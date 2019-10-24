openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cfe

country-flag-emoji

by Risan Bagja Pradana
1.0.3 (see all)

List of country codes and its flag emojis.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Country Flag Emoji

Build Status Test Covarage Latest Version

List of country codes and its flag emojis.

Installation

$ npm install country-flag-emoji

CDN

The library is available over a CDN:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/country-flag-emoji@latest/dist/country-flag-emoji.umd.js"></script>

<!-- Or the minified version -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/country-flag-emoji@latest/dist/country-flag-emoji.umd.min.js"></script>

Usage

import countryFlagEmoji from "country-flag-emoji";

// All country flag emojis keyed by country code
console.log(countryFlagEmoji.data);

// Array of all country flag emojis
console.log(countryFlagEmoji.list);

// Array of country codes
console.log(countryFlagEmoji.countryCodes);

// Get country flag emoji for the given country code
console.log(countryFlagEmoji.get("US"));
// US: {
//  code: "US",
//  unicode: "U+1F1FA U+1F1F8",
//  name: "United States",
//  emoji: "🇺🇸"
// }

API

data Property

Get all country flag emojis keyed by country code.

countryFlagEmoji.data

Data format:

{
  //...
  ID: {
    code: "ID",
    unicode: "U+1F1EE U+1F1E9",
    name: "Indonesia",
    emoji: "🇮🇩"
  },
  IE: {
    code: "IE",
    unicode: "U+1F1EE U+1F1EA",
    name: "Ireland",
    emoji: "🇮🇪"
  },
  //...
}

list Property

Get all country flag emojis.

countryFlagEmoji.list

Data format:

[
  //...
  {
    code: "ID",
    unicode: "U+1F1EE U+1F1E9",
    name: "Indonesia",
    emoji: "🇮🇩"
  },
  {
    code: "IE",
    unicode: "U+1F1EE U+1F1EA",
    name: "Ireland",
    emoji: "🇮🇪"
  },
  //...
]

countryCodes Property

Get all country codes.

countryFlagEmoji.countryCodes

Data format:

[..., "IC", "ID", "IE", ...]

get() Method

countryFlagEmoji.get([countryCode])

Parameters

Returns

There are three possible return types:

  • Array: If no countryCode being passed, it returns array of all country flag emojis.
  • undefined: If the given country code is not found.
  • Object: If the emoji is found for the given country code. The returned object has 4 properties:
    • code: The two-letter country code in ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 format.
    • unicode: Flag emoji Unicode character sequence, e.g. U+1F1EE U+1F1E9. Read more about Regional Indicator Symbol.
    • name: The country name.
    • emoji: The country flag emoji.

License

MIT © Risan Bagja Pradana

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial