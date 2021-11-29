Countly Web SDK

What is Countly?

Countly is a product analytics solution and innovation enabler that helps teams track product performance and customer journey and behavior across mobile, web, and desktop applications. Ensuring privacy by design, Countly allows you to innovate and enhance your products to provide personalized and customized customer experiences, and meet key business and revenue goals.

Track, measure, and take action - all without leaving Countly.

Implementing Countly SDK in your web pages

There are 3 ways to get Countly SDK.

1. Available with Countly server

Since Countly server 16.02, Countly Web SDK is available in your Countly server installation in countly/frontend/express/public/sdk/web/countly.min.js which should be available through URL as https://yourserver.com/sdk/web/countly.min.js

2. Installation using package managers

bower install countly-sdk-web

or

npm install countly-sdk-web

or

yarn add countly-sdk-web

3. Use a CDN (content delivery network)

Countly web SDK is available on CDNJS. Use either

https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/countly-sdk-web/21.11.0/countly.min.js

or

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/countly-sdk-web@latest/lib/countly.min.js

How to use Countly Web SDK?

Link to the script and call helper methods based on what you want to track: sessions, views, clicks, custom events, user data, etc. More information is available at https://support.count.ly/hc/en-us/articles/360037441932-Web-analytics-JavaScript-

< script type = 'text/javascript' > var Countly = Countly || {}; Countly.q = Countly.q || []; Countly.app_key = "YOUR_APP_KEY" ; Countly.url = "https://yourdomain.com" ; Countly.q.push([ 'track_sessions' ]); Countly.q.push([ 'track_pageview' ]); ( function ( ) { var cly = document .createElement( 'script' ); cly.type = 'text/javascript' ; cly.async = true ; cly.src = 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/countly-sdk-web@latest/lib/countly.min.js' ; cly.onload = function ( ) {Countly.init()}; var s = document .getElementsByTagName( 'script' )[ 0 ]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(cly, s); })(); </ script >

Countly Web SDK has JSDoc3 compatible comments and you can generate documentation by running npm run-script docs or access online version at https://countly.github.io/countly-sdk-web/

Security

Security is very important to us. If you discover any issue regarding security, please disclose the information responsibly by sending an email to security@count.ly and not by creating a GitHub issue.

Other Github resources

Check Countly Community Edition source code here:

There are also other Countly SDK repositories below:

How can I help you with your efforts?

Glad you asked. We need ideas, feedbacks and constructive comments. All your suggestions will be taken care with upmost importance. We are on Twitter and Facebook if you would like to keep up with our fast progress!

Support

For a public community support page, visit https://support.count.ly/hc/en-us/community/topics.