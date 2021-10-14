CouchDB Push

Deploy CouchDB documents from directory, JSON or CommonJS module. Via API or command line client.

API

push(db, source[, options], callback)

db - URL to a CouchDB database. Auth URLs are OK. See nanos configuration, as this argument is directly passed to nano. As of v1.5.0 a nano object is supported, too.

- URL to a CouchDB database. Auth URLs are OK. See nanos configuration, as this argument is directly passed to nano. As of v1.5.0 a nano object is supported, too. source - Can be an object, a Couchapp Directory Tree, JSON file or CommonJS/Node module. Please see couchdb-compile for in depth information about source handling.

- Can be an object, a Couchapp Directory Tree, JSON file or CommonJS/Node module. Please see couchdb-compile for in depth information about source handling. options.index - When set to true , folders are searched for index.js , which, if present, is treated as CommonJS module. Default is false .

- When set to , folders are searched for , which, if present, is treated as CommonJS module. Default is . options.multipart - if set to true , attachments are saved via multipart api.

- if set to , attachments are saved via multipart api. options.watch - if set to true , watch source and push on file changes.

- if set to , watch and push on file changes. callback - called when done with two arguments: error and response .

Example

var push = require ( 'couchdb-push' ); push( 'http://localhost:5984/my-app' , 'project/couchdb' , function ( err, resp ) { });

CLI

couchdb-push DB [SOURCE] [OPTIONS]

When SOURCE is omitted, the current directory will be used.

OPTIONS can be --index , --multipart or --watch , see above.

Example

couchdb-push http://localhost:5984/my-app project/couchdb --watch

Tests

npm test

(c) 2014-2018 Johannes J. Schmidt, TF

Apache 2.0 License