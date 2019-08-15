Maps ISO 3166-1-alpha-2 codes to English country names and vice versa.

Uses data from https://www.iso.org/iso-3166-country-codes.html

Example

const { getCode, getName } = require ( 'country-list' ); console .log(getName( 'IS' )); console .log(getCode( 'Iceland' )); console .log(getCode( 'Nowhere-to-be-found-land' ));

And how to change the name of a country

const { overwrite, getName } = require ( 'country-list' ); overwrite([{ code : 'TW' , name : 'Taiwan' }]) console .log(getName( 'TW' ));

Methods

Usage:

const countryList = require ( 'country-list' );

All input is case-insensitive.

Expects an array of country objects containing code and name properties.

[{ code : 'TW' , name : 'Taiwan' }]

Expects a two-digit country code.

Returns the name for that country.

If not found, it returns undefined .

Expects the English country name.

Returns the code for that country.

If not found, it returns undefined .

Returns an array of all country names.

Returns an array of all country codes.

Returns a key-value object of all countries using the name as key.

Returns a key-value object of all countries using the code as key.

Returns an array of all country information, in the same format as it gets imported.

Install

npm install country-list

License

MIT

