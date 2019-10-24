List of country codes and its flag emojis.
$ npm install country-flag-emoji
The library is available over a CDN:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/country-flag-emoji@latest/dist/country-flag-emoji.umd.js"></script>
<!-- Or the minified version -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/country-flag-emoji@latest/dist/country-flag-emoji.umd.min.js"></script>
import countryFlagEmoji from "country-flag-emoji";
// All country flag emojis keyed by country code
console.log(countryFlagEmoji.data);
// Array of all country flag emojis
console.log(countryFlagEmoji.list);
// Array of country codes
console.log(countryFlagEmoji.countryCodes);
// Get country flag emoji for the given country code
console.log(countryFlagEmoji.get("US"));
// US: {
// code: "US",
// unicode: "U+1F1FA U+1F1F8",
// name: "United States",
// emoji: "🇺🇸"
// }
data Property
Get all country flag emojis keyed by country code.
countryFlagEmoji.data
Data format:
{
//...
ID: {
code: "ID",
unicode: "U+1F1EE U+1F1E9",
name: "Indonesia",
emoji: "🇮🇩"
},
IE: {
code: "IE",
unicode: "U+1F1EE U+1F1EA",
name: "Ireland",
emoji: "🇮🇪"
},
//...
}
list Property
Get all country flag emojis.
countryFlagEmoji.list
Data format:
[
//...
{
code: "ID",
unicode: "U+1F1EE U+1F1E9",
name: "Indonesia",
emoji: "🇮🇩"
},
{
code: "IE",
unicode: "U+1F1EE U+1F1EA",
name: "Ireland",
emoji: "🇮🇪"
},
//...
]
countryCodes Property
Get all country codes.
countryFlagEmoji.countryCodes
Data format:
[..., "IC", "ID", "IE", ...]
get() Method
countryFlagEmoji.get([countryCode])
countryCode (optional
String): Two-letter country code in ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 format.
There are three possible return types:
Array: If no
countryCode being passed, it returns array of all country flag emojis.
undefined: If the given country code is not found.
Object: If the emoji is found for the given country code. The returned object has 4 properties:
code: The two-letter country code in ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 format.
unicode: Flag emoji Unicode character sequence, e.g.
U+1F1EE U+1F1E9. Read more about Regional Indicator Symbol.
name: The country name.
emoji: The country flag emoji.