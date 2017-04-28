Count Files

Count files, directories, and bytes in a directory recursively.

Ignore files in the count.

Usage

In javascript, use it like so:

var countFiles = require ( 'count-files' ) var stats = countFiles(dir, function ( err, results ) { console .log( 'done counting' ) console .log(results) }) setInterval( function ( ) { console .log( 'current count' , stats) }, 500 )

count-files also has a very simple command line tool, use npm install -g count-files to install.

❯ count-files ./ Counting files and directories in... /joe/node_modules/count-files Results: Files: 13 Dirs: 4 Size: 10 KB

API

var stats = countFiles(src, [opts], cb) { }

src can be a directory or a single file path. You can also pass a custom fs, e.g. hyperdrive and path with: {fs: customFs, name: dir} (see tests for examples).

Callback returns the completed stats : {files, dirs, bytes} .

Options include:

opts = { ignore : function ( file ) { return match([ '**/*.js' ], file) } dereference : false }

We find anymatch nice for ignoring files!

That's all folks!

Development

Run tests! npm test

Run performance thingy! npm run perf

Yay!

Some basic performance testing in tests/perf.js and alternate implementations in lib/ . I think I chose the fastest but didn't test all situations!

License

ISC