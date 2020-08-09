couleurs

Add some color and styles to your Node.JS strings.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save couleurs yarn add couleurs

📋 Example

const colors = require ( "couleurs" ) , FlatColors = require ( "flat-colors" ) ; let colored = new colors( "Hello World" ).fg(FlatColors()); console .log(colored.toString()); console .log(colors.fg( "Red" , [ 255 , 0 , 0 ])); console .log(colors( "Red foreground" , [ 255 , 0 , 0 ])); console .log(colors.fg( "Yellow" , 255 , 255 , 0 )); console .log(colors.fg( "Blue" , "#2980b9" )); console .log(colors.bg( "Blue Background" , "#2980b9" )); console .log(colors( "Blue & Underline" ).fg( "#2980b9" ).bold().underline().toString()); console .log(colors.bold( "Bold" )); console .log(colors.italic( "Italic" )); colors.proto(); console .log( "Underline" .underline()); console .log( "Inverse" .inverse()); console .log( "Strikethrough" .strike()); console .log( "All combined" .fg( "#d35400" ) .bold() .italic() .underline() .inverse() .strike() );

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛 For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

Params

Boolean setStringProto : If true , the prototype of String class will be modified.

: If , the prototype of String class will be modified. String|Array fg : An optional foreground color.

Return

String|Object The colored string if the fg argument was provided or an object containing the following methods:

proto

toString

fg

bg

bold

italic

underline

inverse

strike

Converts the internal object into string.

Return

String Stringifies the couleurs internal data using ANSI styles.

Modifies the String prototype to contain the Couleurs methods.

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău