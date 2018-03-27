Uses the data in http://www.iso.org/iso/country_names_and_code_elements_txt to map from country codes to country names and vice versa. Also provides lists of all names and codes.
## Installation
npm install countrynames
npm test
## API Overview
Get a country code for a country name. Case-insensitive.
Examples:
// Returns 'CH'
countrynames.getCode('Switzerland')
// Returns 'BB'
countrynames.getCode('BarbaDOS')
Get a country name for a country code. Case-insensitive.
Examples:
// Returns 'TONGA'
countrynames.getName('TO')
// Returns 'RÉUNION'
countrynames.getName('re')
Get a country name for a country code. Case-insensitive.
Example:
// Returns an array ["AD", ... "ZW"]
countrynames.getAllCodes();
Get a country name for a country code. Case-insensitive.
Example:
// Returns an array ["AFGHANISTAN", ... "ZIMBABWE", "ÅLAND ISLANDS"]
countrynames.getAllNames();
MIT