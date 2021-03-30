This module contains country information including 2 and 3 character ISO codes, country and capital names, currency information, telephone calling codes, and provinces (first-tier political subdivisions)
The functionality in this package is also available as a service, hosted on the Now platform. This modality lends itself well to microservice architectures. For more information please see the section on Now at the end of this document
Add to your project from the NPM repository:
npm install --save country-list-js
And get an instance of the module:
// using ES6 modules
import country from 'country-list-js';
// using CommonJS modules
var country = require('country-list-js');
In a web page, you can include the modulelike this:
<script src="/path/to/country.min.js"></script>
The following methods are available:
Lists can be generated using the following convenience functions:
var country_names = country.names();
var continents = country.continents();
var capitals = country.capitals();
but, in general, any of a country's attributes can be retrieved using
the
ls method, which can also produce the above:
var country_names = country.ls('name');
var continents = country.ls('continent');
var capitals = country.ls('capital');
Searches can be conducted by any of the following methods:
var found = country.findByIso2('BD');
var found = country.findByIso3('BGD');
var found = country.findByName('Bangladesh');
var found = country.findByCapital('Dakha');
var found = country.findByCurrency('BDT');
var found = country.findByPhoneNbr('+8804005050');
var found = country.findByProvince('Steiermark');
If the country cannot be found, the return value is
undefined.
If a single value is found, it is returned as an object similar to the
one shown below, and if multiple matches are made, an array of such
objects is returned
{
name: 'Denmark',
continent: 'Europe',
region: 'Scandinavia, Nordic Countries',
capital: 'Copenhagen',
currency: { code: 'DKK', symbol: 'Dkr', decimal: '2' },
dialing_code: '45',
provinces: [
{ name: 'Hovedstaden', alias: null },
{ name: 'Midtjylland', alias: null },
{ name: 'Nordjylland', alias: null },
{ name: 'Sjælland', alias: [ 'Zealand' ] },
{ name: 'Syddanmark', alias: null }
],
code: { iso_alpha_2: 'DK', iso_alpha_3: 'DNK' }
}
Queries are cached so only the first time a country is searched by requires traversal of the internal structures and thus calls will resolve very quickly
Search queries are case insensitive
Province searches include aliases so you may search for either Sjælland or Zealand
The built-in test suite may be run in the traditional way
npm test
and to build the minified file for web, run:
npm run build
and retrieve the file from
dist/country.min.js
The functionality in this module is also available via a REST API where any methods may be called by passing parameters to the service's url. The parameter "method" is used to indicate which method to call, and additional parameters should match the signature of the method, for example:
curl "http://country-list-js.npm.now.sh/?method=findByIso2&code=DK"
returns a JSON object with information for Denmark. In Javascript you may use your fevourite package for fetching instead:
const fetch = require('node-fetch')
const url = 'http://country-list-js.npm.now.sh/?method=findByIso2&code=DK'
fetch(url).then(res => res.json())
.then(o => {
console.log(o) // will show Denmark
})
MIT