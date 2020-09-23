slouch
A JS API for CouchDB that does the heavy lifting
Slouch is a good alternative to nano:
- You don't have to create an instance for each DB
- Supports native promises
- Supports iterators
- Automatically throttles connections to DB to avoid max_dbs_open errors
- Automatically persists connections with exponential backoff in case DB restarts or connection is dropped
- Works in node and in the browser
- Provides upserts and "get and update" functions
- Support for optionally ignoring conflicts, missing docs, etc...
- Designed for CouchDB 1, CouchDB 2 and CouchDB 3
Table of Contents