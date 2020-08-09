Add some color and styles to your Node.JS strings.
# Using npm
npm install --save couleurs
# Using yarn
yarn add couleurs
const colors = require("couleurs")
, FlatColors = require("flat-colors")
;
// Basic usage using a random flat color
let colored = new colors("Hello World").fg(FlatColors());
console.log(colored.toString());
// Other ways to color the strings
console.log(colors.fg("Red", [255, 0, 0]));
console.log(colors("Red foreground", [255, 0, 0]));
console.log(colors.fg("Yellow", 255, 255, 0));
console.log(colors.fg("Blue", "#2980b9"));
console.log(colors.bg("Blue Background", "#2980b9"));
console.log(colors("Blue & Underline").fg("#2980b9").bold().underline().toString());
console.log(colors.bold("Bold"));
console.log(colors.italic("Italic"));
// Modify prototype
colors.proto();
console.log("Underline".underline());
console.log("Inverse".inverse());
console.log("Strikethrough".strike());
console.log("All combined"
.fg("#d35400")
.bold()
.italic()
.underline()
.inverse()
.strike()
);
There are few ways to get help:
Couleurs(setStringProto, fg)
setStringProto: If
true, the prototype of String class will be modified.
fg: An optional foreground color.
String|Object The colored string if the
fg argument was provided or an object containing the following methods:
proto
toString
fg
bg
bold
italic
underline
inverse
strike
toString()
Converts the internal object into string.
proto()
Modifies the
String prototype to contain the
Couleurs methods.
Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.
