cov

coverify

by James Halliday
1.5.1

code coverage browserify transform

Documentation
1.3K

GitHub Stars

135

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

coverify

code coverage browserify transform

build status

example

Suppose we have a test.js:

var test = require('tape');
var foo = require('./foo.js');

test('beep boop', function (t) {
    t.plan(1);
    
    foo(function (err, x) {
        if (err) deadCode();
        t.equal(x * 5, 555);
    });
});

and a foo.js:

module.exports = function (cb) {
    var i = 0;
    var iv = setInterval(function () {
        if (i++ === 10 || (false && neverFires())) {
            clearInterval(iv);
            cb(null, 111);
        }
    }, 10);
};

Now with browserify just do:

$ browserify -t coverify example/test.js --bare | node | coverify
TAP version 13
# beep boop
ok 1 should be equal

1..1
# tests 1
# pass  1

# ok

# /home/substack/projects/coverify/example/test.js: line 7, column 16-28

  if (err) deadCode();
           ^^^^^^^^^^^

# /home/substack/projects/coverify/example/foo.js: line 3, column 35-48

  if (i++ === 10 || (false && neverFires())) {
                              ^^^^^^^^^^^^

# coverage: 34/36 (94.4400%)

browserify compiled our test.js file, then testling ran our code in a local headless browser (we also could have used node), and then coverify parsed the test output for code coverage data and printed some nicely formatted results on stderr. Hooray!

and the exit code is non-zero because the coverage wasn't 100%:

$ echo $?
1

If you want to run code coverage for browser tests, you can use the testling command:

$ browserify -t coverify example/test.js | testling | coverify

and the output and exit codes work exactly the same, except the code is running in a browser instead of node.

methods

var coverify = require('coverify')
var parse = require('coverify/parse')

Usually you can just do browserify -t coverify to get code coverage but you can also use the api directly if you want to use this code directly.

var stream = coverify(file, opts={})

Return a transform stream for file that will instrument the input source file using console.log().

To use a different function from console.log(), pass in opts.output.

var stream = parse(cb)

Return a transform stream that accepts test output as input and looks for lines starting with COVERAGE and COVERED to generate a coverage report in cb(err, coverage, counts).

coverage is an object that maps filenames from the bundle files to arrays of coverage data.

counts is an object mapping filenames to objects with expr and total fields for how many expressions were covered and how many expressions were present.

All of the non-/^(COVERAGE|COVERED)\s/ lines are passed through from the input to the output.

Here is some example coverage data that you can generate with coverify --json:

{
  "/home/substack/projects/coverify/example/test.js": [
    {
      "range": [
        158,
        169
      ],
      "lineNum": 7,
      "column": [
        16,
        28
      ],
      "line": "        if (err) deadCode();",
      "code": "deadCode();"
    }
  ],
  "/home/substack/projects/coverify/example/foo.js": [
    {
      "range": [
        123,
        135
      ],
      "lineNum": 3,
      "column": [
        35,
        48
      ],
      "line": "        if (i++ === 10 || (false && neverFires())) {",
      "code": "neverFires()"
    }
  ]
}

usage

usage: coverify OPTIONS

OPTIONS are:

  --json

    Suppress normal output and print json coverage data to stdout.

  -q, --quiet

    Don't print non-coverage input back out to stdout and print coverage
    output to stdout instead of stderr.

  -c, --color

    Use color in the output. Default: true if stdout is a TTY.

  --stdout

    Always print non-coverage input back out to stdout.

  -o FILE, --output FILE

    Print coverage data to FILE. Use "@2" for stderr (the default) and
    "@1" or "-" for stdout.

install

With npm do:

npm install coverify

to get the browserify transform module.

When you compile your tests with browserify you can just do:

browserify -t coverify ...

You will also need the coverify command for parsing the test output:

npm install -g coverify

license

MIT

