Countly is a product analytics solution and innovation enabler that helps teams track product performance and customer journey and behavior across mobile, web, and desktop applications. Ensuring privacy by design, Countly allows you to innovate and enhance your products to provide personalized and customized customer experiences, and meet key business and revenue goals.
Track, measure, and take action - all without leaving Countly.
There are 3 ways to get Countly SDK.
Since Countly server 16.02, Countly Web SDK is available in your Countly server installation in
countly/frontend/express/public/sdk/web/countly.min.js which should be available through URL as
https://yourserver.com/sdk/web/countly.min.js
bower install countly-sdk-web
or
npm install countly-sdk-web
or
yarn add countly-sdk-web
Countly web SDK is available on CDNJS. Use either
https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/countly-sdk-web/21.11.0/countly.min.js
or
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/countly-sdk-web@latest/lib/countly.min.js
Link to the script and call helper methods based on what you want to track: sessions, views, clicks, custom events, user data, etc. More information is available at https://support.count.ly/hc/en-us/articles/360037441932-Web-analytics-JavaScript-
<script type='text/javascript'>
// Some default pre init
var Countly = Countly || {};
Countly.q = Countly.q || [];
// Provide your app key that you retrieved from Countly dashboard
Countly.app_key = "YOUR_APP_KEY";
// Provide your server IP or name. Use try.count.ly or us-try.count.ly
// or asia-try.count.ly for EE trial server.
// If you use your own server, make sure you have https enabled if you use
// https below.
Countly.url = "https://yourdomain.com";
// Start pushing function calls to queue
// Track sessions automatically (recommended)
Countly.q.push(['track_sessions']);
//track web page views automatically (recommended)
Countly.q.push(['track_pageview']);
// Uncomment the following line to track web heatmaps (Enterprise Edition)
// Countly.q.push(['track_clicks']);
// Uncomment the following line to track web scrollmaps (Enterprise Edition)
// Countly.q.push(['track_scrolls']);
// Load Countly script asynchronously
(function() {
var cly = document.createElement('script'); cly.type = 'text/javascript';
cly.async = true;
// Enter url of script here (see below for other option)
cly.src = 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/countly-sdk-web@latest/lib/countly.min.js'; // Use any of the 3 methods to get Countly Web Analytics SDK here
cly.onload = function(){Countly.init()};
var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(cly, s);
})();
</script>
Countly Web SDK has JSDoc3 compatible comments and you can generate documentation by running
npm run-script docs or access online version at https://countly.github.io/countly-sdk-web/
Security is very important to us. If you discover any issue regarding security, please disclose the information responsibly by sending an email to security@count.ly and not by creating a GitHub issue.
Check Countly Community Edition source code here:
There are also other Countly SDK repositories below:
Glad you asked. We need ideas, feedbacks and constructive comments. All your suggestions will be taken care with upmost importance. We are on Twitter and Facebook if you would like to keep up with our fast progress!
If you like Countly, why not use one of our badges and give a link back to us, so others know about this wonderful platform?
<a href="https://count.ly/f/badge" rel="nofollow"><img style="width:145px;height:60px" src="https://count.ly/badges/dark.svg" alt="Countly - Product Analytics" /></a>
<a href="https://count.ly/f/badge" rel="nofollow"><img style="width:145px;height:60px" src="https://count.ly/badges/light.svg" alt="Countly - Product Analytics" /></a>
For a public community support page, visit https://support.count.ly/hc/en-us/community/topics.