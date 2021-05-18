Query any country's spoken languages or countries where a language is spoken.
country-language is available on npm.
$ npm install country-language
Once you require
country-language, the following API will be available.
var CountryLanguage = require('country-language');
Acceptable language code type parameter values: 1, 2, 3 for returning ISO-639-1, ISO-639-2, ISO-639-3 codes respectively. If not provided, ISO-639-1 codes will be returned.
var allLanguageCodes = CountryLanguage.getLanguageCodes(2);
Acceptable country code type parameter values: 1, 2, 3 for returning numerical code, alpha-2, alpha-3 codes respectively. If not provided, alpha-2 codes will be returned.
var allCountryCodes = CountryLanguage.getCountryCodes(2);
Returns Boolean indicating language existance. Language code parameter can be either a ISO-639-1, ISO-639-2 or ISO-639-3 code.
var languageExists = CountryLanguage.languageCodeExists('en');
Returns Boolean indicating country existance. Country code parameter can be either an alpha-2, alpha-3 or numerical code.
var countryExists = CountryLanguage.countryCodeExists('GB');
Country code can be either an Alpha-2 or Alpha-3 code. The returned object includes the following info:
code_2: Country alpha-2 code (2 letters)
code_3: Country alpha-3 code (3 letters)
numCode: Country numeric code
name: Country name
languages: Array of language objects for each language spoken in the country
langCultureMs: Array of language cultures for the country supported by Microsoft©
Each language object in
languages property includes the following info:
iso639_1: language iso639-1 code (2 letters)
iso639_2: language iso639-2 code (3 letters)
iso639_2en: language iso639-2 code with some codes derived from English names rather than native names of languages (3 letters)
iso639_3: language iso639-3 code (3 letters)
name: String array with one or more language names (in English)
nativeName: String array with one or more language names (in native language)
direction: Language script direction (either 'LTR' or 'RTL') - Left-to-Right, Right-to-Left
family: language family
countries: Array of country objects where this language is spoken
Each Microsoft© language culture object in
langCultureMs property icludes the following info:
langCultureName: language culture name
displayName: language culture dispaly name
cultureCode: language culture code
CountryLanguage.getCountry('GB', function (err, country) {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
} else {
var languagesInGB = country.languages;
}
});
Language code can be either iso639-1, iso639-2, iso639-2en or iso639-3 code.
Contents of the returned language object are described in
.getCountry method.
CountryLanguage.getLanguage('en', function (err, language) {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
} else {
var countriesSpeakingEN = language.countries;
}
});
Country code can be either an Alpha-2 or Alpha-3 code. Each language object contains the following info:
iso639_1: language iso639-1 code (2 letters)
iso639_2: language iso639-2 code with some codes derived from English names rather than native names of languages (3 letters)
iso639_3: language iso639-3 code (3 letters)
CountryLanguage.getCountryLanguages('GB', function (err, languages) {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
} else {
languages.forEach(function (languageCodes) {
console.log(languageCodes.iso639_1);
});
}
});
Language code can be either iso639-1, iso639-2, iso639-2en or iso639-3 code. Each Country object contains the following info:
code_2: Country alpha-2 code (2 letters)
code_3: Country alpha-3 code (3 letters)
numCode: Country numeric code
CountryLanguage.getLanguageCountries('en', function (err, countries) {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
} else {
countries.forEach(function (countryCodes) {
console.log(countryCodes.code_3);
});
}
});
Country code can be either an Alpha-2 or Alpha-3 code.
Contents of each Language Culture object are described in
.getCountry method.
CountryLanguage.getCountryMsLocales('GB', function (err, locales) {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
} else {
locales.forEach(function (locale) {
console.log(locale.langCultureName);
});
}
});
Language code can be either iso639-1, iso639-2, iso639-2en or iso639-3 code.
Contents of each Language Culture object are described in
.getCountry method.
CountryLanguage.getLanguageMsLocales('en', function (err, locales) {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
} else {
locales.forEach(function (locale) {
console.log(locale.langCultureName);
});
}
});
Returns an array object with info for every country in the world having an ISO 3166 code.
Contents of each country object in the array is described in
.getCountry method.
var allCountries = CountryLanguage.getCountries();
Returns an array object with info for every language in the world having an ISO 639-2 code (and a few more).
Contents of each language object in the array is described in
.getCountry method.
var allLanguages = CountryLanguage.getLanguages();
Returns an array of strings with the names of each language family.
var allLanguageFamilies = CountryLanguage.getLanguageFamilies();
Returns an array of strings with all locale codes. If mode ommited or false, locales with 3 parts will be returned like: az-Cyrl-AZ
If mode is set to true, they will be returned like: az-AZ-Cyrl
var localesSymbols = CountryLanguage.getLocales();
var localesSymbols = CountryLanguage.getLocales(true);
Returns an array object with info for every language in the world having an ISO 639-2 code (and a few more).
Contents of each language object in the array is described in
.getCountry method.
Contents of the returned language object are described in
.getCountry method.
CountryLanguage.getLanguageFamilyMembers('Indo-European', function (err, languages) {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
} else {
languages.forEach(function (language) {
console.log(language.name);
});
}
});
For the following methods:
the
cb parameter is optional. When not provided, each method returns either an Object when there is no error, or a String in case of an error.
Any input parameter (country code, language code, language family name) is case insensitive.
Language#nativeName string is not displayed correclty on the console for Right-to-Left (RTL) languages. However, there is no issue on string rendering (either on the browser or any text editor).
Copyright (c) 2014 BDSwiss
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.