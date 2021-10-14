Build CouchDB documents from directory, JSON or module.
compile(source[, options], callback)
source - Can be an object, a CouchDB Directory Tree (see below), a JSON file or a CommonJS module
options.index - When set to
true, folders are searched for
index.js, which, if present, is treated as CommonJS module. Default is
false.
options.multipart - When set to
true, attachments are handled as multipart. Default is
false.
callback - called when done with two arguments:
error and
doc.
In case
options.multipart is set,
callback is called with a third argument:
attachments. This is a multipart attachments array as required by nanos
db.multipart.insert:
{
name: 'rabbit.png',
content_type: 'image/png',
data: <Buffer>
}
data can be a
Buffer or a
String.
var compile = require('couchdb-compile');
compile('project/couchdb', function(error, doc) {
// doc is a compile object now
});
couchdb-compile [SOURCE] [OPTIONS]
When
SOURCE is omitted, the current directory will be used.
OPTIONS can be
--index and
--pretty, see above.
Use
--pretty to get a pretty printed json output.
couchdb-compile project/couchdb
couchdb-compile project/couchdb --pretty
If there is a function inside source (passed as object or path to CommonJS
module), functions get stringified by calling
toString on them.
eg:
compile({
foo: function () {
return 42
}
}, (error, result) => {
// {
// foo: 'function () {\n return 42\n}'
// }
})
couchdb-compile uses a filesystem mapping similar to Couchapp python
tool and
Erica:
The Couchapp Filesystem
Mapping.
It is quite self-explanatory. For example:
myapp
├── _id
├── language
└── views
└── numbers
├── map.js
└── reduce.js
becomes:
{
"_id": "_design/myapp",
"language": "javascript",
"views": {
"numbers": {
"map": "function...",
"reduce": "function..."
}
}
}
See
test/fixtures and
test/expected for usage examples.
If you do not include an
_id property, the filename will be used.
For property names file extensions will be stripped:
{
"validate_doc_update": "content of validate_doc_update.js",
}
Files inside the
_attachments directory are handled special:
They become attachment entries of the form
{
"a/file.txt": {
"data": "SGVsbG8gV29ybGQhCg==",
"content_type": "text/plain"
}
}
The
content_type is computed using
mime, with a fallback to
application/octet-stream.
data is the base64 encoded value of the file.
Read more about Inline Attachments.
npm test
(c) 2014-2018 Johannes J. Schmidt Apache 2.0 License