3,590" , "TotalDeaths" : "1,809" , "NewDeaths" : "+368" , "TotalRecovered" : "2,335" , "ActiveCases" : "20,603" , "Serious,Critical" : "1,672" , "Tot Cases/1M pop" : "409.3" }, { "Country,Other" : "Iran" , "TotalCases" : "13,938" , "NewCases" : "+1,209" , "TotalDeaths" : "724" , "NewDeaths" : "+113" , "TotalRecovered" : "4,590" , "ActiveCases" : "8,624" , "Serious,Critical" : "" , "Tot Cases/1M pop" : "165.9" }, { "Country,Other" : "S. Korea" , "TotalCases" : "8,162" , "NewCases" : "+76" , "TotalDeaths" : "75" , "NewDeaths" : "+3" , "TotalRecovered" : "834" , "ActiveCases" : "7,253" , "Serious,Critical" : "59" , "Tot Cases/1M pop" : "159.2" }, { "Country,Other" : "Spain" , "TotalCases" : "7,845" , "NewCases" : "+1,454" , "TotalDeaths" : "292" , "NewDeaths" : "+96" , "TotalRecovered" : "517" , "ActiveCases" : "7,036" , "Serious,Critical" : "272" , "Tot Cases/1M pop" : "167.8" }, { "Country,Other" : "Germany" , "TotalCases" : "5,813" , "NewCases" : "+1,214" , "TotalDeaths" : "11" , "NewDeaths" : "+2" , "TotalRecovered" : "46" , "ActiveCases" : "5,756" , "Serious,Critical" : "2" , "Tot Cases/1M pop" : "69.4" }, { "Country,Other" : "France" , "TotalCases" : "5,423" , "NewCases" : "+924" , "TotalDeaths" : "127" , "NewDeaths" : "+36" , "TotalRecovered" : "12" , "ActiveCases" : "5,284" , "Serious,Critical" : "400" , "Tot Cases/1M pop" : "83.1" }, { "Country,Other" : "USA" , "TotalCases" : "3,680" , "NewCases" : "+737" , "TotalDeaths" : "68" , "NewDeaths" : "+11" , "TotalRecovered" : "59" , "ActiveCases" : "3,553" , "Serious,Critical" : "10" , "Tot Cases/1M pop" : "11.1" }, ] ] } ] ]

Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country

Table List (params) Last update: 04/4/2020

Countries afghanistan, albania, algeria, andorra, angola, anguilla, antigua-and-barbuda, argentina, armenia, aruba, australia, austria, azerbaijan bahamas, bahrain, bangladesh, barbados, belarus, belgium, belize, benin, bermuda, bhutan, bolivia, bosnia-and-herzegovina, botswana, brazil, british-virgin-islands, brunei-darussalam, bulgaria, burkina-faso, burundi cabo-verde, cambodia, cameroon, canada, caribbean-netherlands, cayman-islands, central-african-republic, chad, channel-islands, chile, china, china-hong-kong-sar, china-macao-sar, colombia, congo, costa-rica, cote-d-ivoire, croatia, cuba, curacao, cyprus, czech-republic democratic-republic-of-the-congo, denmark, djibouti, dominica, dominican-republic ecuador, egypt, el-salvador, equatorial-guinea, eritrea, estonia, ethiopia faeroe-islands, falkland-islands-malvinas, fiji, finland, france, french-guiana, french-polynesia gabon, gambia, georgia, germany, ghana, gibraltar, greece, greenland, grenada, guadeloupe, guatemala, guinea, guinea-bissau, guyana haiti, holy-see, honduras, hungary iceland, india, indonesia, iran, iraq, ireland, isle-of-man, israel, italy jamaica, japan, jordan kazakhstan, kenya, kuwait, kyrgyzstan laos, latvia, lebanon, liberia, libya, liechtenstein, lithuania, luxembourg macedonia, madagascar, malawi, malaysia, maldives, mali, malta, martinique, mauritania, mauritius, mayotte, mexico, moldova, monaco, mongolia, montenegro, montserrat, morocco, mozambique, myanmar namibia, nepal, netherlands, new-caledonia, new-zealand, nicaragua, niger, nigeria, norway oman pakistan, panama, papua-new-guinea, paraguay, peru, philippines, poland, portugal qatar reunion, romania, russia, rwanda saint-barthelemy, saint-kitts-and-nevis, saint-lucia, saint-martin, saint-vincent-and-the-grenadines, san-marino, saudi-arabia, senegal, serbia, seychelles, sierra-leone, singapore, sint-maarten, slovakia, slovenia, somalia, south-africa, south-korea, spain, sri-lanka, state-of-palestine, sudan, suriname, swaziland, sweden, switzerland, syria taiwan, tanzania, thailand, timor-leste, togo, trinidad-and-tobago, tunisia, turkey, turks-and-caicos-islands uganda uk ukraine united-arab-emirates uruguay us uzbekistan venezuela, viet-nam zambia, zimbabwe

[ [ { "country" : "us" , "flag" : "https://www.worldometers.info/img/flags/small/tn_us-flag.gif" , "cases" : 3680 , "deaths" : 68 , "recovered" : 59 , "active_cases" : [ { "currently_infected_patients" : 3553 , "inMidCondition" : 3543 , "criticalStates" : 10 } ], "closed_cases" : [ { "cases_which_had_an_outcome" : 127 , "recovered" : 59 , "deaths" : 68 } ] } ] ]

