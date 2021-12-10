Converts between country names, ISO 3166-1 codes and flag emojis. Has zero dependencies.
$ npm install --save country-emoji
const {flag, code, name, countries} = require('country-emoji');
flag('CL')
// ~> 🇨🇱
code('🇨🇦')
// ~> CA
name('🇶🇦')
// ~> Qatar
// can extract name from string…
flag('Taiwan number one!')
// ~> 🇹🇼
// …but only if there's no ambiguity
flag('Congo and Burma')
// ~> undefined
flag('Republic of Tanzania')
// ~> 🇹🇿
flag('Tanzania, United Republic of')
// ~> 🇹🇿
code('Australia')
// ~> AU
code('UAE')
// ~> AE
name('AE')
// ~> United Arab Emirates
code('UK')
// ~> GB
// all values can be converted back and forth indefinitely
flag(name(flag(code(flag(name('NZ'))))))
// ~> 🇳🇿
// a dictionary (of country code to country name) of all countries
Object.keys(countries).join(", ")
// ~> AD, AE, AF, AG, AI, AL, AM, AN, AO, AQ, AR, AS, AT, AU, AW, AX, AZ, BA, BB, BD, BE, BF, BG, BH, BI, BJ, BM, BN, BO, BR, BS, BT, BV, BW, BY, BZ, CA, CC, CD, CF, CG, CH, CI, CK, CL, CM, CN, CO, CR, CU, CV, CX, CY, CZ, DE, DJ, DK, DM, DO, DZ, EC, EE, EG, EH, ER, ES, ET, EU, FI, FJ, FK, FM, FO, FR, GA, GB, GD, GE, GF, GG, GH, GI, GL, GM, GN, GP, GQ, GR, GS, GT, GU, GW, GY, HK, HM, HN, HR, HT, HU, ID, IE, IL, IM, IN, IO, IQ, IR, IS, IT, JE, JM, JO, JP, KE, KG, KH, KI, KM, KN, KP, KR, KW, KY, KZ, LA, LB, LC, LI, LK, LR, LS, LT, LU, LV, LY, MA, MC, MD, ME, MG, MH, MK, ML, MM, MN, MO, MP, MQ, MR, MS, MT, MU, MV, MW, MX, MY, MZ, NA, NC, NE, NF, NG, NI, NL, NO, NP, NR, NU, NZ, OM, PA, PE, PF, PG, PH, PK, PL, PM, PN, PR, PS, PT, PW, PY, QA, RE, RO, RS, RU, RW, SA, SB, SC, SD, SE, SG, SH, SI, SJ, SK, SL, SM, SN, SO, SR, ST, SV, SY, SZ, TC, TD, TF, TG, TH, TJ, TK, TL, TM, TN, TO, TR, TT, TV, TW, TZ, UA, UG, UM, US, UY, UZ, VA, VC, VE, VG, VI, VN, VU, WF, WS, XK, YE, YT, ZA, ZM, ZW
