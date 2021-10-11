openbase logo
csc

country-state-city

by Harpreet Singh
3.0.1

Basic library for Country, State and City

Overview

29.5K

GitHub Stars

113

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Country Database

Readme

country-state-city

Basic library for Country, State and City

Data Source:
https://github.com/dr5hn/countries-states-cities-database
For any data related issue, you can raise a Issue here.

Install

npm i country-state-city

Usage

Release : v3.0.0 (Major Version Release - Not backward compatible)

  • ES6 Module usage

    // Latest version - v3.0.0 with Tree Shaking to reduce bundle size
import { Country, State, City }  from 'country-state-city';
console.log(Country.getAllCountries())
console.log(State.getAllStates())

// Import Interfaces`
import { ICountry, IState, ICity } from 'country-state-city'

  • AMD Module usage

    // Latest version - v3.0.0
let Country = require('country-state-city').Country;
let State = require('country-state-city').State;

console.log(Country.getAllCountries())
console.log(State.getAllStates())

For versions below v2.2.0 and above v0.1.8

  • ES6 Module usage

    import csc from 'country-state-city';

  • AMD Module usage

    let csc = require('country-state-city').default;

Docs

getCountryByCode(countryCode)

It accepts a valid CountryCode eg: 'AS' and returns Country Details

type: json | ICountry

{
    "isoCode": "IN",
    "name": "India",
    "phonecode": "91",
    "flag": "🇮🇳",
    "currency": "INR",
    "latitude": "20.00000000",
    "longitude": "77.00000000",
    "timezones": [
        {
            "zoneName": "Asia\/Kolkata",
            "gmtOffset": 19800,
            "gmtOffsetName": "UTC+05:30",
            "abbreviation": "IST",
            "tzName": "Indian Standard Time"
        }
    ]
}

getStateByCodeAndCountry(stateCode, countryCode)

It accepts a valid StateCode eg: 'TG' CountryCode eg: 'IN' and returns State Details

type: json | ICountry

{
    "name": "Telangana",
    "isoCode": "TG",
    "countryCode": "IN",
    "latitude": "18.11243720",
    "longitude": "79.01929970"
}

getStatesOfCountry(countryCode)

It accepts a valid CountryCode and returns all States as Array of JSON

type: array of json | IState

[
    {
        "name": "Delhi",
        "isoCode": "DL",
        "countryCode": "IN",
        "latitude": "28.70405920",
        "longitude": "77.10249020"
    }
]

getCitiesOfState(countryCode, stateCode)

It accepts a valid CountryCode, StateCode and returns all Cities as Array of JSON

type: array of json | ICity

[
    {
        "name": "New Delhi",
        "countryCode": "IN",
        "stateCode": "DL",
        "latitude": "28.63576000",
        "longitude": "77.22445000"
    }
]

getCitiesOfCountry(countryCode)

It accepts a valid CountryCode and returns all Cities as Array of JSON

type: array of json | ICity

[
    {
        "name": "New Delhi",
        "countryCode": "IN",
        "stateCode": "DL",
        "latitude": "28.63576000",
        "longitude": "77.22445000"
    }
]

getAllCountries

It returns all Countries

type: array of json | ICountry

[
    {
        "isoCode": "IN",
        "name": "India",
        "phonecode": "91",
        "flag": "🇮🇳",
        "currency": "INR",
        "latitude": "20.00000000",
        "longitude": "77.00000000",
        "timezones": [
            {
                "zoneName": "Asia\/Kolkata",
                "gmtOffset": 19800,
                "gmtOffsetName": "UTC+05:30",
                "abbreviation": "IST",
                "tzName": "Indian Standard Time"
            }
        ]
    }
]

getAllStates

It returns all States

type: array of json | IState

[
    {
        "name": "Delhi",
        "isoCode": "DL",
        "countryCode": "IN",
        "latitude": "28.70405920",
        "longitude": "77.10249020"

    }
]

getAllCities

It returns all Cities

type: array of json | ICity

[
    {
        "name": "Delhi",
        "isoCode": "DL",
        "countryCode": "IN",
        "latitude": "28.70405920",
        "longitude": "77.10249020"
    }
]

Special Thanks

@baywet - For mentoring Javascript to Typescript Conversion

@dr5hn - For updated World Data Dictionary

taylorthurlow - For pointing into right direction - Module Tree Shaking

