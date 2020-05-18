A simple NodeJS helper for getting information about countries of the world.

Usage

npm install country-tools

import { getCurrencyFromIso2 } from 'country-tools' ;

Data

Data has been downloaded from mledoze/countries.

Get Currency Code from Country ISO2 Code

Returns a country's currency given it's ISO2 code ( US , FI , etc).

getCurrencyFromIso2(countryCode: string ): string | null

Sample:

getCurrencyFromIso2( 'US' ); getCurrencyFromIso2( 'FI' ); getCurrencyFromIso2( 'XX' );

Get Country Information from Country ISO2 Code

Returns complete information for a given country:

findCountryByIso2(countryCode: string ): Country | null

Sample:

findCountryByIso2( 'FI' ); findCountryByIso2( 'XX' );

This function returns type Country which looks like the following:

const test = { name : { common : 'Finland' , official : 'Republic of Finland' , native : { fin : { official : 'Suomen tasavalta' , common : 'Suomi' , }, swe : { official : 'Republiken Finland' , common : 'Finland' , }, }, }, tld : [ '.fi' ], cca2 : 'FI' , ccn3 : '246' , cca3 : 'FIN' , cioc : 'FIN' , independent : true , status : 'officially-assigned' , currencies : { EUR : { name : 'Euro' , symbol : '€' , }, }, idd : { root : '+3' , suffixes : [ '58' ], }, capital : [ 'Helsinki' ], altSpellings : [ 'FI' , 'Suomi' , 'Republic of Finland' , 'Suomen tasavalta' , 'Republiken Finland' ], region : 'Europe' , subregion : 'Northern Europe' , languages : { fin : 'Finnish' , swe : 'Swedish' , }, translations : { ces : { official : 'Finská republika' , common : 'Finsko' , }, deu : { official : 'Republik Finnland' , common : 'Finnland' , }, est : { official : 'Soome Vabariik' , common : 'Soome' , }, fin : { official : 'Suomen tasavalta' , common : 'Suomi' , }, fra : { official : 'République de Finlande' , common : 'Finlande' , }, hrv : { official : 'Republika Finska' , common : 'Finska' , }, hun : { official : 'Finn Köztársaság' , common : 'Finnország' , }, ita : { official : 'Repubblica di Finlandia' , common : 'Finlandia' , }, jpn : { official : 'フィンランド共和国' , common : 'フィンランド' , }, kor : { official : '핀란드 공화국' , common : '핀란드' , }, nld : { official : 'Republiek Finland' , common : 'Finland' , }, per : { official : 'جمهوری فنلاند' , common : 'فنلاند' , }, pol : { official : 'Republika Finlandii' , common : 'Finlandia' , }, por : { official : 'República da Finlândia' , common : 'Finlândia' , }, rus : { official : 'Финляндская Республика' , common : 'Финляндия' , }, slk : { official : 'Fínska republika' , common : 'Fínsko' , }, spa : { official : 'República de Finlandia' , common : 'Finlandia' , }, urd : { official : 'جمہوریہ فن لینڈ' , common : 'فن لینڈ' , }, zho : { official : '芬兰共和国' , common : '芬兰' , }, }, latlng : [ 64 , 26 ], landlocked : false , borders : [ 'NOR' , 'SWE' , 'RUS' ], area : 338424 , flag : '🇫🇮' , demonyms : { eng : { f : 'Finnish' , m : 'Finnish' , }, fra : { f : 'Finlandaise' , m : 'Finlandais' , }, }, };

License

The code is licensed under the MIT License. See the data's LICENSE file for more information.