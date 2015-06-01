A program for parsing CouchDB logs
var LogParse = require('couchdb-log-parse')
var parser = new LogParse()
fs.createReadStream('couchdb.log').pipe(parser)
parser.on('data', function (c) {
// this is the raw data, don't know why you need this, but whatever
})
parser.on('message', function (message) {
// this is probably what you want.
// it's the parsed object with informative fields
})
The parsed messages all have these fields:
date The date that the log was posted
level Usually one of info, warn, or error
pid Not a real pid. Some kind of silly erlang goober.
type Either 'http', 'erl', or 'misc'
Depending on the
type they may have the following fields as well:
ip The requesting IP. (If you're behind a proxy or load balancer,
then it's not super interesting.)
method Something like GET, POST, PUT, etc.
url The url requested
statusCode The response status code.
message Whatever comes before the dump. Sometimes blank.
dump The dumped erlang object. (If someone wants to write a
parser for the erlang objdump notation, that'd be rad.)
message Whatever it was that couldn't be parsed.