The project contains json data in typescript files. The data is about countries, languages codes and anthems.
Used by ng2-pipe and ng2-countries.
npm install countries-data
The countries data based on iso_3166_1_alpha2 (a2) countries codes.
name
common - common name in english
official - official name in english
native - list of all native names
official - official name translation
common - common name translation
demonym - name of residents
capital - capital city
iso_3166_1_alpha2 - code ISO 3166-1 alpha-2
iso_3166_1_alpha3 -code ISO 3166-1 alpha-3
iso_3166_1_numeric - code ISO 3166-1 numeric
currency - ISO 4217 currency code(s)
iso_4217_code - three-letter ISO 4217 currency alpha code
iso_4217_numeric - three-number ISO 4217 currency numeric code
iso_4217_name - official ISO 4217 currency name
iso_4217_minor_unit - minor currency unit
tld - country code top-level domain
alt_spellings - alternative spellings
languages - list of official languages
translations - list of name translations
official - official name translation
common - common name translation
geo
continent - continents that country lies in
postal_code - geographical area postal code
latitude - short form of latitude coordinate point
latitude_dec - described latitude coordinate point
longitude - short form of longitude coordinate point
longitude_dec - described longitude coordinate point
max_latitude - maximum latitude coordinate point
max_longitude - maximum longitude coordinate point
min_latitude - minimum latitude coordinate point
min_longitude - minimum longitude coordinate point
area - land area in km²
region - geographical region
subregion - geographical sub-region
world_region - geographical world region
region_code - geographical region numeric code
subregion_code - geographical sub-region numeric code
landlocked - landlocked status
borders - land borders
independent - independent status
dialling
calling_code - calling code(s)
national_prefix - national prefix
national_number_lengths - national number lengths
national_destination_code_lengths - national destination code lengths
international_prefix - international prefix
extra
geonameid - Geoname ID
edgar - Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval system
itu - Codes assigned by the International Telecommunications Union
marc - MAchine-Readable Cataloging codes from the Library of Congress
wmo - Country abbreviations by the World Meteorological Organization
ds - Distinguishing signs of vehicles in international traffic
fifa - Codes assigned by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association
fips - Codes from the U.S. Federal Information Processing Standard
gaul - Global Administrative Unit Layers from the Food and Agriculture Organization
ioc - Codes assigned by the International Olympics Committee
cowc - Correlates of War character
cown - Correlates of War numeric
fao - Food and Agriculture Organization
imf - International Monetary Fund
ar5 - Fifth Assessment Report (AR5)
address_format - Address forma
eu_member - European Union Member
vat_rates - Value-Added Tax
population
count - population number
worldPercentage - country population of world population percentage
wikiLink - relative link to country wikipedia page
{
"IL": {
"name": {
"common": "Israel",
"official": "State of Israel",
"native": {
"heb": {
"official": "\u05de\u05d3\u05d9\u05e0\u05ea \u05d9\u05e9\u05e8\u05d0\u05dc",
"common": "\u05d9\u05e9\u05e8\u05d0\u05dc"
},
"ara": {
"official": "\u062f\u0648\u0644\u0629 \u0625\u0633\u0631\u0627\u0626\u064a\u0644",
"common": "\u0625\u0633\u0631\u0627\u0626\u064a\u0644"
}
}
},
"demonym": "Israeli",
"capital": "Jerusalem",
"iso_3166_1_alpha2": "IL",
"iso_3166_1_alpha3": "ISR",
"iso_3166_1_numeric": "376",
"currency": {
"ILS": {
"iso_4217_code": "ILS",
"iso_4217_numeric": 376,
"iso_4217_name": "New Israeli Sheqel",
"iso_4217_minor_unit": 2
}
},
"tld": [
".il"
],
"alt_spellings": [
"IL",
"State of Israel",
