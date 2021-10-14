Build CouchDB documents from directory, JSON or module.

API

compile(source[, options], callback)

source - Can be an object, a CouchDB Directory Tree (see below), a JSON file or a CommonJS module

- Can be an object, a CouchDB Directory Tree (see below), a JSON file or a CommonJS module options.index - When set to true , folders are searched for index.js , which, if present, is treated as CommonJS module. Default is false .

- When set to , folders are searched for , which, if present, is treated as CommonJS module. Default is . options.multipart - When set to true , attachments are handled as multipart. Default is false .

- When set to , attachments are handled as multipart. Default is . callback - called when done with two arguments: error and doc .

In case options.multipart is set, callback is called with a third argument: attachments . This is a multipart attachments array as required by nanos db.multipart.insert :

{ name : 'rabbit.png' , content_type : 'image/png' , data : < Buffer > }

data can be a Buffer or a String .

Example

var compile = require ( 'couchdb-compile' ); compile( 'project/couchdb' , function ( error, doc ) { });

CLI

couchdb-compile [SOURCE] [OPTIONS]

When SOURCE is omitted, the current directory will be used.

OPTIONS can be --index and --pretty , see above.

Use --pretty to get a pretty printed json output.

Example

couchdb-compile project/couchdb couchdb-compile project/couchdb --pretty

Stringifying Functions

If there is a function inside source (passed as object or path to CommonJS module), functions get stringified by calling toString on them.

eg:

compile({ foo : function ( ) { return 42 } }, (error, result) => { })

The CouchDB Directory Tree

couchdb-compile uses a filesystem mapping similar to Couchapp python tool and Erica: The Couchapp Filesystem Mapping.

It is quite self-explanatory. For example:

myapp ├── _id ├── language └── views └── numbers ├── map.js └── reduce.js

becomes:

{ "_id" : "_design/myapp" , "language" : "javascript" , "views" : { "numbers" : { "map" : "function..." , "reduce" : "function..." } } }

See test/fixtures and test/expected for usage examples.

IDs

If you do not include an _id property, the filename will be used.

File Extensions

For property names file extensions will be stripped:

{ "validate_doc_update" : "content of validate_doc_update.js" , }

Attachments

Files inside the _attachments directory are handled special: They become attachment entries of the form

{ "a/file.txt" : { "data" : "SGVsbG8gV29ybGQhCg==" , "content_type" : "text/plain" } }

The content_type is computed using mime, with a fallback to application/octet-stream . data is the base64 encoded value of the file.

Read more about Inline Attachments.

Tests

npm test

(c) 2014-2018 Johannes J. Schmidt Apache 2.0 License