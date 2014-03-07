NodeJS module to reverse geocoding of countries.

Installation

npm install country-reverse-geocoding

How it works

The only method of this module is get_country :

get_country(lat, lng)

Where lat and lng are the latitude and longitude of the point to be reverse-geocoded. get_country returns:

an Error if something went wrong

if something went wrong null if the point is not in any country

if the point is not in any country an object with two attributes: code , the country code, and name , the English name of this country

var crg = require ( 'country-reverse-geocoding' ).country_reverse_geocoding(); var country = crg.get_country( 47.3 , 0.7 ); console .log(country.name);

Tests

Install jasmine-node:

npm install jasmine-node -g

Then run

jasmine-node spec/

More information

The GeoJSON specification: http://www.geojson.org/ The GeoJSON file used in this module comes from https://github.com/johan/world.geo.json

License

Distributed under the MIT License.