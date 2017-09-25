The project contains json data in typescript files. The data is about countries, languages codes and anthems.

Used by ng2-pipe and ng2-countries.

Installation

npm install countries-data

Countries Data

The countries data based on iso_3166_1_alpha2 (a2) countries codes.

Data Structure

name common - common name in english official - official name in english native - list of all native names key: three-letter ISO 639-3 language alpha code value: name object key: official - official name translation key: common - common name translation

demonym - name of residents

- name of residents capital - capital city

- capital city iso_3166_1_alpha2 - code ISO 3166-1 alpha-2

- code ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 iso_3166_1_alpha3 -code ISO 3166-1 alpha-3

-code ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 iso_3166_1_numeric - code ISO 3166-1 numeric

- code ISO 3166-1 numeric currency - ISO 4217 currency code(s) key: three-letter ISO 4217 currency code value: currency object key: iso_4217_code - three-letter ISO 4217 currency alpha code key: iso_4217_numeric - three-number ISO 4217 currency numeric code key: iso_4217_name - official ISO 4217 currency name key: iso_4217_minor_unit - minor currency unit

- ISO 4217 currency code(s) tld - country code top-level domain

- country code top-level domain alt_spellings - alternative spellings

- alternative spellings languages - list of official languages key: three-letter ISO 639-3 language code value: name of the language in english

- list of official languages translations - list of name translations key: three-letter ISO 639-3 language code value: name object key: official - official name translation key: common - common name translation

- list of name translations geo continent - continents that country lies in key: two-letter continent code value: name of the continent in english postal_code - geographical area postal code latitude - short form of latitude coordinate point latitude_dec - described latitude coordinate point longitude - short form of longitude coordinate point longitude_dec - described longitude coordinate point max_latitude - maximum latitude coordinate point max_longitude - maximum longitude coordinate point min_latitude - minimum latitude coordinate point min_longitude - minimum longitude coordinate point area - land area in km² region - geographical region subregion - geographical sub-region world_region - geographical world region region_code - geographical region numeric code subregion_code - geographical sub-region numeric code landlocked - landlocked status borders - land borders independent - independent status

dialling calling_code - calling code(s) national_prefix - national prefix national_number_lengths - national number lengths national_destination_code_lengths - national destination code lengths international_prefix - international prefix

extra geonameid - Geoname ID edgar - Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval system itu - Codes assigned by the International Telecommunications Union marc - MAchine-Readable Cataloging codes from the Library of Congress wmo - Country abbreviations by the World Meteorological Organization ds - Distinguishing signs of vehicles in international traffic fifa - Codes assigned by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association fips - Codes from the U.S. Federal Information Processing Standard gaul - Global Administrative Unit Layers from the Food and Agriculture Organization ioc - Codes assigned by the International Olympics Committee cowc - Correlates of War character cown - Correlates of War numeric fao - Food and Agriculture Organization imf - International Monetary Fund ar5 - Fifth Assessment Report (AR5) address_format - Address forma eu_member - European Union Member vat_rates - Value-Added Tax

population count - population number worldPercentage - country population of world population percentage

