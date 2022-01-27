CountUp.js is a dependency-free, lightweight Javascript class that can be used to quickly create animations that display numerical data in a more interesting way.

Despite its name, CountUp can count in either direction, depending on the start and end values that you pass.

CountUp.js supports all browsers. MIT license.

Jump to:

CountUp for frameworks and plugins:

Features

Highly customizeable with a large range of options, you can even substitute numerals.

with a large range of options, you can even substitute numerals. Smart easing : CountUp intelligently defers easing until it gets close enough to the end value for easing to be visually noticeable. Configureable in the options.

: CountUp intelligently defers easing until it gets close enough to the end value for easing to be visually noticeable. Configureable in the options. Separate bundles for modern and legacy browsers, with and without the requestAnimationFrame polyfill. Choose countUp.min.js for modern browsers or countUp.withPolyfill.min.js for IE9 and older, and Opera mini.

On npm: countup.js

Params:

target: string | HTMLElement | HTMLInputElement - id of html element, input, svg text element, or DOM element reference where counting occurs

- id of html element, input, svg text element, or DOM element reference where counting occurs endVal: number - the value you want to arrive at

- the value you want to arrive at options?: CountUpOptions - optional configuration object for fine-grain control

Options (defaults in parentheses):

interface CountUpOptions { startVal?: number ; decimalPlaces?: number ; duration?: number ; useGrouping?: boolean ; useEasing?: boolean ; smartEasingThreshold?: number ; smartEasingAmount?: number ; separator?: string ; decimal?: string ; easingFn?: ( t: number , b: number , c: number , d: number ) => number ; formattingFn?: ( n: number ) => string ; prefix?: string ; suffix?: string ; numerals?: string []; }

Example usage:

const countUp = new CountUp( 'targetId' , 5234 ); if (!countUp.error) { countUp.start(); } else { console .error(countUp.error); }

Pass options:

const countUp = new CountUp( 'targetId' , 5234 , options);

with optional callback:

countUp.start(someMethodToCallOnComplete); countUp.start( () => console .log( 'Complete!' ));

Other methods:

Toggle pause/resume:

countUp.pauseResume();

Reset the animation:

countUp.reset();

Update the end value and animate:

countUp.update( 989 );

Including CountUp

CountUp v2 is distributed as an ES6 module because it is the most standardized and most widely compatible module for browsers, though a UMD module is also included.

For the examples below, first install CountUp. This will give you the latest:

npm i countup .js

Example with vanilla js

This is what I used in the demo. Checkout index.html and demo.js.

main.js:

import { CountUp } from './js/countUp.min.js' ; window .onload = function ( ) { var countUp = new CountUp( 'target' , 2000 ); countUp.start(); }

Include in your html. Notice the type attribute:

< script src = "./main.js" type = "module" > </ script >

To support IE and legacy browsers, use the nomodule script tag to include separate scripts that don't use the module syntax:

< script nomodule src = "js/countUp.umd.js" > </ script > < script nomodule src = "js/main-for-legacy.js" > </ script >

To run module-enabled scripts locally, you'll need a simple local server setup like this (test the demo locally by running npm run serve ) because otherwise you may see a CORS error when your browser tries to load the script as a module.

For Webpack and other build systems

Import from the package, instead of the file location:

import { CountUp } from 'countup.js' ;

UMD module

CountUp is also wrapped as a UMD module in ./dist/countUp.umd.js and it exposes CountUp as a global variable on the window scope. To use it, include countUp.umd.js in a script tag, and invoke it like so:

var numAnim = new countUp.CountUp( 'myTarget' , 2000 ); numAnim.start()

Contributing

Before you make a pull request, please be sure to follow these instructions: