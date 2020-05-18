A simple NodeJS helper for getting information about countries of the world.
npm install country-tools
import { getCurrencyFromIso2 } from 'country-tools';
Data has been downloaded from mledoze/countries.
Returns a country's currency given it's ISO2 code (
US,
FI, etc).
getCurrencyFromIso2(countryCode: string): string | null
Sample:
getCurrencyFromIso2('US'); // USD
getCurrencyFromIso2('FI'); // EUR
getCurrencyFromIso2('XX'); // null
Returns complete information for a given country:
findCountryByIso2(countryCode: string): Country | null
Sample:
findCountryByIso2('FI'); // { ...info }
findCountryByIso2('XX'); // null
This function returns type
Country which looks like the following:
const test = {
name: {
common: 'Finland',
official: 'Republic of Finland',
native: {
fin: {
official: 'Suomen tasavalta',
common: 'Suomi',
},
swe: {
official: 'Republiken Finland',
common: 'Finland',
},
},
},
tld: ['.fi'],
cca2: 'FI',
ccn3: '246',
cca3: 'FIN',
cioc: 'FIN',
independent: true,
status: 'officially-assigned',
currencies: {
EUR: {
name: 'Euro',
symbol: '€',
},
},
idd: {
root: '+3',
suffixes: ['58'],
},
capital: ['Helsinki'],
altSpellings: ['FI', 'Suomi', 'Republic of Finland', 'Suomen tasavalta', 'Republiken Finland'],
region: 'Europe',
subregion: 'Northern Europe',
languages: {
fin: 'Finnish',
swe: 'Swedish',
},
translations: {
ces: {
official: 'Finská republika',
common: 'Finsko',
},
deu: {
official: 'Republik Finnland',
common: 'Finnland',
},
est: {
official: 'Soome Vabariik',
common: 'Soome',
},
fin: {
official: 'Suomen tasavalta',
common: 'Suomi',
},
fra: {
official: 'République de Finlande',
common: 'Finlande',
},
hrv: {
official: 'Republika Finska',
common: 'Finska',
},
hun: {
official: 'Finn Köztársaság',
common: 'Finnország',
},
ita: {
official: 'Repubblica di Finlandia',
common: 'Finlandia',
},
jpn: {
official: 'フィンランド共和国',
common: 'フィンランド',
},
kor: {
official: '핀란드 공화국',
common: '핀란드',
},
nld: {
official: 'Republiek Finland',
common: 'Finland',
},
per: {
official: 'جمهوری فنلاند',
common: 'فنلاند',
},
pol: {
official: 'Republika Finlandii',
common: 'Finlandia',
},
por: {
official: 'República da Finlândia',
common: 'Finlândia',
},
rus: {
official: 'Финляндская Республика',
common: 'Финляндия',
},
slk: {
official: 'Fínska republika',
common: 'Fínsko',
},
spa: {
official: 'República de Finlandia',
common: 'Finlandia',
},
urd: {
official: 'جمہوریہ فن لینڈ',
common: 'فن لینڈ',
},
zho: {
official: '芬兰共和国',
common: '芬兰',
},
},
latlng: [64, 26],
landlocked: false,
borders: ['NOR', 'SWE', 'RUS'],
area: 338424,
flag: '🇫🇮',
demonyms: {
eng: {
f: 'Finnish',
m: 'Finnish',
},
fra: {
f: 'Finlandaise',
m: 'Finlandais',
},
},
};
The code is licensed under the MIT License. See the data's LICENSE file for more information.