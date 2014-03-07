NodeJS module to reverse geocoding of countries.
npm install country-reverse-geocoding
The only method of this module is
get_country:
get_country(lat, lng)
Where
lat and
lng are the latitude and longitude of the point to be
reverse-geocoded.
get_country returns:
Error if something went wrong
null if the point is not in any country
code, the country code, and
name, the English name of this country
var crg = require('country-reverse-geocoding').country_reverse_geocoding();
var country = crg.get_country(47.3, 0.7);
console.log(country.name); // France
Install jasmine-node:
npm install jasmine-node -g
Then run
jasmine-node spec/
The GeoJSON specification: http://www.geojson.org/ The GeoJSON file used in this module comes from https://github.com/johan/world.geo.json
Distributed under the MIT License.