cov

covgen

by Psi
3.2.1 (see all)

`covgen` generates a code of conduct.

345

47

6mos ago

10

3

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

Covenant Generator

Install

npm install -g covgen

Usage

And then in your new projects:

covgen <your_email_address>

Generates the Contributor Covenant inside the current directory.

You can also specify where the file goes:

covgen <your_email_address> destination.md

Or, for multiple locations, use commas to delimit locations

covgen <your_email_address> destination.md,newDirectory/second_destination.md

If you don't specify an email address, it will use the email found in ~/.gitconfig.

Warning! Just copy and pasting a code of conduct isn't a fix. You have to live by it.

I've made this project because the Contributor Covenant is a really good Code of Conduct to use as a standard and if you've read and will abide by it, it's a good default to include in your project.

The code of conduct in this repository was generated with covenant generator.

Contribute

Sure! Take a look at the Contributing file.

License

MIT