Total Deaths of Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

{ "deaths" : [ { "Date" : "Apr. 17" , "TotalDeaths" : "154,145" , "ChangeInTotal" : "8,672" , "ChangeTotalInPercent" : "6%" }, { "Date" : "Apr. 16" , "TotalDeaths" : "145,473" , "ChangeInTotal" : "6,998" , "ChangeTotalInPercent" : "5%" }, { "Date" : "Apr. 15" , "TotalDeaths" : "138,475" , "ChangeInTotal" : "8,096" , "ChangeTotalInPercent" : "6%" }, { "Date" : "Apr. 14" , "TotalDeaths" : "130,379" , "ChangeInTotal" : "10,761" , "ChangeTotalInPercent" : "9%" }, ] }

Coronavirus disease (COVID-2019) situation reports

[ [ { report: 'Situation report - 55 ', date: ' 15 March 2020 ', pdf: 'https: }, { report: 'Situation report - 54 ', date: ' 14 March 2020 ', pdf: 'https: }, { report: 'Situation report - 53 ', date: ' 13 March 2020 ', pdf: 'https: }, { report: 'Situation report - 52 ', date: ' 12 March 2020 ', pdf: 'https: }, { report: 'Situation report - 51 ', date: ' 11 March 2020 ', pdf: 'https: }, { report: 'Situation report - 50 ', date: ' 10 March 2020 ', pdf: 'https: }, ] ]

From the White House Coronavirus Task Force

What every American and community can do now to decrease the spread of the coronavirus

Recommendations for 30-Day Mitigation Strategies

[ [ { state: 'Keeping workplaces, homes, schools, or commercial establishments safe', pdf: 'https: }, { state: 'CDC’s framework for mitigation', pdf: 'https: }, { state: 'Florida', pdf: 'https: }, { state: 'Massachusetts', pdf: 'https: }, { state: 'New Rochelle, NY', pdf: 'https: }, { state: 'Santa Clara, CA', pdf: 'https: }, { state: 'Seattle, WA', pdf: 'https: } ] ]

Public data of each country, with updated data in real time. The problem with this function is that the data takes a little time to display, this is due to the large amount of data that is added to COVID-19 google spreadsheets. According to information it is possible that the data is moved due to the large amount of data on the page. Eventually any changes I will be aware of. Since the data is not well parsed I leave you a table referencing the properties: Object Properties A = Province/State B = date C = Case Type D = Cases E = Long F = Lat D = Difference H = Last Update Date



{ "53065" : "Argentina" , "A" : "" , "B" : "2020-03-15" , "C" : "Confirmed" , "D" : "45" , "E" : "-63.6167" , "F" : "-38.4161" , "G" : "11" , "H" : "2020-03-16 12:08:25" }, { "53065" : "Armenia" , "A" : "" , "B" : "2020-01-22" , "C" : "Confirmed" , "D" : "0" , "E" : "45.0382" , "F" : "40.0691" , "G" : "0" , "H" : "2020-03-16 12:08:25" },

Reporting public health labs are 48 state public health labs (AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VT, WA, WI, WV and WY), New York City, USAF, and 9 California counties.

Non-respiratory specimens were excluded. For state public health labs, the date represents the date of sample collection, if available, or the date tested. For CDC labs, the date represents the date specimen was received at CDC.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Testing in U.S.

[ [ { 'Date Collected': ' 3 / 10 ', 'CDC Labs': ' 139 ', 'US Public Health Labs': ' 2567 ' }, { 'Date Collected': ' 3 / 11 ', 'CDC Labs': ' 107 ', 'US Public Health Labs': ' 2637 ' }, { 'Date Collected': ' 3 / 12 ', 'CDC Labs': ' 75 ‡', 'US Public Health Labs': ' 2302 ‡' }, { 'Date Collected': ' 3 / 13 ', 'CDC Labs': ' 0 ‡', 'US Public Health Labs': ' 1511 ‡' }, { 'Date Collected': ' 3 / 14 ', 'CDC Labs': ' 0 ‡', 'US Public Health Labs': ' 165 ‡' }, { 'Date Collected': ' 3 / 15 ', 'CDC Labs': ' 0 ‡', 'US Public Health Labs': ' 4 ‡' } ] ]

Age, Sex, Existing Conditions of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths

Age of Coronavirus Deaths - COVID-19 Fatality Rate by AGE Death Rate = (number of deaths / number of cases) = probability of dying if infected by the virus (%). This probability differs depending on the age group. The percentages shown below do not have to add up to 100% , as they do NOT represent share of deaths by age group. Rather, it represents, for a person in a given age group, the risk of dying if infected with COVID-19. * Death Rate = (number of deaths / number of cases) = probability of dying if infected by the virus (%). The percentages do not have to add up to 100%, as they do NOT represent share of deaths by age group.



[ [ { '0': 'AGE', '1': 'DEATH RATE confirmed cases', '2': 'DEATH RATE all cases' }, { '0': ' 80 + years old', '1': ' 21.9 %', '2': ' 14.8 %' }, { '0': ' 70 -79 years old', '1': '', '2': ' 8.0 %' }, { '0': ' 60 -69 years old', '1': '', '2': ' 3.6 %' }, { '0': ' 50 -59 years old', '1': '', '2': ' 1.3 %' }, { '0': ' 40 -49 years old', '1': '', '2': ' 0.4 %' }, { '0': ' 30 -39 years old', '1': '', '2': ' 0.2 %' }, { '0': ' 20 -29 years old', '1': '', '2': ' 0.2 %' }, { '0': ' 10 -19 years old', '1': '', '2': ' 0.2 %' }, { '0': ' 0 -9 years old', '1': '', '2': 'no fatalities' } ] ]

Sex ratio - COVID-19 Fatality Rate by SEX Death Rate = (number of deaths / number of cases) = probability of dying if infected by the virus (%). This probability differs depending on sex. When reading these numbers, it must be taken into account that smoking in China is much more prevalent among males. Smoking increases the risks of respiratory complications. Death Rate = (number of deaths / number of cases) = probability of dying if infected by the virus (%). The percentages do not have to add up to 100% , as they do NOT represent share of deaths by sex.



[ [ { '0': 'SEX', '1': 'DEATH RATE confirmed cases', '2': 'DEATH RATE all cases' }, { '0': 'Male', '1': ' 4.7 %', '2': ' 2.8 %' }, { '0': 'Female', '1': ' 2.8 %', '2': ' 1.7 %' } ] ]

Pre-existing medical conditions (comorbidities)

Patients who reported no pre-existing ("comorbid") medical conditions had a case fatality rate of 0.9%. Pre-existing illnesses that put patients at higher risk of dying from a COVID-19 infection are:

COVID-19 Fatality Rate by COMORBIDITY Death Rate = (number of deaths / number of cases) = probability of dying if infected by the virus (%). This probability differs depending on pre-existing condition. The percentage shown below does NOT represent in any way the share of deaths by pre-existing condition. Rather, it represents, for a patient with a given pre-existing condition , the risk of dying if infected by COVID-19.



[ [ { '0': 'PRE-EXISTING CONDITION', '1': 'DEATH RATE confirmed cases', '2': 'DEATH RATE all cases' }, { '0': 'Cardiovascular disease', '1': ' 13.2 %', '2': ' 10.5 %' }, { '0': 'Diabetes', '1': ' 9.2 %', '2': ' 7.3 %' }, { '0': 'Chronic respiratory disease', '1': ' 8.0 %', '2': ' 6.3 %' }, { '0': 'Hypertension', '1': ' 8.4 %', '2': ' 6.0 %' }, { '0': 'Cancer', '1': ' 7.6 %', '2': ' 5.6 %' }, { '0': 'no pre-existing conditions', '1': '', '2': ' 0.9 %' } ] ]

Countries where COVID-19 has spread

The 177 countries where COVID-19 has spread and reported

[ [ { "Country" : "China" , "Cases" : "80,928" , "Deaths" : "3,245" , "Region" : "Asia" }, { "Country" : "Italy" , "Cases" : "35,713" , "Deaths" : "2,978" , "Region" : "Europe" }, { "Country" : "Iran" , "Cases" : "18,407" , "Deaths" : "1,284" , "Region" : "Asia" }, { "Country" : "Spain" , "Cases" : "17,147" , "Deaths" : "767" , "Region" : "Europe" }, { "Country" : "Germany" , "Cases" : "13,632" , "Deaths" : "33" , "Region" : "Europe" }, { "Country" : "United States" , "Cases" : "9,479" , "Deaths" : "155" , "Region" : "North America" }, ] ]

Travel Health Notices

Department of State Safety and Security Alerts

Types of Notices Warning Level 3 (Red): Avoid all non-essential travel to this destination. The outbreak is of high risk to travelers and no precautions are available to protect against the identified increased risk. Alert Level 2 (Yellow): Practice enhanced precautions for this destination. The Travel Health Notice describes additional precautions added, or defines a specific at-risk population. Watch Level 1 (Green): Practice usual precautions for this destination, as described in the Travel Health Notice and/or on the destination page. This includes being up-to-date on all recommended vaccines and practicing appropriate mosquito avoidance.



{ "data" : { "travelHealthNotices" : { "warning" : [ { "title" : "COVID-19 in Malaysia" , "date" : "March 18, 2020" , "summary" : "Malaysia is experiencing widespread ongoing transmission of respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Malaysia." }, ], "alert" : [ { "title" : "Global COVID-19 Outbreak Notice" , "date" : "March 16, 2020" , "summary" : "Ongoing community transmission of respiratory illness caused by the novel (new) coronavirus (COVID-19) is occurring globally. Older adults and people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions should consider postponing nonessential travel. " }, ], "watch" : [ { "title" : "Dengue in the Americas" , "date" : "March 17, 2020" , "summary" : "Dengue is a risk in many parts of Central and South America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Some countries are reporting increased numbers of cases of the disease. Travelers to the Americas can protect themselves by preventing mosquito bites.

" }, ] }, "table" : [ [ { "Advisory" : "Liechtenstein Travel Advisory" , "Level" : "Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions" , "DateUpdated" : "October 8, 2019" }, { "Advisory" : "North Macedonia Travel Advisory" , "Level" : "Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions" , "DateUpdated" : "December 23, 2019" }, { "Advisory" : "Nauru Travel Advisory" , "Level" : "Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions" , "DateUpdated" : "March 11, 2020" }, { "Advisory" : "Palau Travel Advisory" , "Level" : "Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions" , "DateUpdated" : "February 4, 2020" }, { "Advisory" : "Burma (Myanmar) Travel Advisory" , "Level" : "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution" , "DateUpdated" : "October 4, 2019" }, ] ] } }

Number of COVID-19 cases in the Americas region

[ [ { "table" : [ [ { "Country" : "Antigua y Barbuda" , "Confirmed" : "1" , "Deaths" : "0" }, { "Country" : "Argentina" , "Confirmed" : "158" , "Deaths" : "3" }, { "Country" : "Aruba" , "Confirmed" : "5" , "Deaths" : "0" }, { "Country" : "Bahamas" , "Confirmed" : "4" , "Deaths" : "0" }, ] ], } ] ]

Situation update for the EU/EEA and the UK

[ [ { "table" : [ [ { "Country" : "Italy" , "Cases" : "47021" , "Deaths" : "4032" }, { "Country" : "Spain" , "Cases" : "19980" , "Deaths" : "1002" }, { "Country" : "Germany" , "Cases" : "18323" , "Deaths" : "45" }, { "Country" : "France" , "Cases" : "12612" , "Deaths" : "450" }, ] ] } ] ]

Coronavirus cases in all US states

[ [ { "table" : [ { "USAState" : "New York" , "TotalCases" : "26,430" , "NewCases" : "+82" , "TotalDeaths" : "271" , "NewDeaths" : "" , "ActiveCases" : "26,051" }, { "USAState" : "New Jersey" , "TotalCases" : "3,675" , "NewCases" : "" , "TotalDeaths" : "44" , "NewDeaths" : "" , "ActiveCases" : "3,631" }, { "USAState" : "California" , "TotalCases" : "2,617" , "NewCases" : "+51" , "TotalDeaths" : "55" , "NewDeaths" : "+4" , "ActiveCases" : "2,554" }, ] } ] ]

United States Specific Data (COVID CARE)

For more information visit COVID CARE MAP

Capacity information for US Health Facilities

Name : Name of the facility, same as Definitive Healthcare data.

