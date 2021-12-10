Converts between country names, ISO 3166-1 codes and flag emojis. Has zero dependencies.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const {flag, code, name, countries} = require ( 'country-emoji' ); flag( 'CL' ) code( '🇨🇦' ) name( '🇶🇦' ) flag( 'Taiwan number one!' ) flag( 'Congo and Burma' ) flag( 'Republic of Tanzania' ) flag( 'Tanzania, United Republic of' ) code( 'Australia' ) code( 'UAE' ) name( 'AE' ) code( 'UK' ) flag(name(flag(code(flag(name( 'NZ' )))))) Object .keys(countries).join( ", " )

Don't want JS?

Check out the following:

PS. Happy to add more here :).

Bugs and feedback

If you discover a bug please report it here. Express gratitude here.

License

