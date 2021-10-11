Basic library for Country, State and City

Data Source:

https://github.com/dr5hn/countries-states-cities-database

For any data related issue, you can raise a Issue here.

Install

npm i country-state-city

Usage

Release : v3.0.0 (Major Version Release - Not backward compatible)

ES6 Module usage import { Country, State, City } from 'country-state-city' ; console .log(Country.getAllCountries()) console .log(State.getAllStates()) import { ICountry, IState, ICity } from 'country-state-city'

AMD Module usage let Country = require ( 'country-state-city' ).Country; let State = require ( 'country-state-city' ).State; console .log(Country.getAllCountries()) console .log(State.getAllStates())

For versions below v2.2.0 and above v0.1.8

ES6 Module usage import csc from 'country-state-city' ;

AMD Module usage let csc = require ( 'country-state-city' ).default;

Docs

It accepts a valid CountryCode eg: 'AS' and returns Country Details

type: json | ICountry

{ "isoCode" : "IN" , "name" : "India" , "phonecode" : "91" , "flag" : "🇮🇳" , "currency" : "INR" , "latitude" : "20.00000000" , "longitude" : "77.00000000" , "timezones" : [ { "zoneName" : "Asia\/Kolkata" , "gmtOffset" : 19800 , "gmtOffsetName" : "UTC+05:30" , "abbreviation" : "IST" , "tzName" : "Indian Standard Time" } ] }

It accepts a valid StateCode eg: 'TG' CountryCode eg: 'IN' and returns State Details

type: json | ICountry

{ "name" : "Telangana" , "isoCode" : "TG" , "countryCode" : "IN" , "latitude" : "18.11243720" , "longitude" : "79.01929970" }

It accepts a valid CountryCode and returns all States as Array of JSON

type: array of json | IState

[ { "name" : "Delhi" , "isoCode" : "DL" , "countryCode" : "IN" , "latitude" : "28.70405920" , "longitude" : "77.10249020" } ]

It accepts a valid CountryCode , StateCode and returns all Cities as Array of JSON

type: array of json | ICity

[ { "name" : "New Delhi" , "countryCode" : "IN" , "stateCode" : "DL" , "latitude" : "28.63576000" , "longitude" : "77.22445000" } ]

It accepts a valid CountryCode and returns all Cities as Array of JSON

type: array of json | ICity

[ { "name" : "New Delhi" , "countryCode" : "IN" , "stateCode" : "DL" , "latitude" : "28.63576000" , "longitude" : "77.22445000" } ]

getAllCountries

It returns all Countries

type: array of json | ICountry

[ { "isoCode" : "IN" , "name" : "India" , "phonecode" : "91" , "flag" : "🇮🇳" , "currency" : "INR" , "latitude" : "20.00000000" , "longitude" : "77.00000000" , "timezones" : [ { "zoneName" : "Asia\/Kolkata" , "gmtOffset" : 19800 , "gmtOffsetName" : "UTC+05:30" , "abbreviation" : "IST" , "tzName" : "Indian Standard Time" } ] } ]

getAllStates

It returns all States

type: array of json | IState

[ { "name" : "Delhi" , "isoCode" : "DL" , "countryCode" : "IN" , "latitude" : "28.70405920" , "longitude" : "77.10249020" } ]

getAllCities

It returns all Cities

type: array of json | ICity

[ { "name" : "Delhi" , "isoCode" : "DL" , "countryCode" : "IN" , "latitude" : "28.70405920" , "longitude" : "77.10249020" } ]

Special Thanks

@baywet - For mentoring Javascript to Typescript Conversion

@dr5hn - For updated World Data Dictionary

taylorthurlow - For pointing into right direction - Module Tree Shaking