: Name of the facility, same as Definitive Healthcare data. Hospital Type : Hospital Type from Definititve Healthcare data. See Hospital Types.

: Hospital Type from Definititve Healthcare data. See Hospital Types. Address, Address_2, City, State, Zipcode, County, Latitude, Longitude : Location information from the Definitive Healthcare data.

: Location information from the Definitive Healthcare data. Staffed All Beds : Number of hospital beds of all types typically set up and staffed for inpatient care as reported/estimated in selected facility or area.

: Number of hospital beds of all types typically set up and staffed for inpatient care as reported/estimated in selected facility or area. Staffed ICU Beds : Number of ICU beds typically set up and staffed for intensive inpatient care as reported/estimated in selected facility or area.

: Number of ICU beds typically set up and staffed for intensive inpatient care as reported/estimated in selected facility or area. Licensed All Beds : Number of hospital beds of all types licensed for potential use in selected facility or area.

: Number of hospital beds of all types licensed for potential use in selected facility or area. All Bed Occupancy Rate : % of hospital beds of all types typically occupied by patients in selected facility or area.

: % of hospital beds of all types typically occupied by patients in selected facility or area. ICU Bed Occupancy Rate : % of ICU beds typically occupied by patients in selected facility or area.

: % of ICU beds typically occupied by patients in selected facility or area. CCM_ID : Unique identifier for the facility. Matches the Definitive Healtchare ID until new facilities are added or other datasets are brought in.

: Unique identifier for the facility. Matches the Definitive Healtchare ID until new facilities are added or other datasets are brought in. DH-OBJECTID : The OBJECTID in the Definitive Healthcare dataset for this facility.

: The OBJECTID in the Definitive Healthcare dataset for this facility. HCRIS-Provider Number: The Provider Number from the HCRIS reports (also matches the PROVIDER_NUMBER field in the facility information).

[ { table: [ { "Name" : "Ascension St Vincent Carmel (FKA St Vincent Carmel Hospital)" , "Address" : "13500 N Meridian St" , "Address_2" : "" , "City" : "Carmel" , "State" : "IN" , "Zipcode" : "46032" , "County" : "Hamilton" , "Latitude" : "39.982751" , "Longitude" : "-86.143426" , "CCM_ID" : "1224" , "StaffedAllBeds" : "153.0" , "StaffedICUBeds" : "10.0" , "LicensedAllBeds" : "153.0" , "AllBedOccupancyRate" : "0.288674" , "ICUBedOccupancyRate" : "0.3421917808219178" , "StaffedAllBeds_SOURCE" : "DH-NUM_STAFFE" , "StaffedICUBeds_SOURCE" : "DH-NUM_ICU_BE" , "LicensedAllBeds_SOURCE" : "DH-NUM_LICENS" , "AllBedOccupancyRate_SOURCE" : "DH-BED_UTILIZ" , "ICUBedOccupancyRate_SOURCE" : "HCRIS-ICU Occupancy Rate" , "DH_OBJECTID" : "1224.0" , "HCRISProviderNumber" : "150157" , "HospitalType" : "Short Term Acute Care Hospital" }, { "Name" : "Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Childrens Hospital of Savannah" , "Address" : "4700 Waters Ave" , "Address_2" : "" , "City" : "Savannah" , "State" : "GA" , "Zipcode" : "31404" , "County" : "Chatham" , "Latitude" : "32.029986" , "Longitude" : "-81.08948449999997" , "CCM_ID" : "6403" , "StaffedAllBeds" : "42.0" , "StaffedICUBeds" : "" , "LicensedAllBeds" : "42.0" , "AllBedOccupancyRate" : "" , "ICUBedOccupancyRate" : "" , "StaffedAllBeds_SOURCE" : "DH-NUM_STAFFE" , "StaffedICUBeds_SOURCE" : "None" , "LicensedAllBeds_SOURCE" : "DH-NUM_LICENS" , "AllBedOccupancyRate_SOURCE" : "None" , "ICUBedOccupancyRate_SOURCE" : "None" , "DH_OBJECTID" : "6403.0" , "HCRISProviderNumber" : "" , "HospitalType" : "Childrens Hospital" }, ] } ]

Aggregated facility capacity information by County

Name : Name of the facility, same as Definitive Healthcare data.

Hospital Type : Hospital Type from Definititve Healthcare data. See Hospital Types*

Address, Address_2, City, State, Zipcode, County, Latitude, Longitude : Location information from the Definitive Healthcare data.*

Staffed All Beds : Number of hospital beds of all types typically set up and staffed for inpatient care as reported/estimated in selected facility or area

Staffed ICU Beds : Number of ICU beds typically set up and staffed for intensive inpatient care as reported/estimated in selected facility or area

Licensed All Beds : Number of hospital beds of all types licensed for potential use in selected facility or area

All Bed Occupancy Rate : % of hospital beds of all types typically occupied by patients in selected facility or area*

ICU Bed Occupancy Rate : % of ICU beds typically occupied by patients in selected facility or area*

CCM_ID : Unique identifier for the facility. Matches the Definitive Healtchare ID until new facilities are added or other datasets are brought in.

