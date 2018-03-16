Bootstrap CouchDB server from CLI or API.
/_config
CouchDB Bootstrap combines different small tools, which can also be used independently. Each of those tools come has a similar API and is shipped with a CLI:
Think about CouchDB Bootstrap as a toplevel manager, which reads a directory of
databases and optional
_config and hands each file over to the appropriate tool:
project/couchdb
├── _config.json
├── _replicator
│ ├── setup-alice.json
│ └── setup-bob.json
├── _users
│ ├── alice.json
│ └── bob.json
├── myapp
│ ├── _design
│ │ └── myapp.js
│ ├── _security.json
│ └── adoc.json
├── myapp-alice
│ ├── doc1.json
│ ├── doc2-commonjs.js
│ └── _security.json
└── myapp-bob
└── _security.json
In the directory tree above
project/couchdb/_config.json is handed to
couchdb-configure,
project/couchdb/_replicator/setup-alice.json,
project/couchdb/myapp/_design/myapp.js
project/couchdb/myapp/adoc.json are handed (beside others) to
couchdb-push
and
project/couchdb/myapp-alice/_security.json to
couchdb-secure.
Since couchdb-bootstrap@14.2 it is possible to provide a configuration object:
{
'my-db': {
_security: {
members: {
roles: [],
names: [
'alice@example.com'
]
},
admins: {
roles: [],
names: [
'alice@example.com'
]
}
},
mydoc: {
date: '2018-03-16T19:27:52.361Z',
title: 'Welcome'
},
_design: {
myapp: {
views: {
'by-date': {
map: function (doc) {
if ('date' in doc) {
emit(doc.date, null)
}
},
reduce: '_count'
}
}
}
}
},
_users: {
alice: {
_id: 'org.couchdb.user:alice@example.com',
type: 'user',
roles: [],
name: 'alice@example.com',
password: 'secure'
}
}
}
See couchdb-compile for more details about the CouchDB Filesystem Mapping on a document / security object / config level.
bootstrap(url, source[, options], callback)
url - CouchDB server URL
source - bootstrap object or directory holding the bootstrap tree
options.index - When set to
true, folders are searched for
index.js, which, if present, is treated as CommonJS module. Default is
false.
options.concurrency - Limit number of concurrent requests. Defaults to
100.
options.multipart - When set to
true, attachments are saved via multipart api. Default is
false.
options.watch - When set to
true, documents are pushed (not
_config!) on filesystem change. Default is
false.
options.mapDbName - Set to
object or
function to map directories to custom database names
callback - called when done with a
response object describing the status of all operations.
var bootstrap = require('couchdb-bootstrap')
bootstrap('http://localhost:5984', 'project/couchdb', function(error, response) {
// here we go
})
Since 14.2.0 it is possible to provide a configuration object:
var bootstrap = require('couchdb-bootstrap')
var config = {
'my-db': {
_design: {
myapp: {
views: {
'by-date': {
map: function (doc) {
if ('date' in doc) {
emit(doc.date, null)
}
},
reduce: '_count'
}
}
}
}
}
}
bootstrap('http://localhost:5984', config, function(error, response) {
//
})
couchdb-bootstrap URL [SOURCE] [OPTIONS]
Or use the shortcurt
cdbb.
When
SOURCE is omitted, the current directory will be used.
options.index is always true.
OPTIONS can be
--concurrency,
--multipart,
--watch or
--mapDbName='{"old-name": "new-name"}', see above.
couchdb-bootstrap http://localhost:5984 project/couchdb
Source as CommonJS file:
couchdb-bootstrap http://localhost:5984 bootstrap.js
See test/fixtures/bootstrap.js for an example.
npm test