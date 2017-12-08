openbase logo
country-iso

by Simone Primarosa
2.0.5 (see all)

🗺 Get the ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 country code from geographic coordinates.

1.2K

GitHub Stars

142

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Node.js Country Database

Readme

Click on the map to see a live preview.

Synopsis

Given the latitude and longitude coordinates this package returns the country code of the country in which the coordinates fall into.

The package internally uses @geo-maps/countries-maritime map with 10m resolution to give you the right country code. The accuracy of the map has been tested with 23785 cities but the demo allows you to actually test it manually by just clicking on the map to see what it returns.

Do you believe that this is useful? If so, support us with a ⭐️!

Install

$ npm install --save country-iso

Usage

You can query any (lat,lng) pair on the earth. It also works for territorial waters and disputed countries.

const countryIso = require('country-iso');

// Query a point in Italy.
countryIso.get(41.9028, 12.4964);
// => ['ITA']

// Query a disputed country.
countryIso.get(24, -14);
// => ['ESH', 'MAR']

// Query a point somewhere in Atlantic Ocean.
countryIso.get(40, -40);
// => []

API

get(lat, lng) ⇒ Array.<string>

Searches for every country which contains the point (lat, lng).

Returns: Array.<string> - Array of ISO 3166 alpha-3 country code for the geographic coordinates.

ParamTypeDescription
latnumberThe latitude of the point.
lngnumberThe longitude of the point.
  • is-sea: 🌊 Check whether a geographic coordinate is in the sea or not on the earth.

Authors

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