DH-OBJECTID : The OBJECTID in the Definitive Healthcare dataset for this facility.

HCRIS-Provider Number : The Provider Number from the HCRIS reports (also matches the PROVIDER_NUMBER field in the facility information).

Per Capita Information : There are additional per-capita fields in the regional datasets: Population : Population of this region, sourced by the US Census Bureau 2018 county population estimates. Population (20+): Population of people aged 20 years or older. Population (65+): Population of people aged 65 years or older. Staffed All Beds [Per 1000 People], Staffed All Beds [Per 1000 Adults (20+)], Staffed All Beds [Per 1000 Elderly (65+)], etc.: The Staffed All Beds, Staffed ICU Beds, and Licensed All Beds fields per capita of the population described.



[ [ { table: [ { "State" : "AL" , "Population" : "44153.0" , "CountyName" : "Chilton" , "StaffedAllBeds" : "26.0" , "StaffedICUBeds" : "6.0" , "LicensedAllBeds" : "30.0" , "AllBedOccupancyRate" : "0.29" , "ICUBedOccupancyRate" : "0.1" , "Population_20_plus" : "32683.0" , "Population_65_plus" : "7411.0" , "StaffedAllBedsPer1000People" : "0.589" , "StaffedAllBedsPer1000Adults20_plus" : "0.796" , "StaffedAllBedsPer1000Elderly65_plus" : "3.508" , "StaffedICUBedsPer1000People" : "0.136" , "StaffedICUBedsPer1000Adults20_plus" : "0.184" , "StaffedICUBedsPer1000Elderly65_plus" : "0.81" , "LicensedAllBedsPer1000People" : "0.679" , "LicensedAllBedsPer1000Adults20_plus" : "0.918" , "LicensedAllBedsPer1000Elderly65_plus" : "4.048" }, { "State" : "AL" , "Population" : "12841.0" , "CountyName" : "Choctaw" , "StaffedAllBeds" : "25.0" , "StaffedICUBeds" : "0.0" , "LicensedAllBeds" : "25.0" , "AllBedOccupancyRate" : "0.23" , "ICUBedOccupancyRate" : "" , "Population_20_plus" : "10028.0" , "Population_65_plus" : "2953.0" , "StaffedAllBedsPer1000People" : "1.947" , "StaffedAllBedsPer1000Adults20_plus" : "2.493" , "StaffedAllBedsPer1000Elderly65_plus" : "8.466" , "StaffedICUBedsPer1000People" : "0.0" , "StaffedICUBedsPer1000Adults20_plus" : "0.0" , "StaffedICUBedsPer1000Elderly65_plus" : "0.0" , "LicensedAllBedsPer1000People" : "1.947" , "LicensedAllBedsPer1000Adults20_plus" : "2.493" , "LicensedAllBedsPer1000Elderly65_plus" : "8.466" }, ] } ], ]

Johns Hopkins - Coronavirus Resource Center (CSSE COVID-19 Dataset)

This is the data for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Visual Dashboard operated by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering (JHU CSSE). Also, Supported by ESRI Living Atlas Team and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab (JHU APL).

[ [ { table: [ { "Province_State" : "South Carolina" , "Country_Region" : "US" , "Last_Update" : "2020-03-26 23:48:35" , "Lat" : "34.22333378" , "Long_" : "-82.46170658" , "Confirmed" : "3" , "Deaths" : "0" , "Recovered" : "0" , "Active" : "0" , "Combined_Key" : "Abbeville, South Carolina, US" }, { "Province_State" : "Louisiana" , "Country_Region" : "US" , "Last_Update" : "2020-03-26 23:48:35" , "Lat" : "30.295064899999996" , "Long_" : "-92.41419698" , "Confirmed" : "3" , "Deaths" : "0" , "Recovered" : "0" , "Active" : "0" , "Combined_Key" : "Acadia, Louisiana, US" }, ] } ] ]

Download report of all cases confirmed by each country in CSV format *It will download the file to the Desktop directory with the name reports.csv*

You should execute the function as follows

await PluginManager.downloadReportsToCSV();

⚠️Section in process, once I have a large number of countries with the data I will be updating the library.

🌎 Cases detected by the states, regions, or Communities of each country

India

[ [ { "table" : [ { "active" : "7192" , "confirmed" : "8453" , "deaths" : "289" , "deltaconfirmed" : "854" , "deltadeaths" : "40" , "deltarecovered" : "186" , "lastupdatedtime" : "12/04/2020 02:35:24" , "recovered" : "972" , "state" : "Total" , "statecode" : "TT" }, { "active" : "1426" , "confirmed" : "1761" , "deaths" : "127" , "deltaconfirmed" : "187" , "deltadeaths" : "17" , "deltarecovered" : "20" , "lastupdatedtime" : "11/04/2020 22:35:24" , "recovered" : "208" , "state" : "Maharashtra" , "statecode" : "MH" }, ] } ] ]

Spain

[ [ { "table" : [ { "Community" : "Cataluña" , "Total_Nuevos_Casos" : "1.160" , "Total_Casos_cambio_porciento_24h" : "32.984 (+3,65%)" , "Total_Fallecidos_24h" : "3.331 (+100)" , "Total_Recuperados_24h" : "14.258 (+745)" }, { "Community" : "Madrid" , "Total_Nuevos_Casos" : "1.066" , "Total_Casos_cambio_porciento_24h" : "45.849 (+2,38%)" , "Total_Fallecidos_24h" : "6.084 (+112)" , "Total_Recuperados_24h" : "23.663 (+1249)" }, { "Community" : "Castilla y León" , "Total_Nuevos_Casos" : "441" , "Total_Casos_cambio_porciento_24h" : "11.543 (+3,97%)" , "Total_Fallecidos_24h" : "1.180 (+51)" , "Total_Recuperados_24h" : "3.757 (+251)" }, ] } ] ]

Australia

[ [ { "table" : [ { "state" : "New South Wales" , "cases" : "2,854" , "deaths" : "23" }, { "state" : "Victoria" , "cases" : "1,268" , "deaths" : "14" }, { "state" : "Queensland" , "cases" : "983" , "deaths" : "5" }, { "state" : "South Australia" , "cases" : "429" , "deaths" : "4" }, { "state" : "Western Australia" , "cases" : "517" , "deaths" : "6" }, { "state" : "Tasmania" , "cases" : "144" , "deaths" : "5" }, { "state" : "Northern Territory" , "cases" : "28" , "deaths" : "0" }, { "state" : "Australian Capital Territory" , "cases" : "102" , "deaths" : "2" } ] } ] ]

Canada

[ [ { "tables" : { "province_table" : [ { "Prov" : "QC" , "Cases" : "12,292" , "Deaths" : "289" , "Cases_1M" : "1446.1" }, { "Prov" : "NL" , "Cases" : "241" , "Deaths" : "3" , "Cases_1M" : "482.0" }, { "Prov" : "ON" , "Cases" : "7,049 (401 New)" , "Deaths" : "274 (21 New)" , "Cases_1M" : "479.5" }, ], "health_region_table" : [ { "Cases" : "5,861" , "HealthRegion" : "Montréal" }, { "Cases" : "1,830" , "HealthRegion" : "Toronto Public Health" }, { "Cases" : "1,259" , "HealthRegion" : "Montérégie" }, ] } } ] ]

Japan

[ [ { "table" : [ { "Prefecture" : "Hokkaidō" , "Infections" : "255" }, { "Prefecture" : "Aomori" , "Infections" : "22" }, { "Prefecture" : "Akita" , "Infections" : "13" }, { "Prefecture" : "Yamagata" , "Infections" : "33" }, { "Prefecture" : "Miyagi" , "Infections" : "45" }, ] } ] ]

New Zealand

[ [ { "table" : [ { "attributes" : { "NAME" : "Auckland" , "DHB" : "Auckland" , "Confirmed_New" : 3 , "Confirmed_Total" : 135 , "Probable_New" : 4 , "Probable_Total" : 40 , "New" : 7 , "Total" : 175 , "New_Deaths" : 0 , "Total_Deaths" : 0 } }, { "attributes" : { "NAME" : "Bay of Plenty" , "DHB" : "Bay of Plenty" , "Confirmed_New" : 3 , "Confirmed_Total" : 29 , "Probable_New" : 0 , "Probable_Total" : 13 , "New" : 3 , "Total" : 42 , "New_Deaths" : 0 , "Total_Deaths" : 0 } }, { "attributes" : { "NAME" : "Canterbury" , "DHB" : "Canterbury" , "Confirmed_New" : 0 , "Confirmed_Total" : 80 , "Probable_New" : 0 , "Probable_Total" : 50 , "New" : 0 , "Total" : 130 , "New_Deaths" : 0 , "Total_Deaths" : 0 } }, ] } ] ]

United States

[ [ { table: [ { "state" : "AK" , "positive" : 272 , "positiveScore" : 1 , "negativeScore" : 1 , "negativeRegularScore" : 1 , "commercialScore" : 1 , "grade" : "A" , "score" : 4 , "negative" : 7766 , "pending" : null , "hospitalizedCurrently" : null , "hospitalizedCumulative" : 31 , "inIcuCurrently" : null , "inIcuCumulative" : null , "onVentilatorCurrently" : null , "onVentilatorCumulative" : null , "recovered" : 66 , "lastUpdateEt" : "4/12 14:50" , "checkTimeEt" : "4/12 15:23" , "death" : 8 , "hospitalized" : 31 , "total" : 8038 , "totalTestResults" : 8038 , "posNeg" : 8038 , "fips" : "02" , "dateModified" : "2020-04-12T18:50:00Z" , "dateChecked" : "2020-04-12T19:23:00Z" , "notes" : "Please stop using the \"total\" field. Use \"totalTestResults\" instead." , "hash" : "2f85c0f1a7ae3339571cb9ca079718611f5f35c8" }, { "state" : "AL" , "positive" : 3611 , "positiveScore" : 1 , "negativeScore" : 1 , "negativeRegularScore" : 0 , "commercialScore" : 1 , "grade" : "B" , "score" : 3 , "negative" : 18058 , "pending" : null , "hospitalizedCurrently" : null , "hospitalizedCumulative" : 437 , "inIcuCurrently" : null , "inIcuCumulative" : 189 , "onVentilatorCurrently" : null , "onVentilatorCumulative" : 119 , "recovered" : null , "lastUpdateEt" : "4/13 00:00" , "checkTimeEt" : "4/13 09:46" , "death" : 95 , "hospitalized" : 437 , "total" : 21669 , "totalTestResults" : 21669 , "posNeg" : 21669 , "fips" : "01" , "dateModified" : "2020-04-13T04:00:00Z" , "dateChecked" : "2020-04-13T13:46:00Z" , "notes" : "Please stop using the \"total\" field. Use \"totalTestResults\" instead." , "hash" : "aad3ca84c754906faa48f4bbf062b23c5e0ce9e3" }, ] } ] ]

Germany

[ [ { "table" : [ { "region" : "Baden-Württem­berg" , "infectedCount" : 26543 , "deceasedCount" : 872 }, { "region" : "Bayern" , "infectedCount" : 36027 , "deceasedCount" : 1 }, { "region" : "Berlin" , "infectedCount" : 4945 , "deceasedCount" : 84 }, ] } ] ]

