ISO 3166 Country Name / Code Mapper in Javascript

Uses the data in http://www.iso.org/iso/country_names_and_code_elements_txt to map from country codes to country names and vice versa. Also provides lists of all names and codes.

## Installation

npm install countrynames

Tests

npm test

## API Overview

Get a country code for a country name. Case-insensitive.

Examples:

countrynames.getCode( 'Switzerland' ) countrynames.getCode( 'BarbaDOS' )

Get a country name for a country code. Case-insensitive.

Examples:

countrynames.getName( 'TO' ) countrynames.getName( 're' )

Example:

countrynames.getAllCodes();

Example:

countrynames.getAllNames();

License

MIT