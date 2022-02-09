Search UI

Coveo JavaScript Search UI Framework

Installation

You should install the Coveo JavaScript Search UI Framework as an npm package:

npm install --save coveo-search-ui

All resources will be available under node_modules/coveo-search-ui/bin . You can include those in your pages with <script> tags. This will make the variable Coveo globally available in your page.

If you are using a module bundler (Browserify, Webpack, rollup, etc.), you can use require('coveo-search-ui') or import * as Coveo from 'coveo-search-ui' .

Alternatively, you can download the Coveo JavaScript Search UI Framework (see Downloading the JavaScript Search Framework).

Including the Resources from a CDN

Since the April 2017 release, it is possible to access the resources of any specific Coveo JavaScript Search Framework official release (from version 1.2537 on) through a content delivery network (CDN).

You can simply use a URL such as https://static.cloud.coveo.com/searchui/v[VERSION]/[PATH_TO_FILE] , where you replace [VERSION] by the actual release version number you wish to use and [PATH_TO_FILE] by the path of the file you require.

For quick access to the latest CDN links, see JavaScript Search Framework CDN Links.

Example:

The following tags include the 1.2537 version (April 2017 release) of the CoveoJsSearch.min.js , templateNew.js and CoveoFullSearchNewDesign.css files. < head > [ ... ] < script src = "https://static.cloud.coveo.com/searchui/v1.2537/js/CoveoJsSearch.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://static.cloud.coveo.com/searchui/v1.2537/js/templates/templatesNew.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://static.cloud.coveo.com/searchui/v1.2537/css/CoveoFullSearchNewDesign.css" /> [ ... ] </ head >

Basic Usage

< script src = "js/CoveoJsSearch.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/templates/templates.js" > </ script > < body id = "search" class = 'CoveoSearchInterface' > < div class = 'coveo-search-section' > < div class = "CoveoSearchbox" > </ div > </ div > < div class = "CoveoFacet" data-title = "Author" data-field = "@author" data-tab = "All" > </ div > < div class = "CoveoFacet" data-title = "Year" data-field = "@year" data-tab = "All" > </ div > < script > Coveo.SearchEndpoint.configureSampleEndpoint(); Coveo.init( document .body); </ script > </ body >

You can find more examples of fully configured pages in the ./pages folder.

A tutorial is available to help you get started (see Coveo JavaScript Search UI Framework Getting Started Tutorial).

Build

You should have node 10.x installed to build this project.

npm install -g yarn yarn global add gulp yarn install gulp

Important Gulp Tasks

gulp default : Builds the entire project (CSS, templates, TypeScript, etc.)

: Builds the entire project (CSS, templates, TypeScript, etc.) gulp compile : Builds only the TypeScript code and generates its output in the ./bin folder.

: Builds only the TypeScript code and generates its output in the folder. gulp unitTests : Builds and runs the unit tests.

: Builds and runs the unit tests. gulp doc : Generates the documentation website for the project.

: Generates the documentation website for the project. gulp dev : Starts a webpack dev server for the project.

: Starts a webpack dev server for the project. gulp devTest : Starts a webpack dev server for the unit tests.

Dev Server

Make sure you were able to run gulp entirely without any errors first. Then you can start the dev-server:

gulp dev

This will start a webpack-dev-server instance (see Webpack Dev Server).

You can now load http://localhost:8080/index.html in a web browser.

Any time you hit Save in a source file, the bundle will be recompiled and the dev page will reload.

If you need to modify the content of the search page (i.e., the markup itself, not the TypeScript code), modify the index.html page under ./bin . This page is not committed to the repository, so you do not have to worry about breaking anything. However, if you feel like you have a good reason to modify the original index.html , feel free to do so.

You might need to assign more memory to Webpack if you see errors about heap out of memory . To do so, use this command :

node --max_old_space_size= 8192 ./node_modules/gulp/bin/gulp.js dev;

Tests

Tests are written using Jasmine. You can use npm run test to run the tests in Chrome Headless.

If you wish to write new unit tests, you can do so by starting a new webpack-dev-server instance.

To start the server, run gulp devTest .

Load http://localhost:8081/tests/SpecRunner.html.

Every time you hit Save in a source file, the dev server will reload and re-run your tests.

Code coverage will be reported in ./bin/coverage

Accessibility tests

Tests are written using Axe core. You can use npm run accessibilityTests to run the tests in Chrome Headless.

If you wish to write new tests, you can do so by starting a new webpack-dev-server instance.

To start the server, run gulp devAccessibilityTest .

Load http://localhost:8082/tests/Accessibility.html.

Documentation

General reference documentation is generated using TypeDoc (see Coveo JavaScript Search UI Framework - Reference Documentation). The generated reference documentation lists and describes all available options and public methods for each component.

Handwritten documentation with more examples is also available (see Coveo JavaScript Search UI Framework Home).

A tutorial is also available (see Coveo JavaScript Search UI Framework Getting Started Tutorial). If you are new to the Coveo JavaScript Search UI Framework, you should definitely consult this tutorial, as it contains valuable information.

You can also use Coveo Search to find answers to any specific issues/questions (see the Coveo Community Portal).

Issues and questions

Please use the Coveo community to ask questions or to search for existing solutions.