coveraje provides only few public functions

code string || function

the code that should be tested. if it's a function, it should return a string this function is called, everytime the page is refreshed (F5)

runner function | { key: function }

This parameter takes a runner-function, or an object with multiple runners.

If it's an object with multiple runners, the key should be descriptive (it's used to distinguish between the runners). The runner/s is/are called from coveraje.

function runner ( context, instance ) { }

Each runner is called with two arguments.

- __context_ _ the global scope of the executed code - __instance_ _ the coveraje instance

In order to get asynchronous tests run until the end, you have to use

return coveraje.runHelper.createEmitter( function ( event ) { require ( "fs" ).readFile( "path" , function ( err, data ) { event.complete(); }) })

as your runner code. Don't use setTimeout/setInterval in your test directly. Use context.setTimeout / context.setInterval instead.

Don't forget event.complete(); .

options { key: value }

Currently, there are the following options

beautify boolean

if true, the code to inspect will be beautified (by uglifyjs) first

All comments are stripped by the beautifier.

default: false colorizeShell boolean

if true, uses ANSI escape sequences to color the console output

In case you get wierd text in your console, turn it off...

default: true globals "node", "browser", or any combination

defines, which global objects are defined. the modes can be combined (separated with blanks).

"browser" requires jsdom (which has some known problems on windows (contextify))

default: "" prefix string

while injecting code, also some variables has to be defined. These are prefixed so they don't interfere with the variables defined in code. Usually, you don't have to change this prefix, unless you have variables starting with _cj$_ .

default: "_cj$_" quiet boolean

if true, suppress output to console

default: false resolveRequires [string - array]

if globals contains "node" and you use require in your source, this array is used to determine if the loaded module should be covered, too.

for now, this only works for relative or absolute paths as the require-parameter

you can also add "*" to this array, so it resolves every required file

default: [] serverHost string

the host to use if useServer = true

default: "127.0.0.1" serverPort int

the port to use if useServer = true

default: 13337 stripFirstComments boolean

removes all starting comments from the code. You won't always scroll to the first line of code ;)

default: true stripSheBang boolean

removes \#!... if it's in the first line

default: true useServer boolean

starts a web server to provide the results in your favorite browser.

You are able to start every or a single runner and see the results

default: false wait int

if the code uses setTimeout/setInterval , you can wait some time before the results are generated.

It's better to use coveraje.runHelper.createEmitter() .

default: 0

callback

the callback function is called after all requested runners are finished.

it takes one argument, the coveraje instance. With this you can e.g. create reports