When populating CouchDB databases, often the source of the data is initially a CSV or TSV file. couchimport is designed to assist you with importing flat data into CouchDB efficiently.
It can be used either as command-line utilities
couchimport and
couchexport or the underlying functions can be used programmatically:
--parallelism option.
Requirements
sudo npm install -g couchimport
couchimport's configuration parameters can be stored in environment variables or supplied as command line arguments.
Simply set the
COUCH_URL environment variable e.g. for a hosted Cloudant database
export COUCH_URL="https://myusername:myPassw0rd@myhost.cloudant.com"
or a local CouchDB installation:
export COUCH_URL="http://localhost:5984"
Alternatively, if you are using IAM authentication with IBM Cloudant, then supply two environment variables:
COUCH_URL - the URL of your Cloudant host e.g.
https://myhost.cloudant.com (note absence of username and password in URL).
IAM_API_KEY - the IAM API KEY e.g.
ABC123515-151215.
Define the name of the CouchDB database to write to by setting the
COUCH_DATABASE environment variable e.g.
export COUCH_DATABASE="mydatabase"
Define the path of a file containing a transformation function e.g.
export COUCH_TRANSFORM="/home/myuser/transform.js"
The file should:
(see examples directory).
The define the column delimiter in the input data e.g.
export COUCH_DELIMITER=","
Simply pipe the text data into "couchimport":
cat ~/test.tsv | couchimport
This example downloads public crime data, unzips and imports it:
curl 'http://data.octo.dc.gov/feeds/crime_incidents/archive/crime_incidents_2013_CSV.zip' > crime.zip
unzip crime.zip
export COUCH_DATABASE="crime_2013"
export COUCH_DELIMITER=","
ccurl -X PUT /crime_2013
cat crime_incidents_2013_CSV.csv | couchimport
In the above example we use (ccurl)[https://github.com/glynnbird/ccurl], a command-line utility that uses the same environment variables as couchimport.
The following output is visible on the console when "couchimport" runs:
couchimport
-----------
url : "https://****:****@myhost.cloudant.com"
database : "test"
delimiter : "\t"
buffer : 500
parallelism : 1
type : "text"
-----------
couchimport Written ok:500 - failed: 0 - (500) +0ms
couchimport { documents: 500, failed: 0, total: 500, totalfailed: 0 } +0ms
couchimport Written ok:499 - failed: 0 - (999) +368ms
couchimport { documents: 499, failed: 0, total: 999, totalfailed: 0 } +368ms
couchimport writecomplete { total: 999, totalfailed: 0 } +0ms
couchimport Import complete +81ms
The configuration, whether default or overriden by environment variables or command line arguments, is shown. This is followed by a line of output for each block of 500 documents written, plus a cumulative total.
If you want to see a preview of the JSON that would be created from your csv/tsv files then add
--preview true to your command-line:
> cat text.txt | couchimport --preview true
Detected a TAB column delimiter
{ product_id: '1',
brand: 'Gibson',
type: 'Electric',
range: 'ES 330',
sold: 'FALSE' }
As well as showing a JSON preview, preview mode also attempts to detect the column delimiter character for you.
If your source document is a GeoJSON text file,
couchimport can be used. Let's say your JSON looks like this:
{ "features": [ { "a":1}, {"a":2}] }
and we need to import each feature object into CouchDB as separate documents, then this can be imported using the
type="json" argument and specifying the JSON path using the
jsonpath argument:
cat myfile.json | couchimport --database mydb --type json --jsonpath "features.*"
If your source document is a JSON Lines text file,
couchimport can be used. Let's say your JSON Lines looks like this:
{"a":1}
{"a":2}
{"a":3}
{"a":4}
{"a":5}
{"a":6}
{"a":7}
{"a":8}
{"a":9}
and we need to import each line as a JSON object into CouchDB as separate documents, then this can be imported using the
type="jsonl" argument:
cat myfile.json | couchimport --database mydb --type jsonl
If your source data is a lot of JSON objects meshed or appended together,
couchimport can be used. Let's say your file:
{"a":1}{"a":2} {"a":3}{"a":4}
{"a":5} {"a":6}
{"a":7}{"a":8}
{"a":9}
and we need to import each JSON objet to CouchDB as separate documents, then this can be imported using the
type="jsonl" argument:
cat myfile.json.blob | couchimport --database mydb --type jsonl
If you are importing data into a CouchDB database that already contains data, and you are supplying a document
_id in your source data, then and values of
_id will fail to write because CouchDB will report a
409 Document Conflict. If you want your supplied data to supercede existing data then supply
--overwrite true/
-o true as a command-line option. This will instruct
couchimport to fetch the existing documents' current
_rev values and inject them into the imported data stream.
