openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ctd

country-telephone-data

by Mukesh Soni
0.6.3 (see all)

Data related to a country's telephone dial code and number formatting

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32.3K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Country Database

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Country telephone data

How to use it - 

npm install country-telephone-data
-- in your file
var countryTelData = require('country-telephone-data')
countryTelData.allCountries // has data as array of objects 
countryTelData.iso2Lookup // has data as a map (object) indexed by iso2 name of the country

Contains data about a country's telephone codes. It has information on the country's ISD code, the country's ISO name, and a subscribed format for the telephone numbers in that country.

E.g.

{
   name: "Zimbabwe",
   iso2: "zw",
   dialCode: "263",
   format: "+...-.-......",
   hasAreaCodes: false
}

The required module is an object with following structure -

{
   allCountries: allCountries,
   iso2Lookup: iso2Lookup
}

allCountries is an array with data on each country as an object with the following format -

{
   name: "Zimbabwe",
   iso2: "zw",
   dialCode: "263",
   format: "+...-.-......",
   hasAreaCodes: false
}

iso2Lookup is the same data as alLCountries, but as a map, indexed by the iso2 name of the country -

{
    ...
    zw: {
       name: "Zimbabwe",
       iso2: "zw",
       dialCode: "263",
       format: "+...-.-......",
       hasAreaCodes: false
    },
    ...
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

csc
country-state-cityBasic library for Country, State and City
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gc
geoip-countryLess memory usage version of geoip-lite by supporting only country lookup.
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
18K
country-languageNode.js module for i18n apps - query any country's spoken languages or find countries where a language is spoken.
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
50K
ccl
country-code-lookup:earth_africa: Finds countries by various country codes
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
42K
cl
country-listMaps ISO 3166-1-alpha-2 codes to English country names and vice versa.
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
115K
country-dataCountry related data such as ISO codes, currencies etc
GitHub Stars
487
Weekly Downloads
61K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial