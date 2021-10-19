Minimalistic library to work with countries and timezones data. Updated with the IANA timezones database.

Usage

NodeJS

Install with npm or yarn:

npm install --save countries-and-timezones

Browser

Add the following script to your project (only ~9kb):

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/manuelmhtr/countries-and-timezones@latest/dist/index.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/manuelmhtr/countries-and-timezones@v3.3.0/dist/index.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var data = ct.getCountry( 'MX' ); console .log(data); </ script >

API

.getCountry(id, options = {})

Returns a country referenced by its id .

Accepts a parameter with options .

Example

const ct = require ( 'countries-and-timezones' ); const country = ct.getCountry( 'DE' ); console .log(country);

Returns a timezone referenced by its name .

Example

const ct = require ( 'countries-and-timezones' ); const timezone = ct.getTimezone( 'America/Los_Angeles' ); console .log(timezone);

Returns an object with the data of all countries.

Accepts a parameter with options .

Example

const ct = require ( 'countries-and-timezones' ); const countries = ct.getAllCountries(); console .log(countries);

Returns an object with the data of all timezones.

Accepts a parameter with options .

Example

const ct = require ( 'countries-and-timezones' ); const timezones = ct.getAllTimezones(); console .log(timezones);

.getTimezonesForCountry(id, options = {})

Returns an array with all the timezones of a country given its id .

Accepts a parameter with options .

Example

const ct = require ( 'countries-and-timezones' ); const timezones = ct.getTimezonesForCountry( 'MX' ); console .log(timezones);

.getCountriesForTimezone(name, options = {})

Returns a list of the countries that uses a timezone given its name . When a timezone has multiple countries the first element is more relevant due to its geographical location.

Accepts a parameter with options .

Example

const ct = require ( 'countries-and-timezones' ); const timezone = ct.getCountriesForTimezone( 'Europe/Zurich' ); console .log(timezone);

.getCountryForTimezone(name, options = {})

Returns a the most relevant country (due to its geographical location) that uses a timezone given its name .

Accepts a parameter with options .

Example

const ct = require ( 'countries-and-timezones' ); const timezone = ct.getCountryForTimezone( 'Europe/Zurich' ); console .log(timezone);

options

Available options for functions are:

Parameter Type Description deprecated Boolean Indicates if the result should include deprecated timezones or not. By default no deprecated timezones are included.

Data models

Country

A country is defined by the following parameters:

Parameter Type Description id String The country ISO 3166-1 code. name String Preferred name of the country. timezones Array[String] The list of timezones used in the country.

{ id : 'MX' , name : 'Mexico' , timezones : [ 'America/Bahia_Banderas' , 'America/Cancun' , 'America/Chihuahua' , 'America/Hermosillo' , 'America/Matamoros' , 'America/Mazatlan' , 'America/Merida' , 'America/Mexico_City' , 'America/Monterrey' , 'America/Ojinaga' , 'America/Tijuana' ] }

Timezone

A timezone is defined by the following parameters:

Parameter Type Description name String The name of the timezone, from tz database. countries [String] A list of ISO 3166-1 codes of the countries where it's used. Etc/* , GMT and UTC timezones don't have associated countries. utcOffset Number The difference in minutes between the timezone and UTC. utcOffsetStr String The difference in hours and minutes between the timezone and UTC, expressed as string with format: ±[hh]:[mm] . dstOffset Number The difference in minutes between the timezone and UTC during daylight saving time (DST). When utcOffset and dstOffset are the same, means that the timezone does not observe a daylight saving time. dstOffsetStr String The difference in hours and minutes between the timezone and UTC during daylight saving time (DST, expressed as string with format: ±[hh]:[mm] . aliasOf String The name of a primary timezone in case this is an alias. null means this is a primary timezone. deprecated Boolean true when the timezone has been deprecated, otherwise this property is not returned.

{ name : 'Asia/Tel_Aviv' , countries : [ 'IL' ], utcOffset : 120 , utcOffsetStr : '+02:00' , dstOffset : 180 , dstOffsetStr : '+03:00' , aliasOf : 'Asia/Jerusalem' , deprecated : true }

License

MIT