A command-line tool to collect and report code coverage of a JavaScript program

coverage test.js ✔ write a file ✔ create directories as needed ✔ validate arguments 3 of 3 passed. ----------|----------|----------|----------|----------|-------------------| File | % Stmts | % Branch | % Funcs | % Lines | Uncovered Line #s | ----------|----------|----------|----------|----------|-------------------| All files | 95.15 | 79.52 | 100 | 95.09 | | index.js | 90.6 | 75.38 | 100 | 90.52 |... 44,148,152,156 | lib.js | 100 | 94.44 | 100 | 100 | 107 | ----------|----------|----------|----------|----------|-------------------|

This is an opinionated wrapper of c8, different in the following points:

Runs both html and text reporter by default

and reporter by default Automatically enables ECMAScript module support for .mjs files

files The first argument can be a JavaScript file path instead of a command

Built-in Codecov support

Installation

Use npm.

npm install coverage

Once this package is installed to the project directory, users can execute coverage command inside npm scripts.

CLI

coverage [options] <file|command> [args]

Execute the command, print code coverage to the stdout and write HTML reports under the ./coverage directory.

<file|command> can be either a JavaScript file path or a command. If a path is provided, the file is run with the node command.

coverage /path/to/entry-point.js coverage node /path/to/entry-point.js

If the provided JavaScript path ends with .mjs ,

ECMAScript module mode is automatically enabled.

--es-module-specifier-resolution is automatically set to node .

Reporters

Users can override the default format of reports with --reporter option.

coverage example.js ------------|----------|----------|----------|----------|-------------------| File | % Stmts | % Branch | % Funcs | % Lines | Uncovered Line #s | ------------|----------|----------|----------|----------|-------------------| All files | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | | example.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | | ------------|----------|----------|----------|----------|-------------------| coverage --reporter=text-summary example.js =============================== Coverage summary =============================== Statements : 100% ( 1/1 ) Branches : 100% ( 1/1 ) Functions : 100% ( 0/0 ) Lines : 100% ( 1/1 ) ================================================================================ coverage --reporter=none example.js

Codecov integration

When the execution exits with code 0 on a CI service or GitHub Actions, it automatically uploads the generated coverage to Codecov. Whether CODECOV_TOKEN environment variable is required or not varies between services.

coverage test.js [... test results and coverage ...] ==> Travis CI detected. ==> Reading reports + /home/travis/build/shinnn/coverage/coverage/lcov.info bytes=1399 ==> Gzipping contents ==> Uploading reports -> Uploading -> View reports at https://codecov.io/github/shinnn/coverage/commit/e4f5880b8ec5885e6a0b79030df5871e19d6de1d

c8 command-line options are supported. Run npx coverage --help to show the detailed reference for them.

coverage report

Output a report in the format specified in --reporter option.

This subcommand is only available after coverage has already been run.

License

ISC License © 2019 Shinnosuke Watanabe