Just like the Couchbase Node.js SDK, but with the addition of *Async() methods that return A+ Promises for all methods that contain a Node.js callback parameter. This module functions as a drop-in replacement for the couchbase module.

Additionally, this library provides enhanced support for bulk operations. The the native couchbase module only provides batch operation support for key lookups (via Bucket.prototype.getMulti() ). The couchbase-promises module provides a extra methods on the Bucket class for performing batch operations. See the API documentation for more information.

The current version supports Couchbase Node.js SDK version 2.3.0.

Usage is almost exactly the same as the native SDK, but with the added ability to use Promises instead of callbacks.

A user repository module with a simple lookup...

You use the couchbase-promises module much in the same way you use the native couchbase module. The full documentation for the native module can be found at:

http://docs.couchbase.com/sdk-api/couchbase-node-client-2.2.5/

In addition to the added *Async() methods, the couchbase-promises module includes the following added pieces of functionality.

couchbase.reverPromiseLib() : reverts this promise library to the default ( bluebird ). This method globally effects all Cluster and Bucket instances, and can be called at any time.

couchbase.setPromiseLib(lib) : sets promise library used used by *Async() methods. This method globally effects all Cluster and Bucket instances, and can be called at any time.

couchbase.Promise : gets a reference to the constructor used to create Promise instances in *Async() methods.

Bucket.prototype.appendMultiAsync(docs, options) : Appends a value for each given key. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: docs : (required) object or Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: fragment : (required) the value to append. options : (optional) object that contains the options used for append. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.counterMultiAsync(docs [, defaultOptions]) : Increments counter entries for each key. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: docs : (required) object or Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: delta : (required) the value to append. options : (optional) object that contains the options used for counter. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.getAndLockMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Gets the document for each key, and adds an exclusive lock for each entry. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) an array or Set of keys you wish to get and lock. Alternatively keys can be a Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: options : (optional) object that contains the options used for getAndLock. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.getAndTouchMultiAsync(docs [, defaultOptions]) : Gets the document for each key, sets their TTL value. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: docs : (required) object or Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: expiry : (required) the TTL duration in seconds. options : (optional) object that contains the options used for getAndTouch. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.getMultiAsync(keys [, options]) : Gets multiple documents given an array of keys. The getMulti() method is the only batch operation supported by the native couchbase module. Returns a Promise . This Promise will only reject in the event of a catastrophic failure. Errors for individual keys will not result in a rejection. The Promise will resolve with an object that looks similar to the Summary object, and contains the following keys: hasErrors : a Boolean value indicating whether or not key failed.

errors : an integer representing the number of failed keys.

results : the raw results object from the native getMulti() method. Parameters include: keys : (required) an array of strings to lookup.

options : (optional) an object with the following keys: batch_size : (optional) a number that indicates the size of each batch that is used to fetch the specified keys. A batch size of 0 indicates to perform all operations simultaneously. The default is 0 .



Bucket.prototype.getReplicaMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Gets documents for the specified keys from replica nodes. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) an array or Set of keys you wish to get and lock. Alternatively keys can be a Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: options : (optional) object that contains the options used for getReplica. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.insertMultiAsync(docs [, defaultOptions]) : Inserts multiple documents into the bucket. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: docs : (required) object or Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: value : (required) the value of the document. options : (optional) object that contains the options used for insert. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.listAppendMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Appends an item to each list entry. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) object or Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: value : (required) the value to append. options : (optional) object that contains the options used for listAppend. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.listGetMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Gets multiple list entries. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) object or Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: index : (required) the index of the item in the list to retrieve. options : (optional) object that contains the options used for listGet. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.listPrependMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Prepends an item to each list. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) object or Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: value : (required) the value to prepend. options : (optional) object that contains the options used for listPrepend. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.listRemoveMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Removes an item from each list. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) object or Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: index : (required) the index of the item to remove from the list. options : (optional) object that contains the options used for listRemove. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.listSetMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Sets an item at a specific index for each list. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) object or Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: index : (required) the index of the list entry you are setting. value : (required) the value to set in the list. options : (optional) object that contains the options used for listSet. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.listSizeMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Gets the size of each list. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) an array or Set of keys for lists to which you want to get the size. Alternatively keys can be a Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: options : (optional) object that contains the options used for listSize. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.mapAddMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Adds an entry to each map. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) object or Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: path : (required) the key within the map. value : (required) the value to store in the map. options : (optional) object that contains the options used for mapAdd. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.mapGetMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Gets a value from each map given a path. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) object or Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: path : (required) the key within the map you wish to fetch. options : (optional) object that contains the options used for mapGet. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.mapRemoveMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Removes an item given a path for each map. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) object or Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: path : (required) the key within the map you wish to remove. options : (optional) object that contains the options used for mapRemove. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.mapSizeMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Gets the size of each map. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) an array or Set of keys for maps to which you want to get the size. Alternatively keys can be a Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: options : (optional) object that contains the options used for mapSize. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.prependMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Prepends a value to each document. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) object or Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: fragment : (required) the value to prepend. options : (optional) object that contains the options used for prepend. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.queuePopMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Pops the next item off of each queue. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) an array or Set of keys for queues to which you want to get the size. Alternatively keys can be a Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: options : (optional) object that contains the options used for queuePop. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.queuePushMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Pushes an item to the end of each queue. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) object or Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: value : (required) the value to push to the queue. options : (optional) object that contains the options used for queuePush. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.queueSizeMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Gets the size of each queue. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) an array or Set of keys for queues to which you want to get the size. Alternatively keys can be a Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: options : (optional) object that contains the options used for queueSize. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.removeMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Removes multiple documents in the bucket. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) an array or Set of keys you wish to remove. Alternatively keys can be a Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: options : (optional) object that contains the options used for remove. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.replaceMultiAsync(docs [, defaultOptions]) : Replaces multiple documents in the bucket. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: docs : (required) object or Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase you wish to replace. Each value is an object with the following keys: value : (required) the replacement value. options : (optional) object that contains the options used for replace. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.setAddMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Adds an item to each set. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) object or Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: value : (required) the value to add o the set. options : (optional) object that contains the options used for setAdd. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.setExistsMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Determines whether or not an item exists in each set. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) object or Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: value : (required) the value to which you are validating the existence. options : (optional) object that contains the options used for setExists. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.setRemoveMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]s) : Removes an item from each set. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) object or Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: value : (required) the value you wish to remove from the set. options : (optional) object that contains the options used for setRemove. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.setSizeMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Gets the size of each set. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) an array or Set of keys for sets to which you want to get the size. Alternatively keys can be a Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: options : (optional) object that contains the options used for setSize. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.touchMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Sets the TTL expiration for each document. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) object or Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: expiry : (required) the TTL duration in seconds. options : (optional) object that contains the options used for touch. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.

Bucket.prototype.unlockMultiAsync(keys [, defaultOptions]) : Unlocks each document if the provided corresponding CAS values match the current. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Summary object. This Promise will always be fulfilled. Any errors that occur will be specified in the resolved Summary . Parameters include: keys : (required) object or Map where each key corresponds to the key used to store the document in Couchbase. Each value is an object with the following keys: cas : (required) the CAS value that was returned when the value was locked. options : (optional) object that contains the options used for unlock. If this key is absent, options provided by defaultOptions will be used. If you provide this key as part of a docs entry, but set it to undefined or null no options will be used on the insert, and regardless of whether or not defaultOptions was provided.

defaultOptions : (optional) default options for each operation.