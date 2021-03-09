ngx-countup - CountUp.js in Angular

This is an Angular directive wrapper around the core functionality of CountUp which is maintained in the CountUp.js repo. MIT License.

Or see this angular version work by cloning this project and running ng serve .

This module supports Angular 7 through 10. The CountUp module for Angular 1.x is here.

Usage

Install the package in your project:

yarn add ngx-countup or npm i ngx-countup

In app.module.ts , import the module:

import { CountUpModule } from 'ngx-countup' ; ({ imports: [ ... CountUpModule ], ... })

Use it in your markup. Since it's a directive, it can be added to any element:

< h1 [ countUp ]= "345" ( complete )= "doSomethingOnComplete()" > 0 </ h1 >

Defer animation

Bind the endVal to some property. Leave it undefined and the animation won't start until endVal has a value.

< h1 [ countUp ]= "myEndVal" [ options ]= "myOpts" > 0 </ h1 >

Inputs:

countUp : number to count to

: number to count to options : CountUpOptions - fine-grain control over CountUp

: CountUpOptions - fine-grain control over CountUp reanimateOnClick : pass false to disable (defaults to true)

Outputs:

complete : emits when the animation completes

Angular Universal

Yes, this component works with SSR and prerendering!

Check out this separate SSR demo repo for a working example.

Testing

The test app in this repo has a passing test for a component that uses the CountUp directive, which you can use as an example. If your component uses the CountUp directive, include the CountUpModule in your TestBed:

beforeEach( async ( () => { TestBed.configureTestingModule({ imports : [ CountUpModule, ... ], ... }) });

For Jest, I used jest-preset-angular. Make sure you have the following in your jest.config.js:

transform : { '^.+\\.(js|ts|tsx)$' : 'ts-jest' }, transformIgnorePatterns : [ 'node_modules/(?!countup.js)' ]

And make sure you add this under compilerOptions in your root tsconfig.json:

"allowJs": true ,

Contributing

Before you make a pull request, please follow these instructions:

Make your edits to ./projects/count-up/src/lib/count-up.directive.ts . Run ng s and test your changes in the demo app.

