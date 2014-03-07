openbase logo
country-reverse-geocoding

by totemstech
0.2.2 (see all)

Static Country Reverse Geocoding

Categories

Readme

country-reverse-geocoding

NodeJS module to reverse geocoding of countries.

Installation

npm install country-reverse-geocoding

How it works

The only method of this module is get_country:

get_country(lat, lng)

Where lat and lng are the latitude and longitude of the point to be reverse-geocoded. get_country returns:

  • an Error if something went wrong
  • null if the point is not in any country
  • an object with two attributes: code, the country code, and name, the English name of this country
var crg = require('country-reverse-geocoding').country_reverse_geocoding();

var country = crg.get_country(47.3, 0.7);

console.log(country.name); // France

Tests

Install jasmine-node:

npm install jasmine-node -g

Then run

jasmine-node spec/

More information

The GeoJSON specification: http://www.geojson.org/ The GeoJSON file used in this module comes from https://github.com/johan/world.geo.json

License

Distributed under the MIT License.

