Country telephone data

How to use it -

npm install country-telephone-data var countryTelData = require( 'country-telephone-data' ) countryTelData.allCountries // has data as array of objects countryTelData.iso2Lookup // has data as a map ( object ) indexed by iso2 name of the country

Contains data about a country's telephone codes. It has information on the country's ISD code, the country's ISO name, and a subscribed format for the telephone numbers in that country.

E.g.

{ name : "Zimbabwe" , iso2 : "zw" , dialCode : "263" , format : "+...-.-......" , hasAreaCodes : false }

The required module is an object with following structure -

{ allCountries : allCountries, iso2Lookup: iso2Lookup }

allCountries is an array with data on each country as an object with the following format -

iso2Lookup is the same data as alLCountries , but as a map, indexed by the iso2 name of the country -