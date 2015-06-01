A program for parsing CouchDB logs

Usage

var LogParse = require ( 'couchdb-log-parse' ) var parser = new LogParse() fs.createReadStream( 'couchdb.log' ).pipe(parser) parser.on( 'data' , function ( c ) { }) parser.on( 'message' , function ( message ) { })

Fields

The parsed messages all have these fields:

date The date that the log was posted

level Usually one of info, warn, or error

Usually one of info, warn, or error pid Not a real pid. Some kind of silly erlang goober.

type Either 'http', 'erl', or 'misc'

Depending on the type they may have the following fields as well:

http

ip The requesting IP. (If you're behind a proxy or load balancer, then it's not super interesting.)

method Something like GET, POST, PUT, etc.

Something like GET, POST, PUT, etc. url The url requested

statusCode The response status code.

erl

message Whatever comes before the dump. Sometimes blank.

dump The dumped erlang object. (If someone wants to write a parser for the erlang objdump notation, that'd be rad.)

misc