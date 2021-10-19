Minimalistic library to work with countries and timezones data. Updated with the IANA timezones database.
Install with npm or yarn:
npm install --save countries-and-timezones
Add the following script to your project (only ~9kb):
<!-- Latest version -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/manuelmhtr/countries-and-timezones@latest/dist/index.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<!-- Or specify a version -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/manuelmhtr/countries-and-timezones@v3.3.0/dist/index.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<!-- This will export a variable named "ct": -->
<script type="text/javascript">
var data = ct.getCountry('MX');
console.log(data);
</script>
.getCountry(id, options = {})
Returns a country referenced by its
id.
Accepts a parameter with
options.
Example
const ct = require('countries-and-timezones');
const country = ct.getCountry('DE');
console.log(country);
/*
Prints:
{
id: 'DE',
name: 'Germany',
timezones: [ 'Europe/Berlin', 'Europe/Zurich' ]
}
*/
.getTimezone(name)
Returns a timezone referenced by its
name.
Example
const ct = require('countries-and-timezones');
const timezone = ct.getTimezone('America/Los_Angeles');
console.log(timezone);
/*
Prints:
{
name: 'America/Los_Angeles',
countries: [ 'US' ],
utcOffset: -480,
utcOffsetStr: '-08:00',
dstOffset: -420,
dstOffsetStr: '-07:00',
aliasOf: null
}
*/
.getAllCountries(options = {})
Returns an object with the data of all countries.
Accepts a parameter with
options.
Example
const ct = require('countries-and-timezones');
const countries = ct.getAllCountries();
console.log(countries);
/*
Prints:
{
AD: {
id: 'AD',
name: 'Andorra',
timezones: [ 'Europe/Andorra' ]
},
AE: {
id: 'AE',
name: 'United Arab Emirates',
timezones: [ 'Asia/Dubai' ]
},
AF: {
id: 'AF',
name: 'Afghanistan',
timezones: [ 'Asia/Kabul' ]
},
AG: {
id: 'AG',
name: 'Antigua and Barbuda',
timezones: [ 'America/Puerto_Rico' ]
},
...
}
*/
.getAllTimezones(options = {})
Returns an object with the data of all timezones.
Accepts a parameter with
options.
Example
const ct = require('countries-and-timezones');
const timezones = ct.getAllTimezones();
console.log(timezones);
/*
Prints:
{
"Africa/Abidjan": {
"name": "Africa/Abidjan",
"countries": [
"CI", "BF", "GH",
"GM", "GN", "ML",
"MR", "SH", "SL",
"SN", "TG"
],
"utcOffset": 0,
"utcOffsetStr": "+00:00",
"dstOffset": 0,
"dstOffsetStr": "+00:00",
"aliasOf": null
},
"Africa/Algiers": {
"name": "Africa/Algiers",
"countries": [
"DZ"
],
"utcOffset": 60,
"utcOffsetStr": "+01:00",
"dstOffset": 60,
"dstOffsetStr": "+01:00",
"aliasOf": null
},
"Africa/Bissau": {
"name": "Africa/Bissau",
"countries": [
"GW"
],
"utcOffset": 0,
"utcOffsetStr": "+00:00",
"dstOffset": 0,
"dstOffsetStr": "+00:00",
"aliasOf": null
},
...
}
*/
.getTimezonesForCountry(id, options = {})
Returns an array with all the timezones of a country given its
id.
Accepts a parameter with
options.
Example
const ct = require('countries-and-timezones');
const timezones = ct.getTimezonesForCountry('MX');
console.log(timezones);
/*
Prints:
[
{
"name": "America/Bahia_Banderas",
"countries": [ "MX" ],
"utcOffset": -360,
"utcOffsetStr": "-06:00",
"dstOffset": -300,
"dstOffsetStr": "-05:00",
"aliasOf": null
},
{
"name": "America/Cancun",
"countries": [ "MX" ],
"utcOffset": -300,
"utcOffsetStr": "-05:00",
"dstOffset": -300,
"dstOffsetStr": "-05:00",
"aliasOf": null
},
{
"name": "America/Chihuahua",
"countries": [ "MX" ],
"utcOffset": -420,
"utcOffsetStr": "-07:00",
"dstOffset": -360,
"dstOffsetStr": "-06:00",
"aliasOf": null
},
...
}
*/
.getCountriesForTimezone(name, options = {})
Returns a list of the countries that uses a timezone given its
name. When a timezone has multiple countries the first element is more relevant due to its geographical location.
Accepts a parameter with
options.
Example
const ct = require('countries-and-timezones');
const timezone = ct.getCountriesForTimezone('Europe/Zurich');
console.log(timezone);
/*
Prints:
[
{
"id": "CH",
"name": "Switzerland",
"timezones": [
"Europe/Zurich"
]
},
{
"id": "DE",
"name": "Germany",
"timezones": [
"Europe/Berlin",
"Europe/Zurich"
]
},
{
"id": "LI",
"name": "Liechtenstein",
"timezones": [
"Europe/Zurich"
]
}
]
*/
.getCountryForTimezone(name, options = {})
Returns a the most relevant country (due to its geographical location) that uses a timezone given its
name.
Accepts a parameter with
options.
Example
const ct = require('countries-and-timezones');
const timezone = ct.getCountryForTimezone('Europe/Zurich');
console.log(timezone);
/*
Prints:
{
"id": "CH",
"name": "Switzerland",
"timezones": [
"Europe/Zurich"
]
}
*/
options
Available options for functions are:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
deprecated
|Boolean
|Indicates if the result should include deprecated timezones or not. By default no deprecated timezones are included.
A country is defined by the following parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
id
|String
|The country ISO 3166-1 code.
name
|String
|Preferred name of the country.
timezones
|Array[String]
|The list of timezones used in the country.
{
id: 'MX',
name: 'Mexico',
timezones: [
'America/Bahia_Banderas',
'America/Cancun',
'America/Chihuahua',
'America/Hermosillo',
'America/Matamoros',
'America/Mazatlan',
'America/Merida',
'America/Mexico_City',
'America/Monterrey',
'America/Ojinaga',
'America/Tijuana'
]
}
A timezone is defined by the following parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
name
|String
|The name of the timezone, from tz database.
countries
|[String]
|A list of ISO 3166-1 codes of the countries where it's used.
Etc/*,
GMT and
UTC timezones don't have associated countries.
utcOffset
|Number
|The difference in minutes between the timezone and UTC.
utcOffsetStr
|String
|The difference in hours and minutes between the timezone and UTC, expressed as string with format:
±[hh]:[mm].
dstOffset
|Number
|The difference in minutes between the timezone and UTC during daylight saving time (DST). When
utcOffset and
dstOffset are the same, means that the timezone does not observe a daylight saving time.
dstOffsetStr
|String
|The difference in hours and minutes between the timezone and UTC during daylight saving time (DST, expressed as string with format:
±[hh]:[mm].
aliasOf
|String
|The
name of a primary timezone in case this is an alias.
null means this is a primary timezone.
deprecated
|Boolean
true when the timezone has been deprecated, otherwise this property is not returned.
{
name: 'Asia/Tel_Aviv',
countries: [ 'IL' ],
utcOffset: 120,
utcOffsetStr: '+02:00',
dstOffset: 180,
dstOffsetStr: '+03:00',
aliasOf: 'Asia/Jerusalem',
deprecated: true
}
MIT
