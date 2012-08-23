coveraje provides only few public functions
coveraje.cover(code, runner, options, callback)
code string || function
the code that should be tested.
if it's a function, it should return a string
this function is called, everytime the page is refreshed (F5)
runner function | { key: function }
This parameter takes a runner-function, or an object with multiple runners.
If it's an object with multiple runners, the key should be descriptive (it's used to distinguish between the runners). The runner/s is/are called from coveraje.
function runner(context, instance){
// code to run
}
Each runner is called with two arguments.
- __context__ the global scope of the executed code
- __instance__ the coveraje instance
In order to get asynchronous tests run until the end, you have to use
return coveraje.runHelper.createEmitter(function (event) {
// test code, e.g.
require("fs").readFile("path", function (err, data) {
event.complete();
})
})
as your runner code. Don't use
setTimeout/setInterval in your test directly. Use
context.setTimeout/
context.setInterval instead.
Don't forget
event.complete();.
options { key: value }
Currently, there are the following options
beautify boolean
if true, the code to inspect will be beautified (by uglifyjs) first
All comments are stripped by the beautifier.
default: false
colorizeShell boolean
if true, uses ANSI escape sequences to color the console output
In case you get wierd text in your console, turn it off...
default: true
globals "node", "browser", or any combination
defines, which global objects are defined. the modes can be combined (separated with blanks).
"browser" requires jsdom (which has some known problems on windows (contextify))
default: ""
prefix string
while injecting code, also some variables has to be defined. These are prefixed so they don't interfere with the variables defined in code. Usually, you don't have to change this prefix, unless you have variables starting with
_cj$_.
default: "_cj$_"
quiet boolean
if true, suppress output to console
default: false
resolveRequires [string - array]
if
globals contains "node" and you use
require in your source, this array is used to determine if the loaded module should be covered, too.
for now, this only works for relative or absolute paths as the require-parameter
you can also add "*" to this array, so it resolves every required file
default: []
serverHost string
the host to use if
useServer = true
default: "127.0.0.1"
serverPort int
the port to use if
useServer = true
default: 13337
stripFirstComments boolean
removes all starting comments from the code. You won't always scroll to the first line of code ;)
default: true
stripSheBang boolean
removes
\#!... if it's in the first line
default: true
useServer boolean
starts a web server to provide the results in your favorite browser.
You are able to start every or a single runner and see the results
default: false
wait int
if the code uses
setTimeout/setInterval, you can wait some time before the results are generated.
It's better to use
coveraje.runHelper.createEmitter().
default: 0
callback
the callback function is called after all requested runners are finished.
it takes one argument, the coveraje instance. With this you can e.g. create reports
function onComplete(instance) {
console.log(instance.report("default"));
}
JQuery
The web interface uses jquery (latest version is loaded from jQuery CDN)
JSDom
Depending on the configuration (option
globals), jsdom (and its dependencies) is used.
Currently it does not work well on Windows (blame on contextify) - but it should work in the near future (promised for version 0.3.0)
expresso
if you choose the expresso helper, you will need expresso ;)
nodeunit
if you choose the nodeunit helper, you will need nodeunit...
mocha
if you choose the mocha helper, you will need mocha...
If you have unit tests (you should) and want to know how they cover your source code, you may try it with a helper to create a test runner.
Currently there are helpers for expresso, nodeunit, and mocha.
To use such a helper, you have to define runners like in the following example.
function test() { // the runner, has to be used in cover() function
return function (context) {
return coveraje.runHelper( // It's vital to return the result
"name", // name of the helper, e.g. "mocha"
options // helper options, see comment in lib/helper/... for more details
).run(relativePathToTestFile); // the (unmodified) test file you created
};
}
Take a look at examples/*, too.
The expresso-helper modifies the expresso-source code on the fly (not permanent). This can lead to bugs in future versions of expresso (will say: please report bugs as soon as possible *g*).