countries-and-timezones

by Manuel de la Torre
3.3.0

Minimalistic library to work with countries and timezones data

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

countries-and-timezones

Minimalistic library to work with countries and timezones data. Updated with the IANA timezones database.

Usage

NodeJS

Install with npm or yarn:

npm install --save countries-and-timezones

Browser

Add the following script to your project (only ~9kb):

<!-- Latest version -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/manuelmhtr/countries-and-timezones@latest/dist/index.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

<!-- Or specify a version -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/manuelmhtr/countries-and-timezones@v3.3.0/dist/index.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

<!-- This will export a variable named "ct": -->
<script type="text/javascript">
  var data = ct.getCountry('MX');
  console.log(data);
</script>

API

.getCountry(id, options = {})

Returns a country referenced by its id.

Accepts a parameter with options.

Example

const ct = require('countries-and-timezones');

const country = ct.getCountry('DE');
console.log(country);

/*
Prints:

{
  id: 'DE',
  name: 'Germany',
  timezones: [ 'Europe/Berlin', 'Europe/Zurich' ]
}

*/

.getTimezone(name)

Returns a timezone referenced by its name.

Example

const ct = require('countries-and-timezones');

const timezone = ct.getTimezone('America/Los_Angeles');
console.log(timezone);

/*
Prints:

{
  name: 'America/Los_Angeles',
  countries: [ 'US' ],
  utcOffset: -480,
  utcOffsetStr: '-08:00',
  dstOffset: -420,
  dstOffsetStr: '-07:00',
  aliasOf: null
}

*/

.getAllCountries(options = {})

Returns an object with the data of all countries.

Accepts a parameter with options.

Example

const ct = require('countries-and-timezones');

const countries = ct.getAllCountries();
console.log(countries);

/*
Prints:

{
  AD: {
    id: 'AD',
    name: 'Andorra',
    timezones: [ 'Europe/Andorra' ]
  },
  AE: {
    id: 'AE',
    name: 'United Arab Emirates',
    timezones: [ 'Asia/Dubai' ]
  },
  AF: {
    id: 'AF',
    name: 'Afghanistan',
    timezones: [ 'Asia/Kabul' ]
  },
  AG: {
    id: 'AG',
    name: 'Antigua and Barbuda',
    timezones: [ 'America/Puerto_Rico' ]
  },
  ...
}

*/

.getAllTimezones(options = {})

Returns an object with the data of all timezones.

Accepts a parameter with options.

Example

const ct = require('countries-and-timezones');

const timezones = ct.getAllTimezones();
console.log(timezones);

/*
Prints:

{
  "Africa/Abidjan": {
    "name": "Africa/Abidjan",
    "countries": [
      "CI", "BF", "GH",
      "GM", "GN", "ML",
      "MR", "SH", "SL",
      "SN", "TG"
    ],
    "utcOffset": 0,
    "utcOffsetStr": "+00:00",
    "dstOffset": 0,
    "dstOffsetStr": "+00:00",
    "aliasOf": null
  },
  "Africa/Algiers": {
    "name": "Africa/Algiers",
    "countries": [
      "DZ"
    ],
    "utcOffset": 60,
    "utcOffsetStr": "+01:00",
    "dstOffset": 60,
    "dstOffsetStr": "+01:00",
    "aliasOf": null
  },
  "Africa/Bissau": {
    "name": "Africa/Bissau",
    "countries": [
      "GW"
    ],
    "utcOffset": 0,
    "utcOffsetStr": "+00:00",
    "dstOffset": 0,
    "dstOffsetStr": "+00:00",
    "aliasOf": null
  },
  ...
}

*/

.getTimezonesForCountry(id, options = {})

Returns an array with all the timezones of a country given its id.

Accepts a parameter with options.

Example

const ct = require('countries-and-timezones');

const timezones = ct.getTimezonesForCountry('MX');
console.log(timezones);

/*
Prints:

[
  {
    "name": "America/Bahia_Banderas",
    "countries": [ "MX" ],
    "utcOffset": -360,
    "utcOffsetStr": "-06:00",
    "dstOffset": -300,
    "dstOffsetStr": "-05:00",
    "aliasOf": null
  },
  {
    "name": "America/Cancun",
    "countries": [ "MX" ],
    "utcOffset": -300,
    "utcOffsetStr": "-05:00",
    "dstOffset": -300,
    "dstOffsetStr": "-05:00",
    "aliasOf": null
  },
  {
    "name": "America/Chihuahua",
    "countries": [ "MX" ],
    "utcOffset": -420,
    "utcOffsetStr": "-07:00",
    "dstOffset": -360,
    "dstOffsetStr": "-06:00",
    "aliasOf": null
  },
  ...
}

*/

.getCountriesForTimezone(name, options = {})

Returns a list of the countries that uses a timezone given its name. When a timezone has multiple countries the first element is more relevant due to its geographical location.

Accepts a parameter with options.

Example

const ct = require('countries-and-timezones');

const timezone = ct.getCountriesForTimezone('Europe/Zurich');
console.log(timezone);

/*
Prints:

[
  {
    "id": "CH",
    "name": "Switzerland",
    "timezones": [
      "Europe/Zurich"
    ]
  },
  {
    "id": "DE",
    "name": "Germany",
    "timezones": [
      "Europe/Berlin",
      "Europe/Zurich"
    ]
  },
  {
    "id": "LI",
    "name": "Liechtenstein",
    "timezones": [
      "Europe/Zurich"
    ]
  }
]

*/

.getCountryForTimezone(name, options = {})

Returns a the most relevant country (due to its geographical location) that uses a timezone given its name.

Accepts a parameter with options.

Example

const ct = require('countries-and-timezones');

const timezone = ct.getCountryForTimezone('Europe/Zurich');
console.log(timezone);

/*
Prints:

{
  "id": "CH",
  "name": "Switzerland",
  "timezones": [
    "Europe/Zurich"
  ]
}

*/

options

Available options for functions are:

ParameterTypeDescription
deprecatedBooleanIndicates if the result should include deprecated timezones or not. By default no deprecated timezones are included.

Data models

Country

A country is defined by the following parameters:

ParameterTypeDescription
idStringThe country ISO 3166-1 code.
nameStringPreferred name of the country.
timezonesArray[String]The list of timezones used in the country.
{
  id: 'MX',
  name: 'Mexico',
  timezones: [
    'America/Bahia_Banderas',
    'America/Cancun',
    'America/Chihuahua',
    'America/Hermosillo',
    'America/Matamoros',
    'America/Mazatlan',
    'America/Merida',
    'America/Mexico_City',
    'America/Monterrey',
    'America/Ojinaga',
    'America/Tijuana'
  ]
}

Timezone

A timezone is defined by the following parameters:

ParameterTypeDescription
nameStringThe name of the timezone, from tz database.
countries[String]A list of ISO 3166-1 codes of the countries where it's used. Etc/*, GMT and UTC timezones don't have associated countries.
utcOffsetNumberThe difference in minutes between the timezone and UTC.
utcOffsetStrStringThe difference in hours and minutes between the timezone and UTC, expressed as string with format: ±[hh]:[mm].
dstOffsetNumberThe difference in minutes between the timezone and UTC during daylight saving time (DST). When utcOffset and dstOffset are the same, means that the timezone does not observe a daylight saving time.
dstOffsetStrStringThe difference in hours and minutes between the timezone and UTC during daylight saving time (DST, expressed as string with format: ±[hh]:[mm].
aliasOfStringThe name of a primary timezone in case this is an alias. null means this is a primary timezone.
deprecatedBooleantrue when the timezone has been deprecated, otherwise this property is not returned.
{
  name: 'Asia/Tel_Aviv',
  countries: [ 'IL' ],
  utcOffset: 120,
  utcOffsetStr: '+02:00',
  dstOffset: 180,
  dstOffsetStr: '+03:00',
  aliasOf: 'Asia/Jerusalem',
  deprecated: true
}

Support

Consider supporting this project by buying me a beer 🍺

Working on something more complex?

Meet Spott:

  • Search any city, country or administrative division in the world. By full strings or autocompletion.
  • Find a place by an IP address.
  • Access to more than 240,000 geographical places. In more than 20 languages.

Spott API for cities, countries and administrative divisions

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Boopathi Kumar
January 3, 2021
January 3, 2021
Easy to Use

I've used this library for a project to list out the countries and its timezones. Solves its purpose exactly by providing method to get any timezones based on country ID.

0

