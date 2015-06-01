openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
clp

couchdb-log-parse

by isaacs
0.0.4 (see all)

A node program for parsing couchdb log files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

couchdb-log-parse

A program for parsing CouchDB logs

Usage

var LogParse = require('couchdb-log-parse')
var parser = new LogParse()

fs.createReadStream('couchdb.log').pipe(parser)

parser.on('data', function (c) {
  // this is the raw data, don't know why you need this, but whatever
})

parser.on('message', function (message) {
  // this is probably what you want.
  // it's the parsed object with informative fields
})

Fields

The parsed messages all have these fields:

  • date The date that the log was posted
  • level Usually one of info, warn, or error
  • pid Not a real pid. Some kind of silly erlang goober.
  • type Either 'http', 'erl', or 'misc'

Depending on the type they may have the following fields as well:

http

  • ip The requesting IP. (If you're behind a proxy or load balancer, then it's not super interesting.)
  • method Something like GET, POST, PUT, etc.
  • url The url requested
  • statusCode The response status code.

erl

  • message Whatever comes before the dump. Sometimes blank.
  • dump The dumped erlang object. (If someone wants to write a parser for the erlang objdump notation, that'd be rad.)

misc

  • message Whatever it was that couldn't be parsed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial