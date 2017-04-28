openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cf

count-files

by Joe Hand
2.6.2 (see all)

count files, directories, and bytes recursively in a folder as fast as possible.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

682

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Count Files

Travis npm

Count files, directories, and bytes in a directory recursively.

Ignore files in the count.

Usage

In javascript, use it like so:

var countFiles = require('count-files')

var stats = countFiles(dir, function (err, results) {
  console.log('done counting')
  console.log(results) // { files: 10, dirs: 2, bytes: 234 }
})

setInterval(function () {
  console.log('current count', stats) // { files: 4, dirs: 1, bytes: 34 }
}, 500)

count-files also has a very simple command line tool, use npm install -g count-files to install.

 count-files ./
Counting files and directories in...
/joe/node_modules/count-files

Results:
 Files:  13
 Dirs:   4
 Size:   10 KB

API

var stats = countFiles(src, [opts], cb) { }

src can be a directory or a single file path. You can also pass a custom fs, e.g. hyperdrive and path with: {fs: customFs, name: dir} (see tests for examples).

Callback returns the completed stats: {files, dirs, bytes}.

Options include:

opts = {
  ignore: function (file) {
    return match(['**/*.js'], file) // return true to ignore file
  }
  dereference: false // dereference any symlinks
}

We find anymatch nice for ignoring files!

That's all folks!

Development

  • Run tests! npm test
  • Run performance thingy! npm run perf
  • Yay!

Some basic performance testing in tests/perf.js and alternate implementations in lib/. I think I chose the fastest but didn't test all situations!

License

ISC

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial