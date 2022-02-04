This repo provides country and region data in three different formats: es6, UMD (Unified Module Definition) and plain JSON. The data contains country names, country short codes, country regions, and country region short codes. All country names and short codes are guaranteed to be unique. Similarly, all regions and region short codes within a single country are guaranteed to be unique.

I created this repo to house the raw data used for the country-region-selector, react-country-region-selector scripts. I didn't want to duplicate it in multiple places and hey, it seemed like this could be useful as a standalone repo.

Install

This package is available as an npm package. You can install via npm or yarn:

npm install country-region-data yarn add country-region-data

Structure

See the data.json file in the root folder for the raw data. The JSON is of the form:

[ { "countryName" : "Ecuador" , "countryShortCode" : "EC" , "regions" :[ { "name" : "Azuay" , "shortCode" : "A" }, ... ] }, ... ]

The data.json file is the source of truth for the data set, but the generated build artifacts (not seen the repo - only in the npm package) are:

dist/data .js dist/data-umd .js

The first one is an es6 file containing all the data in tree-shakeable format; the second is an UMD file containing the entire content. Up until v2 of this repo, UMD was the default. Now

How to use

The es6 file can be imported like so:

import { allCountries } from 'country-region-data' ;

If you're using typescript you'll get all the typings and see the structure of the exported data in your IDE. If not, check your node_modules/country-region-data/dist folder and look at the data.d.ts file to get the full list of exported information.

The UMD file can be used like this:

import countryRegionData from 'country-region-data/dist/data-umd' ;

The raw JSON like this:

import json from 'country-region-data/data.json' ;

Typings

So this bit I'm not sure about... so ping me if I'm wrong or if there's a better way to do it. There are three different formats for the repo data: JSON, UMD and ES6. I figure es6 is going to be the most likely used format, so the generated typings file (data.d.ts) is referenced in the "typings" property in the package.json file and should be picked up by your IDEs.

There are no typings for the UMD or JSON format.

Contribute

Make your changes to the data.json file.

Updates and fixes to the data is much appreciated! The state/prov abbreviations in particular are not yet complete, so the more contributors the better. Regions that need ISO3166-2 codes can be identified by having a missing shortCode property for each region. You can find them by cloning the repo, then running:

yarn install npx grunt findIncomplete

That'll list all countries with regions that are missing region short codes. Wikipedia has a lot of the data listed here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_3166-1_alpha-2

Data Validation

Before contributing a PR, please validate the JSON content (if you don't, Travis will catch it for you!). To do that, run the following on your command line:

yarn install npx grunt validate

That'll throw an error if the JSON is invalid or if some duplicate names were accidentally introduced. The error messages are pretty clear, I think.

Changelog

Note that this repo does not use semantic versioning. I realize that's pretty non-standard, but every change to this repo is a dataset change which is technically backward incompatible. So although we could be bumping the major version with each release, I think that that would be more problematic: apps can no longer use the ~ and ^ chars in their package.json files to get the latest content so updates would be manual and frequent. If people disagree about this let me know.

2.0.0 - Jan 4, 2022. New export formats: es6 (default) as well as the old UMD and JSON. Data updates for France, Bolivia, Vietnam.

- Jan 4, 2022. 1.11.0 - Sept 22, 2021. Data updates: Vietnam. Thanks barnett!

- Sept 22, 2021. Data updates: Vietnam. Thanks barnett! 1.10.0 - Aug 10, 2021. Data updates: India, Nepal, Moldova regions. Thanks all!

- Aug 10, 2021. Data updates: India, Nepal, Moldova regions. Thanks all! 1.9.0 - July 26, 2021. Data updates: China regions. Thanks jshenk

- July 26, 2021. Data updates: China regions. Thanks jshenk 1.8.0 - July 25, 2021. Data updates: Morocco, India, Iceland, Honduras. Thanks all!

- July 25, 2021. Data updates: Morocco, India, Iceland, Honduras. Thanks all! 1.7.0 - Nov 20, 2020. Data updates: France, Norway, Mali, Croatia, Paraguau, Taiwan, Kosovo, Morocco. Thanks mohouyizme, fabrice102, nicoepp, sc0Vu, ibravoh149 and EPRenaud.

