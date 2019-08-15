openbase logo
country-list

by Fannar Snær Harðarson
2.2.0 (see all)

Maps ISO 3166-1-alpha-2 codes to English country names and vice versa.

109K

202

3yrs ago

5

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Node.js Country Database

Readme

country-list

Build Status Coverage Status

Maps ISO 3166-1-alpha-2 codes to English country names and vice versa.

Uses data from https://www.iso.org/iso-3166-country-codes.html

js-standard-style

Looking for Version 1

You can find version 1.* of country-list here.

Example

const { getCode, getName } = require('country-list');

console.log(getName('IS')); // Iceland
console.log(getCode('Iceland')); // IS
console.log(getCode('Nowhere-to-be-found-land')); // undefined

And how to change the name of a country 

const { overwrite, getName } = require('country-list');
overwrite([{
  code: 'TW',
  name: 'Taiwan'
}])

console.log(getName('TW')); // Taiwan

Methods

Usage:

const countryList = require('country-list');

All input is case-insensitive.

overwrite(countries)

Expects an array of country objects containing code and name properties.

[{
  code: 'TW',
  name: 'Taiwan'
}]

getName(code)

Expects a two-digit country code.
Returns the name for that country.
If not found, it returns undefined.

getCode(name)

Expects the English country name.
Returns the code for that country.
If not found, it returns undefined.

getNames()

Returns an array of all country names.

getCodes()

Returns an array of all country codes.

getNameList()

Returns a key-value object of all countries using the name as key.

getCodeList()

Returns a key-value object of all countries using the code as key.

getData()

Returns an array of all country information, in the same format as it gets imported.

Install

npm install country-list

License

MIT

Source

