🗺 Get ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 country code from geographic coordinates.

Synopsis

Given the latitude and longitude coordinates this package returns the country code of the country in which the coordinates fall into.

The package internally uses @geo-maps/countries-maritime map with 10m resolution to give you the right country code. The accuracy of the map has been tested with 23785 cities but the demo allows you to actually test it manually by just clicking on the map to see what it returns.

Install

$ npm install --save country-iso

Usage

You can query any (lat,lng) pair on the earth. It also works for territorial waters and disputed countries.

const countryIso = require ( 'country-iso' ); countryIso.get( 41.9028 , 12.4964 ); countryIso.get( 24 , -14 ); countryIso.get( 40 , -40 );

API

Searches for every country which contains the point (lat, lng).

Returns: Array.<string> - Array of ISO 3166 alpha-3 country code for the geographic coordinates.

Param Type Description lat number The latitude of the point. lng number The longitude of the point.

