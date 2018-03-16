CouchDB Bootstrap

Bootstrap CouchDB server from CLI or API.

set and override /_config

create databases (unless existent)

create and update database _security objects

create and update user accounts

create and update design documents

create and update replication documents

create and update seed documents

CouchDB Bootstrap combines different small tools, which can also be used independently. Each of those tools come has a similar API and is shipped with a CLI:

couchdb-compile - Handle sources: fs mapping / JSON / CommonJS

couchdb-configure - Configure CouchDB

couchdb-ensure - Create database unless exists

couchdb-push - Push documents: users, replications, design docs and normal documents

couchdb-secure - Secure databases: write security object

Directory

Think about CouchDB Bootstrap as a toplevel manager, which reads a directory of databases and optional _config and hands each file over to the appropriate tool:

project/couchdb ├── _config .json ├── _replicator │ ├── setup-alice .json │ └── setup-bob .json ├── _users │ ├── alice .json │ └── bob .json ├── myapp │ ├── _design │ │ └── myapp .js │ ├── _security .json │ └── adoc .json ├── myapp-alice │ ├── doc1 .json │ ├── doc2-commonjs .js │ └── _security .json └── myapp-bob └── _security .json

In the directory tree above project/couchdb/_config.json is handed to couchdb-configure, project/couchdb/_replicator/setup-alice.json , project/couchdb/myapp/_design/myapp.js project/couchdb/myapp/adoc.json are handed (beside others) to couchdb-push and project/couchdb/myapp-alice/_security.json to couchdb-secure.

Since couchdb-bootstrap@14.2 it is possible to provide a configuration object:

{ 'my-db' : { _security : { members : { roles : [], names : [ 'alice@example.com' ] }, admins : { roles : [], names : [ 'alice@example.com' ] } }, mydoc : { date : '2018-03-16T19:27:52.361Z' , title : 'Welcome' }, _design : { myapp : { views : { 'by-date' : { map : function ( doc ) { if ( 'date' in doc) { emit(doc.date, null ) } }, reduce : '_count' } } } } }, _users : { alice : { _id : 'org.couchdb.user:alice@example.com' , type : 'user' , roles : [], name : 'alice@example.com' , password : 'secure' } } }

See couchdb-compile for more details about the CouchDB Filesystem Mapping on a document / security object / config level.

API

bootstrap(url, source[, options], callback)

url - CouchDB server URL

- CouchDB server URL source - bootstrap object or directory holding the bootstrap tree

- bootstrap object or directory holding the bootstrap tree options.index - When set to true , folders are searched for index.js , which, if present, is treated as CommonJS module. Default is false .

- When set to , folders are searched for , which, if present, is treated as CommonJS module. Default is . options.concurrency - Limit number of concurrent requests. Defaults to 100 .

- Limit number of concurrent requests. Defaults to . options.multipart - When set to true , attachments are saved via multipart api. Default is false .

- When set to , attachments are saved via multipart api. Default is . options.watch - When set to true , documents are pushed (not _config !) on filesystem change. Default is false .

- When set to , documents are pushed (not !) on filesystem change. Default is . options.mapDbName - Set to object or function to map directories to custom database names

- Set to or to map directories to custom database names callback - called when done with a response object describing the status of all operations.

API Example

var bootstrap = require ( 'couchdb-bootstrap' ) bootstrap( 'http://localhost:5984' , 'project/couchdb' , function ( error, response ) { })

Since 14.2.0 it is possible to provide a configuration object:

var bootstrap = require ( 'couchdb-bootstrap' ) var config = { 'my-db' : { _design : { myapp : { views : { 'by-date' : { map : function ( doc ) { if ( 'date' in doc) { emit(doc.date, null ) } }, reduce : '_count' } } } } } } bootstrap( 'http://localhost:5984' , config, function ( error, response ) { })

CLI

couchdb-bootstrap URL [SOURCE] [OPTIONS]

Or use the shortcurt cdbb .

When SOURCE is omitted, the current directory will be used. options.index is always true. OPTIONS can be --concurrency , --multipart , --watch or --mapDbName='{"old-name": "new-name"}' , see above.

CLI Example

couchdb-bootstrap http://localhost:5984 project/couchdb

Source as CommonJS file:

couchdb-bootstrap http://localhost:5984 bootstrap.js

See test/fixtures/bootstrap.js for an example.

Tests