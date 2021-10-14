openbase logo
couchdb-configure

by Johannes Jörg Schmidt
2.1.0 (see all)

Configure CouchDB from file, node module or directory.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

881

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

CouchDB Configure

Configure CouchDB database server from filesystem.

API

configure(url, source[, options], callback)
  • url - CouchDB server URL
  • source - Can be a Couchapp Directory Tree, JSON file or CommonJS/Node module. Please see couchdb-compile for in depth information about source handling.
  • callback - called when done with a response object describing the status of all operations.

Example

var configure = require('couchdb-configure')
configure('http://localhost:5984', 'couchdb/config.json', function(error, response) {
  // here we go
})

CLI

couchdb-configure URL [SOURCE]

When SOURCE is omitted, the current directory will be used.

Example

couchdb-configure http://localhost:5984 couchdb/config.json

Tests

npm test

