couchdb-bootstrap

by Johannes Jörg Schmidt
15.1.0 (see all)

Bootstrap CouchDB projects: configure, setup security, deploy ddocs and create users.

Documentation
Readme

CouchDB Bootstrap

Bootstrap CouchDB server from CLI or API.

  • set and override /_config
  • create databases (unless existent)
  • create and update database _security objects
  • create and update user accounts
  • create and update design documents
  • create and update replication documents
  • create and update seed documents

CouchDB Bootstrap combines different small tools, which can also be used independently. Each of those tools come has a similar API and is shipped with a CLI:

Directory

Think about CouchDB Bootstrap as a toplevel manager, which reads a directory of databases and optional _config and hands each file over to the appropriate tool:

project/couchdb
├── _config.json
├── _replicator
│   ├── setup-alice.json
│   └── setup-bob.json
├── _users
│   ├── alice.json
│   └── bob.json
├── myapp
│   ├── _design
│   │   └── myapp.js
│   ├── _security.json
│   └── adoc.json
├── myapp-alice
│   ├── doc1.json
│   ├── doc2-commonjs.js
│   └── _security.json
└── myapp-bob
    └── _security.json

In the directory tree above project/couchdb/_config.json is handed to couchdb-configure, project/couchdb/_replicator/setup-alice.json, project/couchdb/myapp/_design/myapp.js project/couchdb/myapp/adoc.json are handed (beside others) to couchdb-push and project/couchdb/myapp-alice/_security.json to couchdb-secure.

Since couchdb-bootstrap@14.2 it is possible to provide a configuration object:

{
  'my-db': {
    _security: {
      members: {
        roles: [],
        names: [
          'alice@example.com'
        ]
      },
      admins: {
        roles: [],
        names: [
          'alice@example.com'
        ]
      }
    },
    mydoc: {
      date: '2018-03-16T19:27:52.361Z',
      title: 'Welcome'
    },
    _design: {
      myapp: {
        views: {
          'by-date': {
            map: function (doc) {
              if ('date' in doc) {
                emit(doc.date, null)
              }
            },
            reduce: '_count'
          }
        }
      }
    }
  },
  _users: {
    alice: {
      _id: 'org.couchdb.user:alice@example.com',
      type: 'user',
      roles: [],
      name: 'alice@example.com',
      password: 'secure'
    }
  }
}

See couchdb-compile for more details about the CouchDB Filesystem Mapping on a document / security object / config level.

API

bootstrap(url, source[, options], callback)
  • url - CouchDB server URL
  • source - bootstrap object or directory holding the bootstrap tree
  • options.index - When set to true, folders are searched for index.js, which, if present, is treated as CommonJS module. Default is false.
  • options.concurrency - Limit number of concurrent requests. Defaults to 100.
  • options.multipart - When set to true, attachments are saved via multipart api. Default is false.
  • options.watch - When set to true, documents are pushed (not _config!) on filesystem change. Default is false.
  • options.mapDbName - Set to object or function to map directories to custom database names
  • callback - called when done with a response object describing the status of all operations.

API Example

var bootstrap = require('couchdb-bootstrap')
bootstrap('http://localhost:5984', 'project/couchdb', function(error, response) {
  // here we go
})

Since 14.2.0 it is possible to provide a configuration object:

var bootstrap = require('couchdb-bootstrap')
var config = {
  'my-db': {
    _design: {
      myapp: {
        views: {
          'by-date': {
            map: function (doc) {
              if ('date' in doc) {
                emit(doc.date, null)
              }
            },
            reduce: '_count'
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

bootstrap('http://localhost:5984', config, function(error, response) {
  //
})

CLI

couchdb-bootstrap URL [SOURCE] [OPTIONS]

Or use the shortcurt cdbb.

When SOURCE is omitted, the current directory will be used. options.index is always true. OPTIONS can be --concurrency, --multipart, --watch or --mapDbName='{"old-name": "new-name"}', see above.

CLI Example

couchdb-bootstrap http://localhost:5984 project/couchdb

Source as CommonJS file:

couchdb-bootstrap http://localhost:5984 bootstrap.js

See test/fixtures/bootstrap.js for an example.

Tests

npm test

