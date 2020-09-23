openbase logo
couch-slouch

by Geoff Cox
1.5.0

A JS client for CouchDB that does the heavy lifting

Documentation
433

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Vanilla JavaScript CouchDB

Readme

slouch

A JS API for CouchDB that does the heavy lifting

Slouch is a good alternative to nano:

  • You don't have to create an instance for each DB
  • Supports native promises
  • Supports iterators
  • Automatically throttles connections to DB to avoid max_dbs_open errors
  • Automatically persists connections with exponential backoff in case DB restarts or connection is dropped
  • Works in node and in the browser
  • Provides upserts and "get and update" functions
  • Support for optionally ignoring conflicts, missing docs, etc...
  • Designed for CouchDB 1, CouchDB 2 and CouchDB 3

rxd
rxdb🔄 A client side, offline-first, reactive database for JavaScript Applications
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
8
Top Feedback
pouchdb:koala: - PouchDB is a pocket-sized database.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
66K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
11
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
2Great Documentation
fauxtonApache CouchDB
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
19
spi
spiegelScalable replication and change listening for CouchDB
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
6
cj
@ossman-applications/couch-jsA CouchDB JavaScript client.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1

