CouchDB Configure

Configure CouchDB database server from filesystem.

API

configure(url, source[, options], callback)

url - CouchDB server URL

- CouchDB server URL source - Can be a Couchapp Directory Tree, JSON file or CommonJS/Node module. Please see couchdb-compile for in depth information about source handling.

- Can be a Couchapp Directory Tree, JSON file or CommonJS/Node module. Please see couchdb-compile for in depth information about source handling. callback - called when done with a response object describing the status of all operations.

Example

var configure = require ( 'couchdb-configure' ) configure( 'http://localhost:5984' , 'couchdb/config.json' , function ( error, response ) { })

CLI

couchdb-configure URL [SOURCE]

When SOURCE is omitted, the current directory will be used.

Example

couchdb-configure http://localhost:5984 couchdb/config.json

Tests