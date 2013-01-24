CoverJS (alpha)

Make sure all your code is tested, don't miss anything. CoverJS intruments your code. Using the instrumented code with your tests will result in a nice object, which can be passed through one of the reporters to create a nice graphical output of your code.

Instead of instrumenting lines (like JSCoverage), CoverJS will instrument statements, which should result in a more precise result.

Dependencies

Esprima a wonderful JavaScript parser

Escodegen

Prime awesome little OOP library

Reporters

HTML

Text

CLI Usage

To instrument the code, CoverJS comes with a CLI tool:

coverjs --output cov/ file.js test /*

Reporting

The instrumented code should be executed to count the number of calls for each statement.

Usually your tests will try to cover each statement.

An example code that will capture the output and generate a HTML report would look like:

var HTMLReporter = require ( '../lib/reporters/HTMLReporter' ); require ( '../test-cov/test/fixture.js' ); var reporter = new HTMLReporter(global.__$coverObject); console .log(reporter.report());

The output stream can be redirected to a file using

node test.js > report.html

so the result can be viewed in a browser

node

There are different templates with which what the instrumented code should start and end. For node there exists an template that saves the output as a JSON file, which can later be used as to generate a HTML report.

coverjs --template node --report ./cov.json file.js

With the coverjs-report tool, which reads from stdin , an HTML output can be generated:

cat ./cov.json | coverjs-report -r html > cov.html

See the prime Makefile for an example.

Screenshot

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2013 Arian Stolwijk

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.