Configure CouchDB database server from filesystem.
configure(url, source[, options], callback)
url - CouchDB server URL
source - Can be a Couchapp Directory Tree, JSON file or CommonJS/Node module. Please see couchdb-compile for in depth information about source handling.
callback - called when done with a
response object describing the status of all operations.
var configure = require('couchdb-configure')
configure('http://localhost:5984', 'couchdb/config.json', function(error, response) {
// here we go
})
couchdb-configure URL [SOURCE]
When
SOURCE is omitted, the current directory will be used.
couchdb-configure http://localhost:5984 couchdb/config.json
npm test