Sweden

[ [ { "table" : [ { "region" : "Blekinge" , "infectedCount" : 43 , "deathCount" : 2 , "intensiveCareCount" : 3 }, { "region" : "Dalarna" , "infectedCount" : 429 , "deathCount" : 63 , "intensiveCareCount" : 30 }, { "region" : "Gävleborg" , "infectedCount" : 357 , "deathCount" : 36 , "intensiveCareCount" : 23 }, ] } ] ]

Slovakia

[ [ { "table" : [ { "attributes" : { "NAME" : "Okresy Bratislava" , "hospitalizovani_so_symptomami" : 2 , "intenzivna_starostlivost" : 0 , "celkom_hospitalizovani" : 2 , "domaca_izolacia" : 10 , "miesto_liecenia_nezverejnene" : 13 , "celkom_sucasne_pozitivni" : 192 , "pozitivni_predch_den" : 188 , "novi_pozitivni" : 4 , "vyzdraveni" : 0 , "mrtvi" : 0 , "celkom_pozitivni" : 192 , "vykonane_testy" : 0 } }, { "attributes" : { "NAME" : "Pezinok" , "hospitalizovani_so_symptomami" : 0 , "intenzivna_starostlivost" : 0 , "celkom_hospitalizovani" : 0 , "domaca_izolacia" : 0 , "miesto_liecenia_nezverejnene" : 1 , "celkom_sucasne_pozitivni" : 89 , "pozitivni_predch_den" : 88 , "novi_pozitivni" : 1 , "vyzdraveni" : 0 , "mrtvi" : 0 , "celkom_pozitivni" : 89 , "vykonane_testy" : 0 } }, { "attributes" : { "NAME" : "neuvedený" , "hospitalizovani_so_symptomami" : 0 , "intenzivna_starostlivost" : 0 , "celkom_hospitalizovani" : 0 , "domaca_izolacia" : 0 , "miesto_liecenia_nezverejnene" : 0 , "celkom_sucasne_pozitivni" : 53 , "pozitivni_predch_den" : 53 , "novi_pozitivni" : 0 , "vyzdraveni" : 0 , "mrtvi" : 0 , "celkom_pozitivni" : 53 , "vykonane_testy" : 0 } }, ] } ] ]

Portugal

{ "data" : [ { "table" : [ { "region" : "PORTO" , "cases" : 1059 }, { "region" : "LISBOA" , "cases" : 1038 }, { "region" : "VILA NOVA DE GAIA" , "cases" : 1035 }, ] } ] }

Poland

{ "data" : [ { "table" : [ { "region" : "dolnoslaskie" , "infectedCount" : 1014 , "deceasedCount" : 30 }, { "region" : "kujawsko-pomorskie" , "infectedCount" : 406 , "deceasedCount" : 16 }, { "region" : "lubelskie" , "infectedCount" : 308 , "deceasedCount" : 10 }, ] } ] }

Palestine

{ "data" : [ { "table" : [ { "region" : "Qatanna" , "cases" : 49 }, { "region" : "Bethlehem" , "cases" : 38 }, { "region" : "Biddu" , "cases" : 34 }, { "region" : "Artas" , "cases" : 14 }, ] } ] }

Norway

{ "data" : [ { "table" : [ { "region" : "Agder" , "infectedCount" : 287 }, { "region" : "Innlandet" , "infectedCount" : 412 }, { "region" : "Møre og Romsdal" , "infectedCount" : 118 }, ] } ] }

Brazil

{ "data" : [ { "table" : [ { "state" : "AC" , "cases" : 142 }, { "state" : "AL" , "cases" : 132 }, { "state" : "AP" , "cases" : 393 }, ] } ] }

Algeria

{ "data" : [ { "table" : [ { "region" : "BLIDA" , "cases" : 669 }, { "region" : "ALGER" , "cases" : 445 }, { "region" : "ORAN" , "cases" : 153 }, { "region" : "SETIF" , "cases" : 111 }, ] } ] }

Data Provided by ICNL The International Center for Not-for-Profit Law

COVID-19 Civic Freedom Tracker

This tracker monitors government responses to the pandemic that affect civic freedoms and human rights, focusing on emergency laws.

[ [ { "table" : [ { "country" : "Albania" , "title" : "Normative Act" , "description" : "The normative act, issued by the government without parliamentary approval per Article 101 of Albania's Constitution, provides for fines to be levied on anyone who violates measures to contain the coronavirus. Among other provisions, participating in or organizing a political, social, or cultural gathering is subject to a fine of 5 million lek (40,000 Euros). (See primary source or citation here)" , "type" : "order" , "date" : "15 Mar 2020" , "issue" : "Assembly" }, { "country" : "Algeria" , "title" : "Ban on Public Gatherings" , "description" : "President Abdelmadjid Tebboune bans all protests, marches, demonstrations, and other mass gatherings, due to the coronavirus epidemic. His order also closes all public spaces suspected of being a hub for the virus. (See primary source or citation here)" , "type" : "order" , "date" : "17 Mar 2020" , "issue" : "Assembly" }, { "country" : "Angola" , "title" : "Decree No. 82/20 on a State of Exception to Prevent and Control the Covid-19 Pandemic" , "description" : "The presidential decree declares a nationwide \"state of exception.\" The decree grants the government power to limit individuals' freedom of movement and assembly, requisition private property, and forcibly confine people deemed likely to transmit COVID-19. (See primary source or citation here)" , "type" : "order" , "date" : "27 Mar 2020" , "issue" : "Assembly, Emergency" }, { "country" : "Argentina" , "title" : "No. 297 of 2020 on Preventative and Mandatory Social Isolation" , "description" : "The decree mandates that all individuals self-isolate at their homes with minimal exceptions, in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The decree also prohibits gatherings of persons for any reason. According to the decree, the Ministry of Security will place permanent controls on public roads and routes as it deems necessary to limit movement and enforce compliance. (See primary source or citation here)" , "type" : "order" , "date" : "19 Mar 2020" , "issue" : "Assembly" }, ] } ] ]

USA Medical Aid Distribution

Recipient Details

{ "data" : [ { "table" : [ { "recipient_Name" : "1st Choice Healthcare- Administration" , "city" : "Corning" , "county" : "Clay County" , "state" : "AR" , "first_shipment" : "Tue Mar 24 2020" , "last_shipment" : "Tue Mar 24 2020" , "weight_lbs" : 25 , "country" : "US" , "facility_type" : "FQHC/Look-Alike" , "number_of_deliveries" : 1 , "cost" : "$109.27" }, ] } ] }

COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports (Google)

These Community Mobility Reports aim to provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. The reports chart movement trends over time by geography, across different categories of places such as retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, and residential.

