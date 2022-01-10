Couchbase Node.js Client

The Node.js SDK library allows you to connect to a Couchbase cluster from Node.js. It is a native Node.js module and uses the very fast libcouchbase library to handle communicating to the cluster over the Couchbase binary protocol.

Source - https://github.com/couchbase/couchnode

Bug Tracker - https://www.couchbase.com/issues/browse/JSCBC

Couchbase Developer Portal - https://docs.couchbase.com/

Release Notes - https://docs.couchbase.com/nodejs-sdk/3.0/project-docs/sdk-release-notes.html

Installing

To install the lastest release using npm, run:

npm install couchbase

To install the development version directly from github, run:

npm install "git+https://github.com/couchbase/couchnode.git#master"

Introduction

Connecting to a Couchbase bucket is as simple as creating a new Cluster instance to represent the Cluster you are using, and then using the bucket and collection commands against this to open a connection to open your specific bucket and collection. You are able to execute most operations immediately, and they will be queued until the connection is successfully established.

Here is a simple example of instantiating a connection, adding a new document into the bucket and then retrieving its contents:

var couchbase = require ( 'couchbase' ) couchbase.connect( 'couchbase://127.0.0.1' , { username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }, (err, cluster) => { var bucket = cluster.bucket( 'default' ) var coll = bucket.defaultCollection() coll.upsert( 'testdoc' , { name : 'Frank' }, (err, res) => { if (err) throw err coll.get( 'testdoc' , (err, res) => { if (err) throw err console .log(res.value) }) }) } )

Documentation

An extensive documentation is available on the Couchbase website - https://docs.couchbase.com/nodejs-sdk/3.0/hello-world/start-using-sdk.html - including numerous examples and code samples.

Visit our Couchbase Node.js SDK forum for help. Or get involved in the Couchbase Community on the Couchbase website.

Source Control

The source code is available at https://github.com/couchbase/couchnode. Once you have cloned the repository, you may contribute changes through our gerrit server. For more details see CONTRIBUTING.md.

To execute our test suite, run make test from the root directory.

To execute our code coverage, run make cover from the root directory.

In addition to the full test suite and full code coverage, you may additionally execute a subset of the tests which excludes slow-running tests for quick verifications. These can be run through make fasttest and make fastcover respectively.

Finally, to build the API reference for the project, run make docs from the root directory, and a docs folder will be created with the api reference.

License

Copyright 2013 Couchbase Inc.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.

See LICENSE for further details.