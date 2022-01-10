The Node.js SDK library allows you to connect to a Couchbase cluster from Node.js. It is a native Node.js module and uses the very fast libcouchbase library to handle communicating to the cluster over the Couchbase binary protocol.
Source - https://github.com/couchbase/couchnode
Bug Tracker - https://www.couchbase.com/issues/browse/JSCBC
Couchbase Developer Portal - https://docs.couchbase.com/
Release Notes - https://docs.couchbase.com/nodejs-sdk/3.0/project-docs/sdk-release-notes.html
To install the lastest release using npm, run:
npm install couchbase
To install the development version directly from github, run:
npm install "git+https://github.com/couchbase/couchnode.git#master"
Connecting to a Couchbase bucket is as simple as creating a new
Cluster
instance to represent the
Cluster you are using, and then using the
bucket and
collection commands against this to open a connection to
open your specific bucket and collection. You are able to execute most
operations immediately, and they will be queued until the connection is
successfully established.
Here is a simple example of instantiating a connection, adding a new document into the bucket and then retrieving its contents:
var couchbase = require('couchbase')
couchbase.connect(
'couchbase://127.0.0.1',
{
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
},
(err, cluster) => {
var bucket = cluster.bucket('default')
var coll = bucket.defaultCollection()
coll.upsert('testdoc', { name: 'Frank' }, (err, res) => {
if (err) throw err
coll.get('testdoc', (err, res) => {
if (err) throw err
console.log(res.value)
// {name: Frank}
})
})
}
)
An extensive documentation is available on the Couchbase website - https://docs.couchbase.com/nodejs-sdk/3.0/hello-world/start-using-sdk.html - including numerous examples and code samples.
Visit our Couchbase Node.js SDK forum for help. Or get involved in the Couchbase Community on the Couchbase website.
The source code is available at https://github.com/couchbase/couchnode. Once you have cloned the repository, you may contribute changes through our gerrit server. For more details see CONTRIBUTING.md.
To execute our test suite, run
make test from the root directory.
To execute our code coverage, run
make cover from the root directory.
In addition to the full test suite and full code coverage, you may additionally
execute a subset of the tests which excludes slow-running tests for quick
verifications. These can be run through
make fasttest and
make fastcover
respectively.
Finally, to build the API reference for the project, run
make docs from the
root directory, and a docs folder will be created with the api reference.
Copyright 2013 Couchbase Inc.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.
See LICENSE for further details.
