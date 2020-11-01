How to use it -
npm install country-telephone-data
-- in your file
var countryTelData = require('country-telephone-data')
countryTelData.allCountries // has data as array of objects
countryTelData.iso2Lookup // has data as a map (object) indexed by iso2 name of the country
Contains data about a country's telephone codes. It has information on the country's ISD code, the country's ISO name, and a subscribed format for the telephone numbers in that country.
E.g.
{
name: "Zimbabwe",
iso2: "zw",
dialCode: "263",
format: "+...-.-......",
hasAreaCodes: false
}
The required module is an object with following structure -
{
allCountries: allCountries,
iso2Lookup: iso2Lookup
}
allCountries is an array with data on each country as an object with the following format -
{
name: "Zimbabwe",
iso2: "zw",
dialCode: "263",
format: "+...-.-......",
hasAreaCodes: false
}
iso2Lookup is the same data as
alLCountries, but as a map, indexed by the
iso2 name of the country -
{
...
zw: {
name: "Zimbabwe",
iso2: "zw",
dialCode: "263",
format: "+...-.-......",
hasAreaCodes: false
},
...
}