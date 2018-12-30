code coverage command
Just run
covert on some ordinary files:
$ covert test/*.js
TAP version 13
# defined-or
ok 1 empty arguments
ok 2 1 undefined
ok 3 2 undefined
ok 4 4 undefineds
ok 5 false[0]
ok 6 false[1]
ok 7 zero[0]
ok 8 zero[1]
ok 9 first arg
ok 10 second arg
ok 11 third arg
# (anonymous)
ok 12 should be equal
1..12
# tests 12
# pass 12
# ok
# /home/substack/projects/defined/index.js: line 3, column 18-26
if (false) dead();
^^^^^^^
# /home/substack/projects/defined/index.js: line 6, column 16-18, 19-25, 26-30, 31-51
for (var i = 0; i < 5; i++) console.log('blah');
^ ^^^^^ ^^^ ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
# /home/substack/projects/defined/index.js: line 10, column 3-24
console.log('blah');
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
# coverage: 76/82 (92.68 %)
non-zero exit code in `coverify` command
In this example, this test suite is using
tape. Tests written with tape can just be run
directly using
node, which fits very well with what this command expects.
With npm do:
npm install -g covert
usage: covert {OPTIONS} FILES
Instrument FILES and in-module dependencies, writing coverage data to STDERR.
OPTIONS are:
--json
Suppress normal output and print json coverage data to stdout.
-q, --quiet
Only print coverage data, suppressing all other output.
-c, --color
Use color in the output. Default: true if stdout is a TTY.
Most code coverage libraries do weird things I don't like, such as writing all their junk to directories and files in a completely out-of-band way.
covert:
only uses stderr and stdout, doesn't write to any files.
All of this business about
lcov files and directories with reports in them
really weirds me out.
bundles with
browserify --bare and a transform instead of hijacking
require(). All the reporting goes through a unix pipeline on process.stdin and
process.stdout. This is still hacky, but it's the kind of hacky that you can fix
yourself when the magic breaks down. The internal pipeline is just:
browserify -t coverify --bare $* | node | coverify
MIT