Note: Using overwrite mode is slower because an additional API call is required per batch of data imported. USe caution when importing data into a data set that is being changed by another actor at the same time.
You can also configure
couchimport and
couchexport using command-line parameters:
--help - show help
--version - simply prints the version and exits
--url/
-u - the url of the CouchDB instance (required, or to be supplied in the environment)
--database/
--db/
-d - the database to deal with (required, or to be supplied in the environment)
--delimiter - the delimiter to use (default '\t', not required)
--transform - the path of a transformation function (not required)
--meta/
-m - a json object which will be passed to the transform function (not required)
--buffer/
-b - the number of records written to CouchDB per bulk write (defaults to 500, not required)
--type/
-t - the type of file being imported, either "text", "json" or "jsonl" (defaults to "text", not required)
--jsonpath/
-j - the path into the incoming JSON document (only required for type=json imports)
--preview/
-p - if 'true', runs in preview mode (default false)
--ignorefields/
-i - a comma-separated list of fields to ignore input or output (default none)
--parallelism - the number of HTTP request to have in flight at any one time (default 1)
--maxwps - the maximum number of write API calls to make per second (default 0 - no rate limiting)
--overwrite/
-o - overwrite existing document revisions with supplied data (default: false)
--retry/
-r - whether to retry requests which yield a 429 response (default: false)
e.g.
cat test.csv | couchimport --database bob --delimiter ","
If you have structured data in a CouchDB or Cloudant that has fixed keys and values e.g.
{
"_id": "badger",
"_rev": "5-a9283409e3253a0f3e07713f42cd4d40",
"wiki_page": "http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Badger",
"min_weight": 7,
"max_weight": 30,
"min_length": 0.6,
"max_length": 0.9,
"latin_name": "Meles meles",
"class": "mammal",
"diet": "omnivore",
"a": true
}
then it can be exported to a CSV like so (note how we set the delimiter):
couchexport --url http://localhost:5984 --database animaldb --delimiter "," > test.csv
or to a TSV like so (we don't need to specify the delimiter since tab
\t is the default):
couchexport --url http://localhost:5984 --database animaldb > test.tsv
or to a stream of JSON:
couchexport --url http://localhost:5984 --database animaldb --type jsonl
N.B.
--transform function to modify the data on its way out
In your project, add
couchimport into the dependencies of your package.json or run
npm install couchimport. In your code, require
the library with
var couchimport = require('couchimport');
and your options are set in an object whose keys are the same as the COUCH_* environment variables:
e.g.
var opts = { delimiter: ",", url: "http://localhost:5984", database: "mydb" };
To import data from a readable stream (rs):
var rs = process.stdin;
couchimport.importStream(rs, opts, function(err,data) {
console.log("done");
});
To import data from a named file:
couchimport.importFile("input.txt", opts, function(err,data) {
console.log("done",err,data);
});
To export data to a writable stream (ws):
var ws = process.stdout;
couchimport.exportStream(ws, opts, function(err, data) {
console.log("done",err,data);
});
To export data to a named file:
couchimport.exportFile("output.txt", opts, function(err, data) {
console.log("done",err,data);
});
To preview a file:
couchimport.previewCSVFile('./hp.csv', opts, function(err, data, delimiter) {
console.log("done", err, data, delimiter);
});
To preview a CSV/TSV on a URL:
couchimport.previewURL('https://myhosting.com/hp.csv', opts, function(err, data) {
console.log("done", err, data, delimiter);
});
Both
importStream and
importFile return an EventEmitter which emits
written event on a successful write
writeerror event when a complete write operation fails
writecomplete event after the last write has finished
writefail event when an individual line in the CSV fails to be saved as a doc
e.g.
couchimport.importFile("input.txt", opts, function(err,data) {
console.log("done",err,data);
}).on("written", function(data) {
// data = { documents: 500, failed:6, total: 63000, totalfailed: 42}
});
The emitted data is an object containing:
Using the
COUCH_PARALLELISM environment variable or the
--parallelism command-line option, couchimport can be configured to write data in multiple parallel operations. If you have the networkbandwidth, this can significantly speed up large data imports e.g.
cat bigdata.csv | couchimport --database mydb --parallelism 10 --delimiter ","
This can be combined with the
COUCH_MAX_WPS/
--maxwps parameter to limit the number write API calls dispatched per second to make sure you don't exceed the number writes on a rate-limited service.