Count Up to Version 6 of JavaScript!

An intro to some ES6 features via a set of self-guided workshops.

Count-to-6 will run you through a series of exercises that introduce you to some of the simpler features of ECMAScript 6, the upcoming revision to the JavaScript language. It leverages the excellent Traceur compiler to allow you to write code with ES6 syntax, today.

Our coverage so far is pretty minor, but it's growing over time. Check out the issues list for upcoming plans.

How to Play

First install Node.js. Make sure it's a recent version, in the 0.10 range.

Now do:

npm install -g count-to- 6