"Med\u012bnat Yisr\u0101'el"
],
"languages": {
"ara": "Arabic",
"heb": "Hebrew"
},
"translations": {
"deu": {
"official": "Staat Israel",
"common": "Israel"
},
"fra": {
"official": "\u00c9tat d'Isra\u00ebl",
"common": "Isra\u00ebl"
},
"hrv": {
"official": "Dr\u017eava Izrael",
"common": "Izrael"
},
"ita": {
"official": "Stato di Israele",
"common": "Israele"
},
"jpn": {
"official": "\u30a4\u30b9\u30e9\u30a8\u30eb\u56fd",
"common": "\u30a4\u30b9\u30e9\u30a8\u30eb"
},
"nld": {
"official": "Staat Isra\u00ebl",
"common": "Isra\u00ebl"
},
"por": {
"official": "Estado de Israel",
"common": "Israel"
},
"rus": {
"official": "\u0413\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0418\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0438\u043b\u044c",
"common": "\u0418\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0438\u043b\u044c"
},
"spa": {
"official": "Estado de Israel",
"common": "Israel"
},
"fin": {
"official": "Israelin valtio",
"common": "Israel"
}
},
"geo": {
"continent": {
"AS": "Asia"
},
"postal_code": true,
"latitude": "31 30 N",
"latitude_dec": "31.814193725585938",
"longitude": "34 45 E",
"longitude_dec": "34.75337219238281",
"max_latitude": "33.286111",
"max_longitude": "35.666667",
"min_latitude": "29.516667",
"min_longitude": "34.283333",
"area": 20770,
"region": "Asia",
"subregion": "Western Asia",
"world_region": "EMEA",
"region_code": "142",
"subregion_code": "145",
"landlocked": false,
"borders": [
"EGY",
"JOR",
"LBN",
"SYR"
],
"independent": "Yes"
},
"dialling": {
"calling_code": [
"972"
],
"national_prefix": "0",
"national_number_lengths": [
7,
8,
9
],
"national_destination_code_lengths": [
2
],
"international_prefix": "00"
},
"extra": {
"geonameid": 294640,
"edgar": "L3",
"itu": "ISR",
"marc": "is",
"wmo": "IS",
"ds": "IL",
"fifa": "ISR",
"fips": "IS",
"gaul": 121,
"ioc": "ISR",
"cowc": "ISR",
"cown": 666,
"fao": 105,
"imf": 436,
"ar5": "MAF",
"address_format": "{{recipient}}\n{{street}}\n{{postalcode}} {{city}}\n{{country}}",
"eu_member": null,
"vat_rates": null
},
"population": {
"count": 8597260,
"worldPercentage": 0.115
},
"wikiLink": "\/wiki\/Israel"
}
}
The Languages data based on ISO 639-3 languages codes.
full - language full name
speak (optional)
isExist - true if language speaker exist
optional - another speaker that speak the language
speakerGenderRestriction - Male when Female speaker does not exist
{
"heb": {
"full": "Hebrew",
"speak": {
"isExist": false
}
}
}
{
"msa": {
"full": "Malay",
"speak": {
"optional": "eng"
}
}
}
{
"alb": {
"full": "Albanian",
"speak": {
"speakerGenderRestriction": "Male"
}
}
}
The country keys is based on iso_3166_1_alpha2 (a2) countries codes.
link - full link to audio file
source - link source
{
"IL": {
"link":"https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File%3AHatikvah instrumental.ogg?embedplayer=yes",
"source":"wikimedia"
}
}
import { NgModule, OpaqueToken } from '@angular/core';
export { Countries, ICountry,
Anthems, IAnthem,
Languages, ILanguage,
CountriesData, AnthemsData,
LanguagesData } from 'countries-data';
export const COUNTRIES_DATA = new OpaqueToken('CountriesData');
export const LANGUAGES_DATA = new OpaqueToken('LanguagesData');
export const ANTHEMS_DATA = new OpaqueToken('AnthemsData');
const providers = [
{ provide: COUNTRIES_DATA, useValue: CountriesData },
{ provide: LANGUAGES_DATA, useValue: LanguagesData },
{ provide: ANTHEMS_DATA, useValue: AnthemsData }
];
@NgModule({
providers: providers
})
export class SharedModule { }
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core';
import { COUNTRIES_DATA, Countries } from '../../shared/models';
@Injectable()
export class MyService {
constructor(@Inject(COUNTRIES_DATA) private _countriesData: Countries) { }
public getCountryPopulation(alpha2: string): ICountryNativeName {
return this._countriesData[alpha2].population.count;
}
}
The initial json data is part of rinvex country repository.