Country Flag Emoji

List of country codes and its flag emojis.

Installation

$ npm install country-flag-emoji

CDN

The library is available over a CDN:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/country-flag-emoji@latest/dist/country-flag-emoji.umd.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/country-flag-emoji@latest/dist/country-flag-emoji.umd.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

import countryFlagEmoji from "country-flag-emoji" ; console .log(countryFlagEmoji.data); console .log(countryFlagEmoji.list); console .log(countryFlagEmoji.countryCodes); console .log(countryFlagEmoji.get( "US" ));

API

data Property

Get all country flag emojis keyed by country code.

countryFlagEmoji.data

Data format:

{ ID : { code : "ID" , unicode : "U+1F1EE U+1F1E9" , name : "Indonesia" , emoji : "🇮🇩" }, IE : { code : "IE" , unicode : "U+1F1EE U+1F1EA" , name : "Ireland" , emoji : "🇮🇪" }, }

list Property

Get all country flag emojis.

countryFlagEmoji.list

Data format:

[ { code : "ID" , unicode : "U+1F1EE U+1F1E9" , name : "Indonesia" , emoji : "🇮🇩" }, { code : "IE" , unicode : "U+1F1EE U+1F1EA" , name : "Ireland" , emoji : "🇮🇪" }, ]

countryCodes Property

Get all country codes.

countryFlagEmoji.countryCodes

Data format:

[..., "IC" , "ID" , "IE" , ...]

get() Method

countryFlagEmoji.get([countryCode])

Parameters

countryCode (optional String ): Two-letter country code in ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 format.

Returns

There are three possible return types:

Array : If no countryCode being passed, it returns array of all country flag emojis.

: If no being passed, it returns array of all country flag emojis. undefined : If the given country code is not found.

: If the given country code is not found. Object : If the emoji is found for the given country code. The returned object has 4 properties: code : The two-letter country code in ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 format. unicode : Flag emoji Unicode character sequence, e.g. U+1F1EE U+1F1E9 . Read more about Regional Indicator Symbol. name : The country name. emoji : The country flag emoji.

: If the emoji is found for the given country code. The returned object has 4 properties:

License

MIT © Risan Bagja Pradana