[ [ { table: [ { "country_region_code" : "AE" , "country_region" : "United Arab Emirates" , "sub_region_1" : "Ajman" , "sub_region_2" : "" , "date" : "2020-02-19" , "retail_and_recreation_percent_change_from_baseline" : "-2" , "grocery_and_pharmacy_percent_change_from_baseline" : "-1" , "parks_percent_change_from_baseline" : "5" , "transit_stations_percent_change_from_baseline" : "11" , "workplaces_percent_change_from_baseline" : "2" , "residential_percent_change_from_baseline" : "1" }, { "country_region_code" : "AE" , "country_region" : "United Arab Emirates" , "sub_region_1" : "Ajman" , "sub_region_2" : "" , "date" : "2020-02-20" , "retail_and_recreation_percent_change_from_baseline" : "-1" , "grocery_and_pharmacy_percent_change_from_baseline" : "0" , "parks_percent_change_from_baseline" : "7" , "transit_stations_percent_change_from_baseline" : "9" , "workplaces_percent_change_from_baseline" : "2" , "residential_percent_change_from_baseline" : "1" }, ] } ] ]

🐛 COVID-19 Puerto Rico Data

Data provided by the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics, based on official data provided by the Puerto Rico Department of Health.

Data at the following URL

Quantity and Percentage Distribution

[ [ { "table" : [ { "type" : "Positivos" , "tests_result" : "378" , "tests_result_percent" : "10.80%" }, { "type" : "Negativos" , "tests_result" : "2049" , "tests_result_percent" : "58.80%" }, { "type" : "Pendientes" , "tests_result" : "1055" , "tests_result_percent" : "30.30%" }, { "type" : "Inconcluso" , "tests_result" : "4" , "tests_result_percent" : "0.10%" } ] } ] ]

Distribution by Health Region

[ [ { "table" : [ { "type" : "Arecibo" , "evaluated" : "" , "positive" : "9" , "negatives" : "" , "pending" : "" }, { "type" : "Bayamón" , "evaluated" : "" , "positive" : "38" , "negatives" : "" , "pending" : "" }, { "type" : "Caguas" , "evaluated" : "" , "positive" : "26" , "negatives" : "" , "pending" : "" }, { "type" : "Fajardo" , "evaluated" : "" , "positive" : "7" , "negatives" : "" , "pending" : "" }, { "type" : "Mayaguez" , "evaluated" : "" , "positive" : "26" , "negatives" : "" , "pending" : "" }, { "type" : "Metro" , "evaluated" : "" , "positive" : "76" , "negatives" : "" , "pending" : "" }, { "type" : "Ponce" , "evaluated" : "" , "positive" : "10" , "negatives" : "" , "pending" : "" }, { "type" : "USA" , "evaluated" : "" , "positive" : "4" , "negatives" : "" , "pending" : "" }, { "type" : "No Disponible" , "evaluated" : "" , "positive" : "182" , "negatives" : "" , "pending" : "" } ] } ] ]

According to the Reported Sex

[ [ { "table" : [ { "genre" : "Femenino" , "total" : "184" }, { "genre" : "Masculino" , "total" : "194" } ] } ] ]

Data by regions provided by Biosecurity

[ [ { "table" : [ { "attributes" : { "RegionSalud" : "Metro" , "Region" : "Metro" , "Total" : 449 } }, { "attributes" : { "RegionSalud" : "Bayamon" , "Region" : "Bayamon" , "Total" : 268 } }, { "attributes" : { "RegionSalud" : "Mayaguez" , "Region" : "Mayaguez" , "Total" : 176 } }, { "attributes" : { "RegionSalud" : "Caguas" , "Region" : "Caguas" , "Total" : 170 } }, { "attributes" : { "RegionSalud" : "Ponce" , "Region" : "Ponce " , "Total" : 106 } }, { "attributes" : { "RegionSalud" : "Arecibo" , "Region" : "Arecibo" , "Total" : 85 } }, { "attributes" : { "RegionSalud" : "Fajardo" , "Region" : "Fajardo" , "Total" : 28 } } ] } ] ]

Donations

COVID19 API is an open source project licensed by MIT with continuous development. If you want me to continue maintaining this library and you are interested in continuing to use it, you can help me with a monetary help in the following link:

These are projects that take a lot of effort and time to maintain. So with your help I will be more motivated to continue maintaining the COVID19 API project.

💡 References

📚 Projects that use the API



yenniejun

Covid Texting Service

emulk

Covid19 Real Time News

🤝 Contributing

Fork it!

Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature

Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'

Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature

Submit a pull request

👥 Credits

Chris Michael (Project Leader, and Developer)

💢 Troubleshootings

This is just a personal project created for study / demonstration purpose and to simplify my working life, it may or may not be a good fit for your project(s).

❤️ Show your support

Please ⭐ this repository if you like it or this project helped you!\ Feel free to open issues or submit pull-requests to help me improving my work.

:robot: Author

Chris Michael

You can follow me on github · twitter

Copyright © 2020 COVID19 API



