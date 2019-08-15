Maps ISO 3166-1-alpha-2 codes to English country names and vice versa.
Uses data from https://www.iso.org/iso-3166-country-codes.html
You can find version 1.* of country-list here.
const { getCode, getName } = require('country-list');
console.log(getName('IS')); // Iceland
console.log(getCode('Iceland')); // IS
console.log(getCode('Nowhere-to-be-found-land')); // undefined
And how to change the name of a country
const { overwrite, getName } = require('country-list');
overwrite([{
code: 'TW',
name: 'Taiwan'
}])
console.log(getName('TW')); // Taiwan
Usage:
const countryList = require('country-list');
All input is case-insensitive.
Expects an array of country objects containing
code and
name properties.
[{
code: 'TW',
name: 'Taiwan'
}]
Expects a two-digit country code.
Returns the name for that country.
If not found, it returns
undefined.
Expects the English country name.
Returns the code for that country.
If not found, it returns
undefined.
Returns an array of all country names.
Returns an array of all country codes.
Returns a key-value object of all countries using the name as key.
Returns a key-value object of all countries using the code as key.
Returns an array of all country information, in the same format as it gets imported.
npm install country-list
MIT
ISO makes the list of alpha-2 country codes available for internal use and non-commercial purposes free of charge.