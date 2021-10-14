Deploy CouchDB documents from directory, JSON or CommonJS module. Via API or command line client.
push(db, source[, options], callback)
db - URL to a CouchDB database. Auth URLs are OK. See nanos configuration, as this argument is directly passed to nano. As of v1.5.0 a nano object is supported, too.
source - Can be an object, a Couchapp Directory Tree, JSON file or CommonJS/Node module. Please see couchdb-compile for in depth information about source handling.
options.index - When set to
true, folders are searched for
index.js, which, if present, is treated as CommonJS module. Default is
false.
options.multipart - if set to
true, attachments are saved via multipart api.
options.watch - if set to
true, watch
source and push on file changes.
callback - called when done with two arguments:
error and
response.
var push = require('couchdb-push');
push('http://localhost:5984/my-app', 'project/couchdb', function(err, resp) {
// { ok: true }
});
couchdb-push DB [SOURCE] [OPTIONS]
When
SOURCE is omitted, the current directory will be used.
OPTIONS can be
--index,
--multipart or
--watch, see above.
couchdb-push http://localhost:5984/my-app project/couchdb --watch
npm test
(c) 2014-2018 Johannes J. Schmidt, TF
Apache 2.0 License