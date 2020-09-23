slouch

A JS API for CouchDB that does the heavy lifting

Slouch is a good alternative to nano:

You don't have to create an instance for each DB

Supports native promises

Supports iterators

Automatically throttles connections to DB to avoid max_dbs_open errors

Automatically persists connections with exponential backoff in case DB restarts or connection is dropped

Works in node and in the browser

Provides upserts and "get and update" functions

Support for optionally ignoring conflicts, missing docs, etc...

Designed for CouchDB 1, CouchDB 2 and CouchDB 3

Table of Contents