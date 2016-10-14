A Node.js module for returning data about countries, ISO info and states/provinces within them.

Install

npm install countryjs

Using with browserify

To run in-browser, you'll need the bulkify transform for browserify , as it pairs with bulk-require , to staticly resolve each country JSON.

npm install bulkify

var bulkify = require ( 'bulkify' ) var bundle = browserify({ entries: [...], }) .transform(bulkify, { global : true })

Usage

To access one of the country properties available, you'll need to use one of the API methods listed below and pass a country in either way:

Using the ISO-alpha2 code: country.population('US', 'ISO2') or country.area('JP') (defaults)

or (defaults) Using the ISO-alpha3 code: country.capital('GBR', 'ISO3)

Using the country name: country.wiki('france', 'name') . The matching is case-insensitive, against the native name, alternative spellings and available transalations.

API

Returns all available information for a specified country.

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.info( 'US' , 'ISO2' ); country.info( 'US' );

Returns all states/provinces for a specified country.

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.states( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.states( 'US' );

Alias of .states()

Returns name for a specified country

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.name( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.name( 'US' )

Returns alternate spellings for the name of a specified country

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.altSpellings( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.altSpellings( 'US' )

Returns area (km²) for a specified country

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.area( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.area( 'US' )

Returns bordering countries (ISO3) for a specified country

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.borders( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.borders( 'US' )

Returns international calling codes for a specified country

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.callingCodes( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.callingCodes( 'US' )

Returns capital city for a specified country

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.capital( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.capital( 'US' )

Returns official currencies for a specified country

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.currencies( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.currencies( 'US' )

Returns the demonyms for a specified country

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.demonym( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.demonym( 'US' )

.flag() - INCOMPLETE

Returns SVG link of the official flag for a specified country

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.flag( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.flag( 'US' )

Returns geoJSON for a specified country

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.geoJSON( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.geoJSON( 'US' )

Returns ISO codes for a specified country

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.ISOcodes( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.ISOcodes( 'US' )

Returns official languages for a specified country

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.languages( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.languages( 'US' )

Returns approx latitude and longitude for a specified country

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.latlng( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.latlng( 'US' )

Returns the name of the country in its native tongue

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.nativeName( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.nativeName( 'US' )

Returns approximate population for a specified country

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.population( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.population( 'US' )

Returns general region for a specified country

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.region( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.region( 'US' )

Returns a more specific region for a specified country

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.subregion( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.subregion( 'US' )

Returns all timezones for a specified country

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.timezones( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.timezones( 'US' )

Returns official top level domains for a specified country

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.tld( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.tld( 'US' )

Returns translations for a specified country name in popular languages

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.translations( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.translations( 'US' )

Returns link to wikipedia page for a specified country

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.wiki( 'USA' , 'ISO3' ); country.wiki( 'US' )

Return all country data. This will be super big. Not recommended.

var country = require ( 'countryjs' ); country.all();

Special Thanks

Special thanks to johan for his work on johan/world.geo.json, who made the geojson portion of this build possible.

Contributing

This project adheres to Javascript Standard style

To contribute code to this module, please follow this workflow:

fork the repo make sure to install dev dependencies using npm install --dev Make the changes you desire Ensure all changes have a new test in the test/ folder, and run: npm test This will check do the following:

Check your code against feross/standard style and notify of any issues.

Run all mocha tests listed in test/

Run all code through istanbul's code coverage runner. You can check the coverage afterwards the coverage report page: coverage/lcov-report/index.html

After making changes in your fork, open a pull request.

Please note that if your code updates do not pass JS Standard style, mocha tests and code coverage, your PR may be rejected and you'll need to fix any issues listed in it.

Contributors

Changelog

All notable changes to this project will be documented in this file.

This project adheres to Semantic Versioning and Keep A Changelog.

Unreleased

Added

bulk-require to deps

Fixed

Browserify compatibility

Removed

glob dep (replaced by bulk-require )

Added

Contributor section to README

@moimikey to contributor list ( package.json and README )

Fixed

Undefined ISO tags from certain countries (refer https://github.com/therebelrobot/countryjs/issues/19)

Removed

Yugoslavia from country list, as it's not a country anymore

Added

mocha.opts

Added standard dev dep

Added Changelog to README

.DS_STORE to .gitignore

Changed

Updated test script

script Updated Contributing Doc

Disclaimer

This is being maintained in the contributor's free time, and as such, may contain minor errors in regards to some countries. Most of the information included in this library is what is listed on Wikipedia. If there is an error, please let me know and I will do my best to correct it.

License (ISC)

Copyright (c) 2015, Trent Oswald trentoswald@therebelrobot.com

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.