Count files, directories, and bytes in a directory recursively.
Ignore files in the count.
In javascript, use it like so:
var countFiles = require('count-files')
var stats = countFiles(dir, function (err, results) {
console.log('done counting')
console.log(results) // { files: 10, dirs: 2, bytes: 234 }
})
setInterval(function () {
console.log('current count', stats) // { files: 4, dirs: 1, bytes: 34 }
}, 500)
count-files also has a very simple command line tool, use
npm install -g count-files to install.
❯ count-files ./
Counting files and directories in...
/joe/node_modules/count-files
Results:
Files: 13
Dirs: 4
Size: 10 KB
src can be a directory or a single file path. You can also pass a custom fs, e.g. hyperdrive and path with:
{fs: customFs, name: dir} (see tests for examples).
Callback returns the completed
stats:
{files, dirs, bytes}.
Options include:
opts = {
ignore: function (file) {
return match(['**/*.js'], file) // return true to ignore file
}
dereference: false // dereference any symlinks
}
We find anymatch nice for ignoring files!
That's all folks!
npm test
npm run perf
Some basic performance testing in
tests/perf.js and alternate implementations in
lib/. I think I chose the fastest but didn't test all situations!
ISC