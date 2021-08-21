npm install -g covgen
And then in your new projects:
covgen <your_email_address>
Generates the Contributor Covenant inside the current directory.
You can also specify where the file goes:
covgen <your_email_address> destination.md
Or, for multiple locations, use commas to delimit locations
covgen <your_email_address> destination.md,newDirectory/second_destination.md
If you don't specify an email address, it will use the email found in
~/.gitconfig.
Warning! Just copy and pasting a code of conduct isn't a fix. You have to live by it.
I've made this project because the Contributor Covenant is a really good Code of Conduct to use as a standard and if you've read and will abide by it, it's a good default to include in your project.
The code of conduct in this repository was generated with covenant generator.
Sure! Take a look at the Contributing file.