wikiLink - relative link to country wikipedia page

Example: Israel

{ "IL" : { "name" : { "common" : "Israel" , "official" : "State of Israel" , "native" : { "heb" : { "official" : "\u05de\u05d3\u05d9\u05e0\u05ea \u05d9\u05e9\u05e8\u05d0\u05dc" , "common" : "\u05d9\u05e9\u05e8\u05d0\u05dc" }, "ara" : { "official" : "\u062f\u0648\u0644\u0629 \u0625\u0633\u0631\u0627\u0626\u064a\u0644" , "common" : "\u0625\u0633\u0631\u0627\u0626\u064a\u0644" } } }, "demonym" : "Israeli" , "capital" : "Jerusalem" , "iso_3166_1_alpha2" : "IL" , "iso_3166_1_alpha3" : "ISR" , "iso_3166_1_numeric" : "376" , "currency" : { "ILS" : { "iso_4217_code" : "ILS" , "iso_4217_numeric" : 376 , "iso_4217_name" : "New Israeli Sheqel" , "iso_4217_minor_unit" : 2 } }, "tld" : [ ".il" ], "alt_spellings" : [ "IL" , "State of Israel" , "Med\u012bnat Yisr\u0101'el" ], "languages" : { "ara" : "Arabic" , "heb" : "Hebrew" }, "translations" : { "deu" : { "official" : "Staat Israel" , "common" : "Israel" }, "fra" : { "official" : "\u00c9tat d'Isra\u00ebl" , "common" : "Isra\u00ebl" }, "hrv" : { "official" : "Dr\u017eava Izrael" , "common" : "Izrael" }, "ita" : { "official" : "Stato di Israele" , "common" : "Israele" }, "jpn" : { "official" : "\u30a4\u30b9\u30e9\u30a8\u30eb\u56fd" , "common" : "\u30a4\u30b9\u30e9\u30a8\u30eb" }, "nld" : { "official" : "Staat Isra\u00ebl" , "common" : "Isra\u00ebl" }, "por" : { "official" : "Estado de Israel" , "common" : "Israel" }, "rus" : { "official" : "\u0413\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0418\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0438\u043b\u044c" , "common" : "\u0418\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0438\u043b\u044c" }, "spa" : { "official" : "Estado de Israel" , "common" : "Israel" }, "fin" : { "official" : "Israelin valtio" , "common" : "Israel" } }, "geo" : { "continent" : { "AS" : "Asia" }, "postal_code" : true , "latitude" : "31 30 N" , "latitude_dec" : "31.814193725585938" , "longitude" : "34 45 E" , "longitude_dec" : "34.75337219238281" , "max_latitude" : "33.286111" , "max_longitude" : "35.666667" , "min_latitude" : "29.516667" , "min_longitude" : "34.283333" , "area" : 20770 , "region" : "Asia" , "subregion" : "Western Asia" , "world_region" : "EMEA" , "region_code" : "142" , "subregion_code" : "145" , "landlocked" : false , "borders" : [ "EGY" , "JOR" , "LBN" , "SYR" ], "independent" : "Yes" }, "dialling" : { "calling_code" : [ "972" ], "national_prefix" : "0" , "national_number_lengths" : [ 7 , 8 , 9 ], "national_destination_code_lengths" : [ 2 ], "international_prefix" : "00" }, "extra" : { "geonameid" : 294640 , "edgar" : "L3" , "itu" : "ISR" , "marc" : "is" , "wmo" : "IS" , "ds" : "IL" , "fifa" : "ISR" , "fips" : "IS" , "gaul" : 121 , "ioc" : "ISR" , "cowc" : "ISR" , "cown" : 666 , "fao" : 105 , "imf" : 436 , "ar5" : "MAF" , "address_format" : "{{recipient}}

{{street}}

{{postalcode}} {{city}}

{{country}}" , "eu_member" : null , "vat_rates" : null }, "population" : { "count" : 8597260 , "worldPercentage" : 0.115 }, "wikiLink" : "\/wiki\/Israel" } }

Languages Data

The Languages data based on ISO 639-3 languages codes.

Data Structure

full - language full name

- language full name speak (optional) isExist - true if language speaker exist optional - another speaker that speak the language speakerGenderRestriction - Male when Female speaker does not exist

(optional)

Example: Hebrew

{ "heb" : { "full" : "Hebrew" , "speak" : { "isExist" : false } } }

Example: Malay

{ "msa" : { "full" : "Malay" , "speak" : { "optional" : "eng" } } }

Example: Albanian

{ "alb" : { "full" : "Albanian" , "speak" : { "speakerGenderRestriction" : "Male" } } }

Anthems Data

The country keys is based on iso_3166_1_alpha2 (a2) countries codes.

Data Structure

link - full link to audio file

- full link to audio file source - link source

Example: Israel

{ "IL" : { "link" : "https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File%3AHatikvah instrumental.ogg?embedplayer=yes" , "source" : "wikimedia" } }

How to use with Angular 2

Step 1: NgModule file

import { NgModule, OpaqueToken } from '@angular/core' ; export { Countries, ICountry, Anthems, IAnthem, Languages, ILanguage, CountriesData, AnthemsData, LanguagesData } from 'countries-data' ; export const COUNTRIES_DATA = new OpaqueToken( 'CountriesData' ); export const LANGUAGES_DATA = new OpaqueToken( 'LanguagesData' ); export const ANTHEMS_DATA = new OpaqueToken( 'AnthemsData' ); const providers = [ { provide : COUNTRIES_DATA, useValue : CountriesData }, { provide : LANGUAGES_DATA, useValue : LanguagesData }, { provide : ANTHEMS_DATA, useValue : AnthemsData } ]; @NgModule({ providers : providers }) export class SharedModule { }

Step 2: Component file

import { Injectable } from '@angular/core' ; import { COUNTRIES_DATA, Countries } from '../../shared/models' ; @Injectable() export class MyService { constructor (@Inject(COUNTRIES_DATA) private _countriesData: Countries) { } public getCountryPopulation(alpha2: string): ICountryNativeName { return this ._countriesData[alpha2].population.count; } }

Initial Data Source

The initial json data is part of rinvex country repository.