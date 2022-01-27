CountUp.js is a dependency-free, lightweight Javascript class that can be used to quickly create animations that display numerical data in a more interesting way.
Despite its name, CountUp can count in either direction, depending on the start and end values that you pass.
CountUp.js supports all browsers. MIT license.
countUp.min.js for modern browsers or
countUp.withPolyfill.min.js for IE9 and older, and Opera mini.
On npm:
countup.js
Params:
target: string | HTMLElement | HTMLInputElement - id of html element, input, svg text element, or DOM element reference where counting occurs
endVal: number - the value you want to arrive at
options?: CountUpOptions - optional configuration object for fine-grain control
Options (defaults in parentheses):
interface CountUpOptions {
startVal?: number; // number to start at (0)
decimalPlaces?: number; // number of decimal places (0)
duration?: number; // animation duration in seconds (2)
useGrouping?: boolean; // example: 1,000 vs 1000 (true)
useEasing?: boolean; // ease animation (true)
smartEasingThreshold?: number; // smooth easing for large numbers above this if useEasing (999)
smartEasingAmount?: number; // amount to be eased for numbers above threshold (333)
separator?: string; // grouping separator (',')
decimal?: string; // decimal ('.')
// easingFn: easing function for animation (easeOutExpo)
easingFn?: (t: number, b: number, c: number, d: number) => number;
formattingFn?: (n: number) => string; // this function formats result
prefix?: string; // text prepended to result
suffix?: string; // text appended to result
numerals?: string[]; // numeral glyph substitution
}
const countUp = new CountUp('targetId', 5234);
if (!countUp.error) {
countUp.start();
} else {
console.error(countUp.error);
}
Pass options:
const countUp = new CountUp('targetId', 5234, options);
with optional callback:
countUp.start(someMethodToCallOnComplete);
// or an anonymous function
countUp.start(() => console.log('Complete!'));
Other methods:
Toggle pause/resume:
countUp.pauseResume();
Reset the animation:
countUp.reset();
Update the end value and animate:
countUp.update(989);
CountUp v2 is distributed as an ES6 module because it is the most standardized and most widely compatible module for browsers, though a UMD module is also included.
For the examples below, first install CountUp. This will give you the latest:
npm i countup.js
This is what I used in the demo. Checkout index.html and demo.js.
main.js:
import { CountUp } from './js/countUp.min.js';
window.onload = function() {
var countUp = new CountUp('target', 2000);
countUp.start();
}
Include in your html. Notice the
type attribute:
<script src="./main.js" type="module"></script>
To support IE and legacy browsers, use the
nomodule script tag to include separate scripts that don't use the module syntax:
<script nomodule src="js/countUp.umd.js"></script>
<script nomodule src="js/main-for-legacy.js"></script>
To run module-enabled scripts locally, you'll need a simple local server setup like this (test the demo locally by running
npm run serve) because otherwise you may see a CORS error when your browser tries to load the script as a module.
Import from the package, instead of the file location:
import { CountUp } from 'countup.js';
CountUp is also wrapped as a UMD module in
./dist/countUp.umd.js and it exposes CountUp as a global variable on the window scope. To use it, include
countUp.umd.js in a script tag, and invoke it like so:
var numAnim = new countUp.CountUp('myTarget', 2000);
numAnim.start()
Before you make a pull request, please be sure to follow these instructions:
src/countUp.ts
npm run lint
npm t
npm start then check the demo to make sure it counts.