Just run covert on some ordinary files:

$ covert test/*.js TAP version 13 ok 1 empty arguments ok 2 1 undefined ok 3 2 undefined ok 4 4 undefineds ok 5 false [0] ok 6 false [1] ok 7 zero[0] ok 8 zero[1] ok 9 first arg ok 10 second arg ok 11 third arg ok 12 should be equal 1 ..12 if (false) dead(); ^^^^^^^ for (var i = 0 ; i < 5 ; i++) console.log('blah'); ^ ^^^^^ ^^^ ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ console.log('blah'); ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ non-zero exit code in `coverify` command

In this example, this test suite is using tape. Tests written with tape can just be run directly using node , which fits very well with what this command expects.

install

With npm do:

npm install -g covert

usage

usage : covert {OPTIONS} FILES Instrument FILES and in -module dependencies, writing coverage data to STDERR. OPTIONS are: Suppress normal output and print json coverage data to stdout . -q, Only print coverage data, suppressing all other output. -c, Use color in the output. Default: true if stdout is a TTY.

why

Most code coverage libraries do weird things I don't like, such as writing all their junk to directories and files in a completely out-of-band way.

covert:

only uses stderr and stdout, doesn't write to any files. All of this business about lcov files and directories with reports in them really weirds me out.

bundles with browserify --bare and a transform instead of hijacking require() . All the reporting goes through a unix pipeline on process.stdin and process.stdout. This is still hacky, but it's the kind of hacky that you can fix yourself when the magic breaks down. The internal pipeline is just:

browserify -t coverify --bare $* | node | coverify

works really well with simple unix pipelines. stdin and stdout: the wisdom of the ancients.

license

MIT