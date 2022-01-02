Continents & countries: ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code (with alpha-2 to alpha-3 set), name, ISO 639-1 languages, capital and currency, native name, calling codes. Lists are available in JSON, CSV and SQL formats. Also, contains separate JSON files with additional country Emoji flags data.
This version changes a lot in the data structures, and placement of the files.
So, if your projects depend on the old structure — specify previous versions,
<2.0.0.
Package is available via:
npm install countries-list
composer require annexare/countries-list
bower install countries
Module exports
continents,
countries,
languages,
languagesAll and functions:
getEmojiFlag(countryCode), where
countryCode is alpha-2
String
getUnicode(emoji), where
emoji is alpha-2 emoji flag
String
Built files are in the
./dist directory.
The
./data directory contains source data.
The consistent data is available from
./dist/data.* files (JSON, SQL).
Note: ES5 UMD build is here:
./dist/index.es5.min.js.
Note: Country item
languages field is an
Array in JSON files to easily count and match items with a Language item.
But
currency and
phone calling codes may be a comma-separated
String.
Note: Languages list only contains languages used in Countries data. Full list of known languages is exported as
languagesAll from
./dist/languages.all.json.
{
"continents": {
"AF": "Africa",
"AN": "Antarctica",
"AS": "Asia",
"EU": "Europe",
"NA": "North America",
"OC": "Oceania",
"SA": "South America"
},
"countries": {
"AE": {
"name": "United Arab Emirates",
"native": "دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة",
"phone": "971",
"continent": "AS",
"capital": "Abu Dhabi",
"currency": "AED",
"languages": [
"ar"
],
"emoji": "🇦🇪",
"emojiU": "U+1F1E6 U+1F1EA"
},
...
"UA": {
"name": "Ukraine",
"native": "Україна",
"phone": "380",
"continent": "EU",
"capital": "Kyiv",
"currency": "UAH",
"languages": [
"uk"
],
"emoji": "🇺🇦",
"emojiU": "U+1F1FA U+1F1E6"
}
},
"languages": {
"ar": {
"name": "Arabic",
"native": "العربية",
"rtl": 1
},
...
"uk": {
"name": "Ukrainian",
"native": "Українська"
}
}
}
Everything is generated from files in
./data/, including SQL file.
Everything in
./dist/ is generated,
so please make data related changes ONLY to files from
./data/, commit them.
Use
npm run build command to build/test generated files.
Prepared by Annexare Studio from different public sources. Feel free to use it as you need in your apps or send updates into this public repository. It's under MIT license.