code coverage browserify transform
Suppose we have a test.js:
var test = require('tape');
var foo = require('./foo.js');
test('beep boop', function (t) {
t.plan(1);
foo(function (err, x) {
if (err) deadCode();
t.equal(x * 5, 555);
});
});
and a foo.js:
module.exports = function (cb) {
var i = 0;
var iv = setInterval(function () {
if (i++ === 10 || (false && neverFires())) {
clearInterval(iv);
cb(null, 111);
}
}, 10);
};
Now with browserify just do:
$ browserify -t coverify example/test.js --bare | node | coverify
TAP version 13
# beep boop
ok 1 should be equal
1..1
# tests 1
# pass 1
# ok
# /home/substack/projects/coverify/example/test.js: line 7, column 16-28
if (err) deadCode();
^^^^^^^^^^^
# /home/substack/projects/coverify/example/foo.js: line 3, column 35-48
if (i++ === 10 || (false && neverFires())) {
^^^^^^^^^^^^
# coverage: 34/36 (94.4400%)
browserify compiled our
test.js file, then
testling ran our code in a
local headless browser (we also could have used
node), and then
coverify
parsed the test output for code coverage data and printed some nicely formatted
results on stderr. Hooray!
and the exit code is non-zero because the coverage wasn't 100%:
$ echo $?
1
If you want to run code coverage for browser tests, you can use the testling command:
$ browserify -t coverify example/test.js | testling | coverify
and the output and exit codes work exactly the same, except the code is running in a browser instead of node.
var coverify = require('coverify')
var parse = require('coverify/parse')
Usually you can just do
browserify -t coverify to get code coverage but you
can also use the api directly if you want to use this code directly.
Return a transform stream for
file that will instrument the input source file
using
console.log().
To use a different function from
console.log(), pass in
opts.output.
Return a transform stream that accepts test output as input and looks for lines
starting with
COVERAGE and
COVERED to generate a coverage report in
cb(err, coverage, counts).
coverage is an object that maps filenames from the bundle files to arrays of
coverage data.
counts is an object mapping filenames to objects with
expr and
total
fields for how many expressions were covered and how many expressions were
present.
All of the non-
/^(COVERAGE|COVERED)\s/ lines are passed through from the input
to the output.
Here is some example coverage data that you can generate with
coverify --json:
{
"/home/substack/projects/coverify/example/test.js": [
{
"range": [
158,
169
],
"lineNum": 7,
"column": [
16,
28
],
"line": " if (err) deadCode();",
"code": "deadCode();"
}
],
"/home/substack/projects/coverify/example/foo.js": [
{
"range": [
123,
135
],
"lineNum": 3,
"column": [
35,
48
],
"line": " if (i++ === 10 || (false && neverFires())) {",
"code": "neverFires()"
}
]
}
usage: coverify OPTIONS
OPTIONS are:
--json
Suppress normal output and print json coverage data to stdout.
-q, --quiet
Don't print non-coverage input back out to stdout and print coverage
output to stdout instead of stderr.
-c, --color
Use color in the output. Default: true if stdout is a TTY.
--stdout
Always print non-coverage input back out to stdout.
-o FILE, --output FILE
Print coverage data to FILE. Use "@2" for stderr (the default) and
"@1" or "-" for stdout.
With npm do:
npm install coverify
to get the browserify transform module.
When you compile your tests with browserify you can just do:
browserify -t coverify ...
You will also need the
coverify command for parsing the test output:
npm install -g coverify
MIT