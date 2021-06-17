Country List

There are lots of little bits of data that you often need relating to countries, and I couldn't find any easy to use source of it. So I compiled it all here.

Work in Progress

feel free to use it, but be sure to check between upgrades.

I suspect that many of the currencies entries on the countries may be wrong. Help checking them would be appreciated.

Countries

The data currently provided for each country is:

name The english name for the country

alpha2 The ISO 3166-1 alpha 2 code

alpha3 The ISO 3166-1 alpha 3 code

The ISO 3166-1 alpha 3 code status : The ISO status of the entry - see below.

currencies An array of ISO 4217 currency codes with the primary one first

languages An array of ISO 639-2 codes for languages (may not be complete).

countryCallingCodes An array of the international call prefixes for this country.

ioc The International Olympic Committee country code

emoji The emoji of country's flag.

The emoji of country's flag. subunits Geographically disjoint components like Alaska in the USA, administratively distinct regions such as the countries of Great Britain, or overseas islands for many European nations.

Status notes

The status can be one of 'assigned', 'reserved', 'user assigned' or 'deleted'.

Assigned means that the code is properly in the ISO 3166 standard. Reserved means that the code is being prevented from being used. Deleted means that it has been deleted. User Assigned means that for some use cases it is required. Deleted means that it used to be in the standard but is now not.

See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_3166-1_alpha-2 for full details, especially the "User-assigned code elements" and "Reserved code elements" sections.

Regions

Countries are ofter grouped into regions. The list of regions is by no means exhaustive, pull requests very welcome for additions.

countries An array of alpha2 codes for the countries in this region.

Currencies

It is not that useful to just have the currency code(s) for a country, so included is currency data too:

name The english name for the currency

code The ISO 4217 code

number The ISO 4217 number

decimals The number of decimal digits conventionally shown

The number of decimal digits conventionally shown symbol The currency symbol for the currency (e.g. ¥, $ etc.). Some symbols are not available, in which case symbol contains the ISO 4217 code. Credit to bengourley/currency-symbol-map for the symbol database.

Languages

A list of languages provided by ISO 639-2;

name The english name for the language

alpha2 The two letter ISO 639-1 code for the language (may be blank).

alpha3 The three letter terminological ISO 639-2 code for the language (may be blank).

The three letter terminological ISO 639-2 code for the language (may be blank). bibliograpic The three letter bibliographic ISO 639-2 code for the language (may be blank).

Lookup

To make finding easier there are utility methods that can search the countries and currencies. See examples below.

Installing

npm install country-data-list

Example usage

es5

var countries = require ( 'country-data-list' ).countries, currencies = require ( 'country-data-list' ).currencies, regions = require ( 'country-data-list' ).regions, languages = require ( 'country-data-list' ).languages, callingCountries = require ( 'country-data-list' ).callingCountries; console .log( countries.all ); console .log( currencies.all ); console .log( countries.BE.name ); console .log( countries.FRA.currencies ); console .log( currencies.USD.name ); console .log( regions.europe.countries )

var lookup = require ( 'country-data-list' ).lookup; var france = lookup.countries({ name : 'France' })[ 0 ]; var eurozone_countries = lookup.countries({ currencies : 'EUR' });

es6

import {countries} from 'country-data-list' ; console.log(countries. all ); // You can also use import {lookup} from 'country-data-list' ; // Match a value (grab first from array ) case insensitive const france = lookup.countries({ name : 'France' })[ 0 ];

It is very simple for now - feel free to contribute more helpful accessors.

Possible future additions

More data for each country is most welcome. Obvious things that it might be nice to add are:

Countries

Wikipedia links

Coordinates (centroid, bounding box, etc)

Currencies

other currency that it is pegged to

Other similar bits of code

libphonenumber "Google's common Java, C++ and Javascript library for parsing, formatting, storing and validating international phone numbers."

How to contribute

You can change on JSON.

These are the steps required:

git clone https://github.com/Sonatrix/country-list.git cd country-list npm install . open data/countries.js mocha git add . git commit git push

Sources

The currency data was copied from the Wikipedia ISO 4217 page.

The country calling codes came from the Wikipedia country calling codes page.