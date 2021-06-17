There are lots of little bits of data that you often need relating to countries, and I couldn't find any easy to use source of it. So I compiled it all here.
feel free to use it, but be sure to check between upgrades.
I suspect that many of the
currencies entries on the countries may be wrong. Help checking them would be appreciated.
The data currently provided for each country is:
name The english name for the country
alpha2 The ISO 3166-1 alpha 2 code
alpha3 The ISO 3166-1 alpha 3 code
status: The ISO status of the entry - see below.
currencies An array of ISO 4217 currency codes with the primary one first
languages An array of ISO 639-2 codes for languages (may not be complete).
countryCallingCodes An array of the international call prefixes for this country.
ioc The International Olympic Committee country code
emoji The emoji of country's flag.
subunits Geographically disjoint components like Alaska in the USA, administratively distinct regions such as the countries of Great Britain, or overseas islands for many European nations.
The
status can be one of 'assigned', 'reserved', 'user assigned' or 'deleted'.
Assigned means that the code is properly in the ISO 3166 standard. Reserved means that the code is being prevented from being used. Deleted means that it has been deleted. User Assigned means that for some use cases it is required. Deleted means that it used to be in the standard but is now not.
See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_3166-1_alpha-2 for full details, especially the "User-assigned code elements" and "Reserved code elements" sections.
Countries are ofter grouped into regions. The list of regions is by no means exhaustive, pull requests very welcome for additions.
countries An array of
alpha2 codes for the countries in this region.
It is not that useful to just have the currency code(s) for a country, so included is currency data too:
name The english name for the currency
code The ISO 4217 code
number The ISO 4217 number
decimals The number of decimal digits conventionally shown
symbol The currency symbol for the currency (e.g. ¥, $ etc.). Some symbols are not available, in which case
symbol contains the ISO 4217 code. Credit to bengourley/currency-symbol-map
for the symbol database.
A list of languages provided by ISO 639-2;
name The english name for the language
alpha2 The two letter ISO 639-1 code for the language (may be blank).
alpha3 The three letter terminological ISO 639-2 code for the language (may be blank).
bibliograpic The three letter bibliographic ISO 639-2 code for the language (may be blank).
To make finding easier there are utility methods that can search the countries and currencies. See examples below.
npm install country-data-list
var countries = require('country-data-list').countries,
currencies = require('country-data-list').currencies,
regions = require('country-data-list').regions,
languages = require('country-data-list').languages,
callingCountries = require('country-data-list').callingCountries;
// .all gives you an array of all entries
console.log( countries.all );
console.log( currencies.all );
// countries are found using alpha2 or alpha3 (both uppercase)
console.log( countries.BE.name ); // 'Belgium'
console.log( countries.FRA.currencies ); // ['EUR']
// callingCountries is like countries but only has entries with dialing codes.
// currencies are accessed by their code (uppercase)
console.log( currencies.USD.name ); // 'United States dollar'
// regions are accessed using a camel case name
console.log( regions.europe.countries )
var lookup = require('country-data-list').lookup;
// Match a value (grab first from array) case insensitive
var france = lookup.countries({name: 'France'})[0];
// Or match one of several possible values.
var eurozone_countries = lookup.countries({currencies: 'EUR'});
import {countries} from 'country-data-list';
console.log(countries.all);
// You can also use
import {lookup} from 'country-data-list';
// Match a value (grab first from array) case insensitive
const france = lookup.countries({name: 'France'})[0];
It is very simple for now - feel free to contribute more helpful accessors.
More data for each country is most welcome. Obvious things that it might be nice to add are:
You can change on JSON.
These are the steps required:
# Clone the repo (or better your fork of it)
git clone https://github.com/Sonatrix/country-list.git
cd country-list
# install the dependencies
npm install .
# Edit the countries.js
open data/countries.js
# Run the tests
mocha
# If all is ok commit and push
git add .
git commit
git push
# Then send a pull request with your changes. Ideally use several small commits,
# and reference a source that backs up the change.
The currency data was copied from the Wikipedia ISO 4217 page.
The country calling codes came from the Wikipedia country calling codes page.