- Nov 20, 2020. Data updates: France, Norway, Mali, Croatia, Paraguau, Taiwan, Kosovo, Morocco. Thanks mohouyizme, fabrice102, nicoepp, sc0Vu, ibravoh149 and EPRenaud. 1.6.0 - Mar 28, 2020. Data updates. Spain data updated. Thanks gui64.

- Mar 28, 2020. Data updates. Spain data updated. Thanks gui64. 1.5.1 - Nov 14, 2019. Data updates. Polish and UK data updated. Thanks nguyennghi3489.

- Nov 14, 2019. Data updates. Polish and UK data updated. Thanks nguyennghi3489. 1.5.0 - Sept 22, 2019. Data updates. All versions changes on github will now be listed in milestones.

- Sept 22, 2019. Data updates. All versions changes on github will now be listed in milestones. 1.4.7 - Aug 26, 2019. Data updates. Ghana regions updated.

- Aug 26, 2019. Data updates. Ghana regions updated. 1.4.6 - Aug 14, 2019. Data updates: Hong Kong region shortcode added; Great Britain regions updated; typescript types.

- Aug 14, 2019. Data updates: Hong Kong region shortcode added; Great Britain regions updated; typescript types. 1.4.5 - Nov 28, 2018. Data updates.

- Nov 28, 2018. Data updates. 1.4.4 - July 8, 2018. Data updates.

- July 8, 2018. Data updates. 1.4.3 - May 29, 2018. More data updates.

- May 29, 2018. More data updates. 1.4.2 - Nov 7, 2017. Data updates.

- Nov 7, 2017. Data updates. 1.4.1 - Nov 5, 2017. Data updates.

- Nov 5, 2017. Data updates. 1.4.0 - July 25, 2017. Version bump, no changes.

- July 25, 2017. Version bump, no changes. 1.3.6 - July 5, 2017. JS version added of the json file (thanks jayeb!!). Minor bug fixes.

- July 5, 2017. JS version added of the json file (thanks jayeb!!). Minor bug fixes. 1.3.5 - Apr 20, 2017. Misc updates. Thanks all!

- Apr 20, 2017. Misc updates. Thanks all! 1.3.4 - Dec 31, 2016. Mexico region update - thanks richi3f!

- Dec 31, 2016. Mexico region update - thanks richi3f! 1.3.3 - Dec 22, 2016. French region fix - thanks JMartelot!

- Dec 22, 2016. French region fix - thanks JMartelot! 1.3.2 - Oct 31, 2016. Lots more region short codes (thanks again, ellenhutchings!).

- Oct 31, 2016. Lots more region short codes (thanks again, ellenhutchings!). 1.3.1 - Sept 23, 2016. Fix for incorrect shortcodes in Japanese prefectures.

- Sept 23, 2016. Fix for incorrect shortcodes in Japanese prefectures. 1.3.0 - July 1, 2016. Improved validation added to ensure uniqueness of country names, short codes, region names and shortcodes. Various country region additions / updates.

- July 1, 2016. Improved validation added to ensure uniqueness of country names, short codes, region names and shortcodes. Various country region additions / updates. 1.2.1 - Jun 7, 2016. Taiwan country name change. Travis build status added + basic JSON syntax validation.

- Jun 7, 2016. Taiwan country name change. Travis build status added + basic JSON syntax validation. 1.2.0 - May 14, 2015. Lots more region short codes (again, thanks Ellen!). JSON syntax fixes.

- May 14, 2015. Lots more region short codes (again, thanks Ellen!). JSON syntax fixes. 1.1.1 - April 30, 2016. JSON syntax fixes.

- April 30, 2016. JSON syntax fixes. 1.1.0 - April 30, 2016. Looooads of new region shortcodes added thanks to ellenhutchings. Thanks, Ellen!

- April 30, 2016. Looooads of new region shortcodes added thanks to ellenhutchings. Thanks, Ellen! 1.0.0 - April 29, 2016. initial version

License

MIT.