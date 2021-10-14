openbase logo
cp

couchdb-push

by Johannes Jörg Schmidt
3.1.0 (see all)

Deploy CouchDB documents from directory, JSON or CommonJS module.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

CouchDB Push

Deploy CouchDB documents from directory, JSON or CommonJS module. Via API or command line client.

API

push(db, source[, options], callback)
  • db - URL to a CouchDB database. Auth URLs are OK. See nanos configuration, as this argument is directly passed to nano. As of v1.5.0 a nano object is supported, too.
  • source - Can be an object, a Couchapp Directory Tree, JSON file or CommonJS/Node module. Please see couchdb-compile for in depth information about source handling.
  • options.index - When set to true, folders are searched for index.js, which, if present, is treated as CommonJS module. Default is false.
  • options.multipart - if set to true, attachments are saved via multipart api.
  • options.watch - if set to true, watch source and push on file changes.
  • callback - called when done with two arguments: error and response.

Example

var push = require('couchdb-push');
push('http://localhost:5984/my-app', 'project/couchdb', function(err, resp) {
  // { ok: true }
});

CLI

couchdb-push DB [SOURCE] [OPTIONS]

When SOURCE is omitted, the current directory will be used.
OPTIONS can be --index, --multipart or --watch, see above.

Example

couchdb-push http://localhost:5984/my-app project/couchdb --watch

Tests

npm test

(c) 2014-2018 Johannes J. Schmidt, TF

Apache 2.0 License

